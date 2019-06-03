GOP congressman, defending accused war criminal, says he 'killed probably hundreds of civilians' in Iraq combat

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, defending a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq, said his own unit "killed probably hundreds of civilians," unintentionally, during his 2004 tour as a Marine field artillery officer in Fallujah, Iraq.

In an interview with Barstool Sports' Zero Blog Thirty podcast, Hunter explained his support of Navy SEAL Chief Edward "Eddie" Gallagher, who has been accused of war crimes and is being considered for pardon by President Trump.

"I was an artillery officer, and we fired hundreds of rounds into Fallujah, killed probably hundreds of civilians, if not scores, if not hundreds of civilians," Hunter said. "Probably killed women and children, if there were any left in the city when we invaded. So do I get judged, too?"

Ordinarily, it is not a crime to inflict accidental casualties while firing at enemy positions. Estimates of the number of civilians killed during and after the invasion of Iraq vary widely but are generally in the low six figures.

Gallagher faces a premeditated murder charge for the stabbing death in 2017 of a teen-aged ISIS fighter who was brought in for medical treatment. Gallagher allegedly posed for a picture with the prisoner’s body. “I frankly don't care if he was killed, I just don't care," Hunter said about the ISIS fighter. He added: "Even if everything that the prosecutors say is true in this case, then, you know, Eddie Gallagher should still be given a break, I think."

Last week, Hunter defended Gallagher, who was turned in by members of his unit, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Ramona last week. The congressman, who is facing trial on federal corruption charges after allegedly misusing over $250,000 of federal campaign funds for personal use, said he’s “done the exact same thing” as Gallagher, taking photos of people he presumably captured or killed while at war.

“Eddie did one bad thing, that I’m guilty of too, taking a picture with a body and saying something stupid and then texting that,” Hunter said frankly. “He took a picture with the body with his knife out and texted it to some buddies and said, ‘I got this one with my knife.’”

“I’ve taken pictures just like that when I was overseas,” he continued, eliciting groans from his audience. “Didn’t text them to anybody, didn't put them on Facebook or Instagram but a lot of my peers, a lot of us have done the exact same thing.”

US Marines adjust an artillery at their camp at the edge of the restive city if Fallujah, west of Baghdad, Dec. 16, 2004. The continuing battles between Marines and insurgents in Fallujah are hampering reconstruction and the return of civilians, a Marines officer said. (Photo: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images) More

In response to Hunter’s comments, a Marine spokesman, Maj. Brian Block, said in a statement, "Marines are required to comply with the law of war during all military operations, however characterized. If mistreatment of the dead were committed intentionally, it could be considered a violation of the law of war. U.S. service members have been charged and punished under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) for posing for pictures with human casualties. Generally, the statute of limitations under the UCMJ is five years.”

While Hunter admitted to taking photos like Gallagher, he is not subjected to UCMJ because he is no longer in active duty, says Eugene Fidell, who teaches military law at Yale University,

“If the Justice Department were to charge [Hunter] the case would very likely be thrown out,” Fidell told Yahoo News. “But his behavior raises substantial questions as to whether he should still be commissioned as a Marine officer.”

The Department of Defense in its 2018 report on “Civilian Casualties in Connection With United States Military Operations”, states that U.S. forces “protect civilians because it is the moral and ethical thing to do. Although civilian casualties are a tragic and unavoidable part of war, no force in history has been more committed to limiting harm to civilians than the U.S. military. “