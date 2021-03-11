GOP congressman blames Biden for the surge of migrants at the border: ‘Disorder at the border by executive order’

At a Republican House event on immigration Thursday, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., blamed President Biden for the increase in migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border.

JOHN KATKO: Thank you, everybody. What we are witnessing, of course, is Biden's border crisis. If you want to think of it another way, it's disorder at the border by executive order, to channel Dr. Seuss. Disorder at the border by executive order, I can say it five times fast.

President Biden's knee jerk reversal of productive and effective border security policies from the previous administration was a political calculation that has created a humanitarian, security, and public health crisis. Instead of being transparent with Congress and the American people about what is happening at the border, the administration is twisting itself into a pretzel to avoid saying the dreaded word crisis. All we heard out of the White House yesterday was a refusal to take responsibility and yet-to-be-revealed long-term objectives. That's not an answer to this crisis.

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.