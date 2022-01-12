  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOP congressman under fire for comparing COVID restrictions to Nazi policies

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COVID-19 updates. View the latest news.
COVID-19 updates. View the latest news.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, became the latest Republican to draw scrutiny for comparing COVID-19 mitigation efforts to policies of Germany's Nazi regime in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Responding to a message from Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser about a vaccine and mask mandate in the city, Davidson tweeted out a Nazi document and the message, “This has been done before. #DoNotComply.”

“Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them,” added Davidson.

The official Twitter account for the Auschwitz Museum replied to Davidson, writing, “Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay.”

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Davidson, who was first elected in 2016 and represents a district in the western portion of the Buckeye State, is not the first GOP politician to invoke Nazism when pushing back against vaccine and mask mandates. While many Republican legislators have promoted the vaccines, numerous others have baselessly insisted that the shots are unsafe.

At the end of last year, the Twitter account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted a tweet that read: “If the booster shots work, why don’t they work?" According to tracking from the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 59 percent of Republicans have been vaccinated, versus 91 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of independents.

Last year, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., compared the idea of a vaccine passport to Nazi policies.

"Proposals like these smack of 1940s Nazi Germany. We must make every effort to keep America from becoming a 'show your papers society,'” Cawthorn told Fox News. "The Constitution and our founding principles decry this type of totalitarianism.”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is seen in the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A few months later, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted and then deleted a meme expressing the same sentiments. In addition, a number of Republican candidates running for House seats this past November likened the COVID policies to Nazism.

On Monday, New York City Council member Vickie Paladino, a Republican, made the comparison when telling news outlet NY1 she wouldn’t reveal her vaccination status.

“It’s just nobody’s business whether I am or not. See, it’s called medical freedom,” she said, adding, “I don’t need to show you my papers. This is not Nazi Germany.”

The most high-profile advocate of the comparison is likely Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Ga., who has repeatedly compared those promoting mask and vaccine usage to Nazis. In May, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said her comments comparing a rule on face coverings to the Holocaust were "appalling."

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust,” Greene said in June after visiting the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. “And there are words that I have said in remarks that I've made that I know are offensive, and for that, I want to apologize.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

A few months later, during a November appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast, Greene once again railed against “vaccine Nazis” and stated proudly that she is “not vaccinated, and I’m not getting the vaccine because I’m an American.”

"I'm sorry. I know I'm using the word 'Nazi' and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that's exactly what [mandates] are," she added.

_____

How are vaccination rates affecting the latest COVID surge? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.

<strong>For more Immersive stories</strong> <a href="http://www.yahoo.com/immersive" data-ylk="slk:click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>click here.</strong></a>
For more Immersive stories click here.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Senate Democrats offered Manchin a huge compromise on checks to parents. Then Manchin blew it up and they don't know why

    Dems swapped a three-year expanded child tax credit extension for one year to get Manchin to drop his push for a work requirement. He hasn't budged.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country

    If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks. Other countries, including eastern European states are monitored. "The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • ‘Represents That Entire Department’: Sheriff Moves to Fire Georgia Deputy Who Commented Online That Ahmaud Arbery ‘Still Got the Death Penalty’

    A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Judge questions Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in Capitol riot lawsuits

    A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan Monday to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals. Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado's plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska's agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.

  • Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe

    Eric Trump, the son of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the investigation […] The post Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe appeared first on TheGrio.

  • China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show

    China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters. The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360, which uses satellites to gather intelligence on ground-level activities, and vetted by two other experts, provide a detailed look into China's recent construction along its frontier with Bhutan. Construction-related activity in some of the locations along Bhutan's western border has been under way since early 2020, with China initially building tracks and clearing out areas, based on material provided by satellite imagery firms Capella Space and Planet Labs, said Chris Biggers, the mission applications director at HawkEye 360.

  • TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Gen. John George Walker, his role in the Civil War

    The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.

  • New Jersey declares state of emergency over omicron variant

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has caused cases to spike around the country.The governor said the state of emergency will allow local hospitals to access state resources easier as facilities have begun to be overwhelmed.Murphy said New Jersey was recording 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day with more than 10,000 current hospitalizations. "COVID-19...

  • Hezbollah hosts conference in Beirut for Saudi opposition

    Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group hosted a conference for Saudi opposition figures in its stronghold south of Beirut on Wednesday in a defiant gesture certain to anger the oil-rich kingdom. The gathering came as the Lebanese government is trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low in October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports. Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said Saudi Arabia should stop its policy of “bullying” others as well as its interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Hannity Insists the Important Texts From Jan. 6 Be Made Public: Pelosi’s

    Fox NewsForget about his own revealing texts prior to and on Jan. 6, 2021—Sean Hannity thinks the public needs to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s.That was what the Fox News host requested of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, should he become speaker of the House after the 2022 midterms.“Will you pledge to have a real Jan. 6 committee?” Hannity asked. “Will you pledge, that if you become speaker, that you will subpoena Nancy Pelosi, Muriel Bowser… the sergeant-at-arms, and the D.C

  • Justin Trudeau responds to Quebec's plan for 'health contribution' payments for unvaccinated adults

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on Quebec's announcement about an upcoming "health contribution" payment for unvaccinated adults.

  • Trump says he doesn't understand why people who have had COVID-19 would get vaccinated unless they're old or immunocompromised

    While studies have indicated that past infection can offer long-term protection against the coronavirus, people can still get COVID-19 more than once.