GOP Congressman Shocks With ‘Pinochet Air’ Idea For Migrant, Then Makes It Worse

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) on Thursday sparked anger with his suggestion that murderous tactics that were deployed by the Chilean dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet be used on a reported undocumented migrant.

On Wednesday, a migrant was caught on camera flipping off journalists soon after his release without bail following his arraignment over his alleged involvement in a group attack on New York Police Department officers, the New York Daily News reports.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) shared a photograph of the incident and wrote, “We feel the same way about you. Holla at the cartels and have them escort you back.”

Collins quote-tweeted D’Esposito’s post on his congressional X, formerly Twitter, account and suggested, “Or we could buy him a ticket on Pinochet Air for a free helicopter ride back.”

Or we could buy him a ticket on Pinochet Air for a free helicopter ride back. https://t.co/nbfeHYrsPS — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 1, 2024

“Pinochet Air” referred to the so-called “death flights” conducted by the secret police of Pinochet’s military dictatorship, during which critics and dissidents disappeared after being thrown out of helicopters into the ocean and rivers.

Collins’ post was reportedly initially removed from the platform. The congressman issued a plea to X owner Elon Musk on his personal account, writing: “What is @elonmusk phone number? He’s apparently got a few more folks to fire! Help me #FreeCollins.”

What is @elonmusk phone number? He's apparently got a few more folks to fire! Help me #FreeCollinspic.twitter.com/9SRlv94D89 — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) February 1, 2024

The original post was reinstated with a note from X that read: “This Post violated the X Rules. However, X has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Post to remain accessible.”

Afterward, Collins appeared to double down when he wrote on his X congressional profile, “I’m back. Never delete. Never surrender.”

I'm back 😎



Never delete. Never surrender. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 2, 2024

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was among critics of the lawmaker’s post.

“I think sitting members of congress calling for murdering people using the Pinochet regime’s preferred method of dropping them out of helicopters is really not great,” wrote the “All In” anchor.

Others agreed.

I think sitting members of congress calling for murdering people using the Pinochet regime's preferred method of dropping them out of helicopters is really not great. https://t.co/364LWOqTGq — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 1, 2024

Kind of worrying that fantasizing about murdering people you dislike by throwing them out of a helicopter, like Pinochet did in Chile in the 70s, has gone from fringe reference to something a sitting congressman is actively ‘joking’ about on his official social media accounts https://t.co/qkZs3FeBzv — Andrés Pertierra (@ASPertierra) February 1, 2024

a sitting Congressman tweeting about dropping people out of helicopters ala the Pinochet regime. Jesus https://t.co/IB2XFEcpho — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 1, 2024

Republican member of Congress calling for people to be extrajudicially murdered by the state



Will any of them call for this guy to be expelled from their ranks? Face any kind of consequence? https://t.co/E8IoMZw5ak — Giacomo Volpe 🌹🤝🌐 (@_jack_fox_) February 1, 2024

We wonder why the right wingers aren't freaking out about Trump's dictator talk but we shouldn't. The hard right would love Trump taking over dictatorial powers and to start disappearing the people that are inconvenient to them - as nepobaby Mike Collins demonstrates. pic.twitter.com/ei9IvL0lc7 — Pete Fuller (@pete_fuller_ga) February 1, 2024

