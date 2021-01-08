'Betrayal of his office': Calls for Trump's removal grow as even former allies begin to back away

WASHINGTON – A chorus of lawmakers Thursday called for President Donald Trump's removal from office one day after pro-Trump rioters rampaged through the Capitol, forcing their way into a rare joint session of Congress and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

As the nation grappled with the fallout from the insurrection in Washington, D.C., Trump saw even former allies back away from him. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation and former Attorney General William Barr called his behavior a "betrayal of his office."

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Congress may be prepared to impeach Trump if Vice President Mike Pence didn't immediately invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove Trump and put Pence in power, with less than two weeks before their term expires. But the New York Times reported Thursday evening that Pence opposes the use of the 25th Amendment.

"I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment," she said. "If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the lone Republican congressman Thursday to call for President Donald Trump's removal from office.

Calls for invoking the 25th Amendment are extraordinary, but also unlikely to result in Trump's removal. The amendment has never been used to strip a sitting president of his powers and the effort would require the backing of Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet.

Under the amendment, the vice president and a majority of the 15 Cabinet members would need to declare the president unable to “discharge the powers and duties of his office.” If the president disputes that determination, two-thirds of both the House and the Senate would need to vote in favor of keeping Pence in charge as acting president – meaning Democrats would need dozens of Republican lawmakers to back the effort.

In a nearly 3-minute video posted on Twitter late Thursday, Trump finally acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election victory and called for a smooth transition of power.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Trump stopped short of conceding but his remarks marked a major departure from his comments just 24 hours ago, when he told supporters to "go home in peace" hours after they laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. The president drew criticism for praising the rioters for their defiance, saying in a video, "We love you. You’re very special."

The president, who has become even more isolated over the past 24 hours, has been banned from Facebook and Instagram for at least the remainder of his term, while several of his allies have spoken out about the violence.

Barr, once one of Trump's strongest defenders, issued a scathing account of the president's conduct, casting it as a "betrayal of his office."

“Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable. The President’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters,” Barr said in a statement Thursday.

The head of the Capitol Police resigned Thursday after Pelosi called for him to step down and her comments echoed those made by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in the day.

"What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer," the New York Democrat said in a statement. "The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment."

Schumer said he and Pelosi called Pence earlier Thursday to urge him to invoke the process but were kept on hold for 25 minutes and then told Pence would not take the call.

Pelosi said she was unsure of when the vice president would respond to her call but added: "I don't think it will take long to get an answer from the vice president. It will be yes or it will be no."

"While it's only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America," she said.

A single Republican congressman also called for Trump's removal by the 25th Amendment or through impeachment after Wednesday's rampage at the Capitol.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a military veteran and vocal critic of Trump in recent weeks, called the president "unfit" and "unwell" and came out in favor of invoking the 25th Amendment in a two-minute video posted to social media.

"I think yesterday it became clear that the president is unmoored from reality and from his oath, and I think the vice president taking over and ensuring that the next couple weeks are a peaceful transfer is essential right now to the continuation of this strong union," Kinzinger told MSNBC Thursday.

The Illinois Republican said he was "acting alone" in calls for removing Trump but said he "wouldn't be surprised" if others in his party join him. Kinzinger said he hasn't "ruled out" impeachment, which other House Democrats have expressed for support for.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., drew up articles of impeachment against Trump and circulated them among House Democrats on Twitter.

Wednesday's riot was broadly condemned by former and current administration officials, members of Congress as well as world leaders. The violence led to the deaths of four people and more than 60 arrests.

Several media outlets, including the Washington Post, NBC and CBS, reported that informal and preliminary conversations regarding the 25th Amendment have taken place among senior officials. The reports cite sources familiar with the conversations who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The upheaval on Capitol Hill also triggered a string of resignations within the administration, including Chao, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger.

Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said in a statement, "Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed. As I'm sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, told CNBC Thursday morning he would leave his post as the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland and said some within the administration are choosing to stay out of fear of who might replace them.

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they're worried the president might put someone worse in," Mulvaney said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours."

For weeks, Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington for the rally on Wednesday, the day Congress met to certify the results of the Electoral College. As the protest turned ugly, Trump took to Twitter urging the crowd to go home. But he also described the mob as "great patriots” who were reacting to an election victory “viciously stripped away.”

The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, allows for replacing the president when he or she is disabled or dead. It also formalized a system for the vice president to permanently take over if the president dies or resigns. It also gives the president and Congress shared power to replace the vice president.

Outside the administration, the idea has drawn a lot of support. The head of the National Association of Manufacturers said Trump incited the violence in an attempt to retain power and Pence should consider triggering the amendment to preserve democracy.

"This is sedition and should be treated as such," said Jay Timmons, the group's president and CEO.

The head of the left-leaning advocacy group Public Citizen, the head of the NAACP and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, all have made similar statements.

Among the Democratic officials who have called for Trump's removal either through impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment are:

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close ally to Biden, told MSNBC, "This is a fire that he first lit in Charlottesville, and that has only been building in intensity in the last few years, and will only be solved by the removal of President Trump."

