A GOP congressman said so many Republican voters now believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory it could destroy the party

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
qanon sign dc
Crowds gather outside the U.S. Capitol for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer has warned that the QAnon movement could destroy the GOP from within.

  • Meijer said "a significant plurality, if not potentially a majority" of GOP supporters believed in QAnon.

  • Meijer is one of a small group of GOP lawmakers who've taken a stand against QAnon.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

GOP Rep. Peter Meijer has warned that the rise of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement could destroy the Republican Party from within in remarks to CNN.

Meijer is one of few Republicans who've spoken out against the rise of conspiracy-theory-driven beliefs among a swath of the GOP grassroots. He was one of only 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot on January 6.

"The fact that a significant plurality, if not potentially a majority, of our voters have been deceived into this creation of an alternate reality could very well be an existential threat to the party," Meijer, a freshman congressman from Michigan, told the network.

Peter Meijer
GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan said lawmakers are taking new precautions amid fears of violence following President Donald Trump's second impeachment. Jeff Kowalsky/Getty Images

The QAnon movement emerged from messaging boards 4chan and 8chan, to be adopted and promoted by Trump allies on the far right as it spread through the Republican Party. A Republican congresswoman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, pushed the conspiracy theory before her election last year though in recent weeks has claimed she does not believe in it.

Adherents claim, groundlessly, that a Satanic cabal of Democrats and Hollywood stars secretly manipulate world events and run child trafficking networks. They revere Donald Trump as a savior figure, who will dismantle the cabal.

But the belief of adherents that Trump would halt Joe Biden's inauguration and defeat his foes in a day of violent reckoning has failed to materialize, and Meijer warned that the dispair could fuel political violence.

"When we say QAnon, you have the sort of extreme forms, but you also just have this softer, gradual undermining of any shared, collective sense of truth," Meijer said. He told CNN that conspiracy theories fuel "incredibly unrealistic and unachievable expectations" and "a cycle of disillusionment and alienation" that could lead conservative supporters not to vote or could even lead to more violence like the January 6 attack.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is another GOP congressman who has publicly criticized the movement and has formed a PAC to fight the rise of conspiracy theories in the GOP and provide backing to anti-Trump Republicans facing primary challenges.

He told CNN that the QAnon movement could fuel conflict: "Do I think there's going to be a civil war? No. Do I rule it out? No. Do I think it's a concern, do I think it's something we have to be worried about? Yeah."

In the wake of the Capitol riot, a small group of GOP lawmakers has called for the party to distance itself from Donald Trump's legacy. In an op-ed in January, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska warned that QAnon was destroying the GOP.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate America is still dangerously delusional about what the GOP has become

    The party of big business has taken to policing corporate America's speech now, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

  • A 'Boogaloo' extremist group destroyed evidence from an investigation into one of their members who allegedly killed a police officer

    Chat messages including one that read: "Dudes i offed a fed" were deleted by four members of the Northern California-based Grizzly Scouts.

  • A California man was convicted of a federal hate crime for attempting to stab a Black man while on probation for another 'racially motivated' assault

    The man swiped a nine-inch knife "multiple times" at the man's head, chest, and stomach, while he shouted racial slurs, the Justice Department said.

  • The scandal that wasn’t: Republicans deflated as nation shrugs at Hunter Biden revelations

    Trump and his allies foresaw a ticking timebomb centred on the president’s son – but it has not turned out that way Hunter Biden, middle, with his half-sister Ashley at Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP Where’s Hunter? The rhetorical question about Joe Biden’s troubled son was posed time and again by Donald Trump during last year’s US presidential election but never caught fire in the way “Lock her up!” did against Hillary Clinton. Still, when it emerged that Hunter would publish a memoir about his struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse, and give TV interviews to promote it, some foresaw a ticking time bomb under the first 100 days of the Biden administration. It has not turned out that way. Yet Hunter’s book has been praised for its searing honesty and literary style and for challenging the stigma of addiction. As Republicans flail to find a line of attack against Biden that will stick, Hunter’s self-revelations have been met by a shrug in a nation seemingly inured to scandal by Trump himself. “It is amazing how many of their hopes and dreams did centre on Hunter Biden’s addiction, Hunter Biden’s sex life, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and interesting for a political party that has based so much on ‘nothing matters’ to discover to their disappointment that nothing matters,” said Charlie Sykes, author of How the Right Lost Its Mind. “Haven’t they sort of established a small universe where nothing matters? You can pay off a porn star and it doesn’t make a difference. Did they really think that somehow Hunter Biden was going to make a difference?” In the memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter, 51, details a lifelong struggle with drink and drugs. He writes that his “deep descent” into substance addiction followed the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer aged 46. Hunter admits that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself”. In an interview about the book on CBS, the president’s son recalled going 13 days without sleep as he smoked crack and drank vodka. “I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs – smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone that you know.” The Biden family staged an intervention at their home in Delaware in 2019, inviting two counselors from a rehab centre to dinner. Hunter swore and ran from the house but was chased down the driveway by his father, who “grabbed me, swung me around, and hugged me. He held me tight in the dark and cried for the longest time. Everybody was outside now.” Hunter also uses the book to deny wrongdoing in joining the board of Burisma, a gas company in Ukraine, where he earned more than $50,000 a month from 2014 to 2019. Republicans allege that he benefited from his family name when his father was vice-president. Hunter’s tax affairs are currently under investigation by the justice department. Hunter Biden with his father at an event in Washington in 2016. Photograph: Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images The memoir has earned positive reviews. Publishers Weekly found that Hunter’s “courageous self-assessment makes the despair of substance abuse devastatingly palpable”. In a blurb on the book’s jacket, author Stephen King describes it as “harrowing and compulsively readable” with a bravery that is “both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous”. He comments: “Hunter Biden proves again that anybody – even the son of a United States president – can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley.” And Dave Eggers, whose books include the memoir A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, writes in another blurb: “Beautiful Things is so concise, so unflinching and propulsive, that outside of turning the pages and occasionally picking my jaw off the ground, I didn’t move between the first page and the last.” None of this gives Republicans the ammunition they hoped for. Politically, the book has been a dog that didn’t bark (unlike Biden’s actual dogs, Champ and Major, which have made headlines over biting incidents and excrement in a White House hallway) and, instead of turning into a liability, only appears to reinforce Biden’s image as compassionate and humane. Sykes, founder and editor-at-large of the Bulwark website, said: “It’s also a story of a very loving and loyal father and it’s hard to turn that into a negative. There are a lot of parents out there that know how dealing with a child who has problems is one of the greatest challenges you can face and so I think people are as likely to be empathetic as they are to see it as a negative. “Not to mention the fact that in the context of Joe Biden losing two of his children and his first wife under tragic circumstances, it puts the Hunter Biden story in a very different light. I’ve always thought it was deeply cynical that Trump wanted to exploit that as a weakness, to go after the one living son of a man who suffered through so much tragedy.” Rightwing efforts to demonise Hunter have been further blunted by a crisis in their own ranks. The memoir played second fiddle to almost daily revelations about Matt Gaetz, a fiercely pro-Trump Republican congressman, reportedly under investigation over allegations of a relationship with an underage girl and payments for sex with women recruited online. Many observers find Gaetz a less sympathetic figure than Hunter. Biden, 78, is far from the first president to face scrutiny over his offspring’s conduct. John Adams, the second president, once confessed: “My children give me more pain than all my enemies.” Adams disowned his third son, Charles, an alcoholic who was destitute when he died at 30 from cirrhosis of the liver. I’ve always thought it deeply cynical that Trump wanted to exploit it as a weakness Charlie Sykes Joshua Kendall, author of First Dads: Parenting and Politics from George Washington to Barack Obama, said: “Throughout history there’s been quite a bit of alcoholism and substance abuse in the sons of presidents but it’s always been buried. The Republicans are operating from ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re going to reveal these secrets and we’re going to show that this new president has this substance-abusing son and it’s all horrible’. “But Hunter Biden is breaking the mould by writing a really honest memoir. It’s different from the 18th century where it would all be hidden. By being so honest and direct, he’s taking away the political toxicity of his difficult life. It’s a turning point in history where this material can no longer be weaponised. That seems to be the lesson.” Hunter is helping demystify the lives of powerful politicians, Kendall added. “We’re learning that just because you’re rich and famous, substance abuse can still happen. We’re much more tolerant of it. “If this had happened 50 years ago, it might be much more useful ammunition for Republicans but it’s petering out because society has changed and we’re much more used to the fact that presidents are real people. He did a thorough gut check and I think that’s resonating with readers and might actually help other people with substance abuse.” That view is shared by Gabor Maté, a Canadian-based author and doctor who has studied links between addiction and trauma. He said: “Hunter’s sharing of his own trauma, addiction and ongoing work towards recovery will benefit many. I acknowledge his courage in doing so. Whatever some short-sighted politicians may make of it, all of us in the medical and healing communities can only be grateful for his speaking out.”

  • Bernie Sanders expresses 'serious concerns' over Biden proposal for modest increase in Pentagon spending

    Sanders, head of the Senate Budget Committee, criticized the $753 billion proposal, saying we must examine "waste and fraud" at the Pentagon.

  • Vice President Mike Pence pleaded with the acting defense secretary to 'clear the Capitol' as pro-Trump rioters overran the building, report says

    The Associated Press obtained an internal Pentagon document that detailed the call, which came after rioters had overrun the building.

  • ‘None of Us Thought We’d Be Doing Thursday 20 Years Later’: Geoff Rickly on Two Decades of Full Collapse

    On April 10, 2001, Thursday released Full Collapse on Victory Records. At the time, a handful of punk and alternative publications thought the New Jersey-based rockers might be on to something, but mainstream outlets like Rolling Stone and Pitchfork found it to be underwhelming and confusing. It sold under 1,000 copies the week of its release and caused…

  • Trump wants you to start calling it the 'Trumpcine' instead of the COVID-19 vaccine, report says

    Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustrating that he isn't receiving credit for the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

  • Carey Mulligan’s ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue Crashed By Husband Marcus Mumford: “Did They Book A Musical Guest For Tonight?”

    Tonight, Carey Mulligan made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, talking in her opening monologue about how nice it is to be out of the house. “Oh my goodness. It’s so wonderful to be here. They just told me I’m the first English person to ever host this show,” she joked, “and as I’m saying that […]

  • Kansas GOP leader Suellentrop ousted after threatening officer in DUI arrest

    After the March 16 DUI arrest of state Senate majority leader Gene Suellentrop, the Kansas GOP has relieved him of his post. This happened after affidavits of search warrant and probable cause were requested for disclosure by WIBW of Topeka, Kansas. Not only was Suellentrop’s blood-alcohol level twice that of the legal limit at 0.17, but he also referred to the arresting officer, Kansas highway patrol trooper Austin Shepley, as a “donut boy” and remarked that the arrest was “all for going the wrong way” while in the intoxilyzer room, according to the report.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • Controversial Kansas education plan fails as GOP lawmaker switches vote last minute

    The proposal would have tied $5.8 billion in school funding to expanding school choice and restricting online learning.

  • California man arrested for assaulting elderly Black man over BLM sign

    A California man was arrested this week for the assault against an elderly Black man over a Black Lives Matter sign. Kyle Davis, 35, of Thousand Oaks, reportedly targeted the 70-year-old victim for having the letters BLM displayed on his car, KTLA reports. The victim was not injured and he immediately reported the hate crime to deputies in Camarillo, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

  • Woman Arrested After Police Find Cocaine on Her Child's Dr. Seuss Book

    Authorities said they found cocaine and other suspected drugs on Casey Quoka's nightstand. The 24-year-old mother was charged with neglect of a child.

  • A Fresno police officer was fired after allegations he was aligned with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group

    Officer Rick Fitzgerald was seen at an anti-LGBTQ Proud Boys rally on a livestream and said in court he was a member of the group.

  • A man in Texas was arrested on suspicion of trying to buy explosives from an undercover FBI agent as part of a plot to blow up data centers

    Seth Pendley, 28, tried to buy explosives on Thursday to blow up data centers, according to court filings. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

  • Bad press around founder Mike Lindell may ultimately boost business for MyPillow, analysts say

    When CEO Mike Lindell is in the news - even if it's for the wrong reasons - interest in MyPillow grows, marketing experts told Insider.

  • A California city is paying its homeless population to clean up their tent sites as the state fights a homelessness crisis

    City officials in Elk Grove, California, are distributing trash bags to those who are homeless to clean their encampments and offering $20 gift cards.

  • GOP politicians attack democracy, whose principles can be found in Hebrew Scriptures

    Blatant efforts to disenfranchise citizens are not just bad politics, but also an affront to a sacred right, Statesman faith columnist Dan Fink writes.

  • Prehistoric cavemen starved themselves of oxygen to induce hallucinations and inspire their ancient paintings, study finds

    Prehistoric cave dwellers living in Europe believed the caves were a portal connecting their world with the underworld.