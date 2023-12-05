GOP congressman drops bid for reelection

North Carolina GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry will not be running for reelection, his office said Tuesday.

McHenry, who recently served as the speaker pro tempore of the House of Representatives after Kevin McCarthy was ousted, is serving his 10th term representing North Carolina's 10th congressional district, which consists of parts of nine counties in North Carolina, including part of Gaston.

McHenry is a Gaston County native and a graduate of Ashbrook High School and Belmont Abbey College.

McHenry announced he was running for reelection in late October with a brief statement.

Further questions about why McHenry changed his mind were referred to McHenry's press secretary, Will Bowen. Bowen could not be immediately reached for comment.

McHenry, according to his website, has served on the House Financial Services Committee since he was elected to U.S. Congress in 2004, at the age of 29.

He has served as vice chairman of that committee and was most recently elected as the chairman.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Patrick McHenry drops bid for reelection