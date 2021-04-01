A GOP congressman, a sex-trafficking probe, and a $25 million extortion plot: Here's everything we know about 'Gaetzgate'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonam Sheth,Kelsey Vlamis
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing with members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army has fired or suspended 14 leaders at Fort Hood following an investigation into the death of Specialist Vanessa Guill&#xe9;n and numerous other deaths and reports of sexual abuse on the military base. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Rep. Matt Gaetz confirmed he's a subject in a federal sex-trafficking investigation. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  • Rep. Gaetz is engulfed in a political firestorm amid news that he's under a sex crimes investigation.

  • Gaetz claimed the investigation is part of an elaborate scheme to extort his family for $25 million.

  • Both things could be true: Gaetz is under investigation, and someone later tried to extort him.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said on March 25 that if he was ever the subject of a scandal, he wanted it to be called "Gaetzgate."

Less than a week later, the lawmaker got his wish.

It started with a bombshell New York Times story about a federal sex crimes investigation into Gaetz, which is said to be examining whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and violated sex-trafficking laws. Gaetz has not been charged in connection to the investigation.

But the saga has since morphed to include details of an alleged multimillion dollar extortion scheme Gaetz says was carried out by two former government officials who found out about the sex probe and tried to shake his family down.

Here's what you need to know about "Gaetzgate," beginning with the cast of characters:

  • Matt Gaetz: a Republican lawmaker who was elected in 2016 to represent Florida's 1st Congressional District. He's made headlines for his unwavering loyalty to former President Donald Trump and his public crusades against "cancel culture" and Big Tech.

  • Don Gaetz: Gaetz's father, who used to be the president of the Florida state Senate and is now a private citizen.

  • Joel Greenberg: a Gaetz associate and former Seminole County, Florida tax collector who was indicted last year on 14 felony counts, including carrying out the sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial is set to start in June.

  • David McGee: a former Justice Department prosecutor who left the department more than two decades ago and now works at the Florida-based law firm Beggs & Lane.

  • Bob Kent: a former Air Force intelligence officer who left the government in 2007. His LinkedIn says he is now a "research consultant" who does business in the Middle East.

  • Stephen Alford: a convicted fraudster and developer based in Destin, Florida who was arrested in 2015 on state felony charges including extortion, fraud, and grand theft auto. At the time, Alford had been recently released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence related to a separate fraud scheme.

  • Robert Levinson: a former DEA and FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007 while he was on a CIA mission. In 2017, he became the longest-held American hostage in history. His family declared him dead last year, though the exact date of his death is unknown.

The sex-trafficking probe

The Justice Department began its sex crimes investigation into Gaetz last summer and has several threads.

  • In addition to looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old in 2019, investigators are examining if he paid for her to travel with him and broke federal sex-trafficking laws by doing so.

  • According to The Times, the 17-year-old at the heart of the Gaetz probe is the same girl who was involved in a felony sex-trafficking count against Greenberg.

  • Investigators are also said to be examining whether Gaetz used campaign money to fund travel and other expenses for women.

  • The Times reported that the inquiry is focusing on Gaetz and Greenberg's interactions with "multiple women who were recruited online for sex and received cash payments."

  • One person familiar with the conversations told The Times that Gaetz told the women to say that he paid for dinners and hotel rooms as part of their dates if anyone asked about the nature of their relationships.

  • People familiar with the encounters told The Times that some of the men and women, including Gaetz, took MDMA before having sex, and that in some cases the Florida lawmaker asked the women to find others who may want to have sex with him and his friends.

  • ABC News reported that the sex probe is focusing not just on Gaetz's conduct in his home state of Florida but in other states as well.

Both Gaetz and his father have confirmed the existence of the investigation.

The Times said prosecutors began scrutinizing Gaetz as part of their broader investigation into Greenberg. Gaetz and Greenberg have been photographed together at past political events, including at the White House in 2019, as Insider's Azmi Haroun reported. Greenberg also posted a selfie in 2017 of himself and Gaetz with the longtime Republican operative Roger Stone.

It's unclear how prosecutors connected the dots from Greenberg to Gaetz, but law enforcement veterans believe it's because Greenberg may have flipped.

"Looks like Greenberg has been talking about his friend the Congressman," Jeffrey Cramer, a longtime former federal prosecutor, told Insider in a text message.

The Gaetz investigation was launched under the Trump administration, when Attorney General Bill Barr was spearheading the Justice Department. Barr and several senior Trump appointees at the department were briefed on the inquiry and deemed it important enough to continue and keep under wraps, according to The Times. Politico also reported that Barr actively avoided being seen with Gaetz in public while the probe was being conducted.

Gaetz has denied the allegations against him, calling them "horrible" and adding that while he was "generous" with women he previously dated, he's "absolutely" confident none of them were underage.

Alleged extortion plot

In addition to denying the allegations, Gaetz went on a media and Twitter blitz claiming that he and his family were victims of an alleged extortion scheme spearheaded by McGee, the former Justice Department prosecutor, who he said was trying to extort him for $25 million and was "threatening to smear my name."

The Florida Republican told Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson - in an interview that Carlson later said was "one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted" - that the sex crimes investigation was in fact part of an "organized criminal extortion" against him and that The Times story was a "planted leak."

He also at one point appeared to suggest that Carlson may be a character witness, to which the host replied, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly."

tucker carlson matt gaetz
Matt Gaetz appears on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to address a DOJ investigation into him. Fox News

Gaetz told Carlson that he became aware of the extortion scheme on March 16, when someone texted his father, Don, "demanding a meeting wherein a person demanded $25 million in exchange for making horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away."

He then revealed the existence of an ongoing FBI investigation into the alleged plot, a highly unusual move that former prosecutors told Insider may backfire on Gaetz down the road. He said his family had been working with the FBI in its investigation of the suspected extortion scheme and that his father had worn a wire as part of the probe.

"Our family was so troubled by that, we went to the local FBI, and the FBI and the Department of Justice were so concerned about this attempted extortion of a member of Congress that they asked my dad to wear a wire, which he did with the former Department of Justice official," Gaetz said, referring to McGee.

He added that the bureau was in possession of audio recordings that would prove his innocence and demanded that they be released.

On Wednesday, Don Gaetz gave an interview to Politico backing up the details of the FBI investigation that his son had revealed the previous day. The elder Gaetz confirmed that he wore a wire more than once, including to an earlier meeting with McGee, and he said he was set to meet with Alford, the convicted fraudster and Destin developer whom the Gaetzes claim is a co-conspirator in the extortion scheme, on Wednesday.

McGee slammed Matt Gaetz's allegation as "totally false" and a "blatant attempt to distract from the fact that he's under investigation for sex trafficking of minors."

"I have no connection with that case at all, other than, one of a thousand people who have heard the rumors." McGee's law firm also issued a statement saying Gaetz's allegation was "false and defamatory."

A dubious document claims Biden will pardon Gaetz and the DOJ case will end for $25 million

People familiar with the matter provided additional text messages, emails, and documents to The Washington Post and The Washington Examiner, which shed more light on the suspected extortion scheme.

Sources told The Post that amid the sex-trafficking inquiry into Gaetz, two men contacted his father with an opportunity to help his son's legal issues go away in exchange for "a huge sum of money" that would be used in efforts to rescue Levinson from Iran. It's an unlikely gambit given that Levinson has been missing for 14 years and is presumed dead, though Kent believes he's still alive and that the US government hasn't worked hard enough to secure his release.

According to texts published by The Washington Examiner, Kent made the initial overture to Don Gaetz, saying he wanted to talk "immediately about the current federal investigation, and the indictment that is about to be filed against your son."

"I have a plan that can make his future legal and political problems go away," the text said. According to New York Magazine, Kent and Don Gaetz met the next day, and Kent gave him a document, titled "Project Homecoming," which said the FBI was in possession of "compromising pictures" of Matt Gaetz engaging in a "sexual orgy with underaged prostitutes."

The document further claimed that "at least one underage female" had testified against Gaetz to a Florida grand jury and that others "facing serious criminal allegations themselves" had agreed to testify against Gaetz at future proceedings. None of these details have been confirmed by a reputable news source, and Kent did not respond to multiple requests for comment from media outlets.

But the document went on to say that in exchange for $25 million to secure Levinson's release, "the team" behind this effort would either ensure that the Justice Department shut down any investigations into Matt Gaetz, or that he got a presidential pardon. It's not clear how any of this would work, and there is no evidence that President Joe Biden, the White House, or the Justice Department have agreed to these terms or are even aware of the effort.

Around the same time, according to New York Magazine, Don Gaetz's lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, sent an email to an assistant US attorney in the Northern District of Florida confirming the family's cooperation with the FBI in its investigation into the extortion attempt.

Matt Gaetz showed the email correspondence, dated March 25, to Politico on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that your client is working with my office as well as the FBI at the government's request in order to determine if a federal crime has been committed," the prosecutor, David Goldberg, wrote to Neiman, according to Politico. "This has been discussed with, and approved by, the FBI as well as leadership in my office and components of main justice."

"The government thanks you for working cooperatively with the FBI," the email said.

The takeaway

Gaetz claimed this week that the sex crimes investigation into him is part of a political fishing expedition because he's an "outspoken conservative." But the investigation was launched when Trump was president and Barr, a staunch Trump loyalist with strong conservative credentials, greenlit the inquiry.

The timeline is also crucial: the sex-trafficking investigation into Matt Gaetz had been underway for more than six months by the time Don Gaetz was contacted as part of the alleged extortion plot.

This doesn't necessarily mean Gaetz's claims of an extortion scheme are untrue, but it does indicate the department's probe was not opened as a result of any such scheme.

In other words, "one can be guilty of a crime and still be shaken down to, theoretically, make the investigation go away," Cramer said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Influencer Lee MacMillan Dead by Suicide at 28

    Influencer Lee MacMillan, known for documenting her travels and "van life," has taken her own life. She was 28 years old.

  • Will SC politicians change the law after investigator paid for sex acts at Horry spas?

    “In these cases, many of these women or girls could, in fact, and probably are victims of sex trafficking, and here we are, paying for them to be victimized again,” one SC senator said.

  • Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say

    A Houston mom, her children and her nephew are now facing life in prison on sex trafficking charges.

  • Mom carjacked in broad daylight in SW Houston, HPD says

    The woman, who was with her child, had just parked her car when the two suddenly appeared and started demanding her keys.

  • Oath Keepers founder swapped calls with members during Capitol attack

    Stewart Rhodes made numerous calls with three members of the far-right group, prosecutors say in new indictment Pro-Trump mob storm the Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP The founder of far-right group the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, his lieutenant, and three members of the militia who guarded Donald Trump ally Roger Stone swapped numerous phone calls in a three-hour period on 6 January when the Capitol was attacked by a mob, prosecutors said Thursday. These exchanges coincided with the initial assault on police barricades outside Congress, and continued into when the three guards breached the US Capitol building, according to the Washington Post. Prosecutors made this claim in a new indictment, which added two of these guards – Joshua James and Roberto Minuta – to an ongoing Oath Keepers conspiracy case. James and Minuta were both previously charged. The case has 12 defendants, who are facing charges such as conspiracy, and obstruction of an official proceeding. Four of these co-defendants, including James and Minuta, have yet to enter pleas. The others have pleaded not guilty. “In response to a call for individuals to head to the Capitol after the building was breached, James and Minuta drove to the Capitol in a golf cart, at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles with Minuta stating, ‘Patriots are storming the Capitol … so we’re en route in a grand theft auto golf cart to the Capitol building right now … it’s going down guys’,” federal prosecutors said. Rhodes has previously denied there was a plan to breach Congress and insisted that authorities were trying to establish a bogus conspiracy. “I may go to jail soon, not for anything I actually did, but for made-up crimes,” he remarked to Texas Republicans during a recent rally in Laredo. Rhodes also implored ex-president Trump’s supporters to “not cower in fear”, maintaining that federal authorities were “trying to get rid of us so they can get to you”. Rhodes also reportedly said: “If we actually intended to take over the Capitol, we’d have taken it, and we’d have brought guns.” Neither Rhodes nor Stone have yet been accused of wrongdoing, The Post noted.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – Pound Continues to Levitate in Quiet Session

    The British pound has gone back and forth on Friday as the jobs number and Good Friday both took liquidity out of the marketplace.

  • Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More To Appear On NBC Vaccination Special – Update

    UPDATED, 1 PM PT: Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda are set appear on NBC’s Roll Up Your Sleeves vacccination special, set to air Sunday, April 18, the network and producer ATTN: said today. Matthew McConaughey also will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci in the special, which aims to raise awareness and encourage the American public to […]

  • Brown University students vote for reparations for slavery descendants

    Students at Brown University overwhelmingly support reparations for descendants of enslaved people tied to the institution or the Brown family. According to NBC News, the undergraduate student body voted on two referendum questions last week during its annual election. One question asked should the Ivy League school make “all possible efforts to identify the descendants of enslaved Africans who were entangled with and/or afflicted by the University and Brown family and their associates.”

  • 6 surprising things midwives do besides help deliver your baby and why you should seriously consider using one

    Midwives are highly trained professionals who can deliver babies, counsel women about their reproductive health, and offer primary care aid.

  • Florida, Michigan, and Texas are the next frontiers in the nationwide battle over voting access

    Republican lawmakers in the three 2020 battlegrounds are advancing legislation to restrict voting by mail before 2022.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • A beginner's guide to broadband internet, the most popular type of internet in the US

    Broadband is high-speed internet service - usually defined as 25Mbps or faster - sent through cable, DSL, fiber, or satellite connections.

  • Biden introduced his infrastructure plan. How does he plan to get it through Congress?

    Here is what's next as President Joe Biden pushes his sweeping infrastructure plan, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, through Congress.

  • Egypt's leader hopes refloating of stuck Suez Canal ship does the same for his reputation

    With challenges mounting at home and abroad, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi tries to capitalize on the freeing of the ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.The train was full, carrying around 350 people, the fire department said.Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, it added.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Catholic churches to follow COVID-19 precautions for Easter

    All Baltimore-area Catholic churches are open this year for Easter with mask wearing and 6 -foot distancing. This time last year, Easter was all but canceled. The governor declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker who could still deliver candy, but in-person church services were shut down. Good Friday Passion of the Lord service took place at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

  • With Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball out, how will the Hornets scramble to find offense?

    Malik Monk to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, joining All-Star rookie LaMelo Ball on the shelf.