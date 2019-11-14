GOP congressman's impeachment hearing tweets spell out 'Epstein didn't kill himself'

On Wednesday, over the course of seven hours, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) posted 23 tweets, all pertaining to the public impeachment hearings going on over at the House Intelligence Committee. In reverse chronological order, the first words of each tweet were: "Evidence," "President," "Schiff," "The," "Every," "It's," "No," "Democrats," "It," "Donald," "Neither," "The," "Kent," "In," "Let," "Lying," "Hillary," "It's," "Maxine," "Schiff," "Even," "Let's," and "Finally." Taking the first letter of each of those words, you get: "Epstein didn't kill himself."

Why would Gosar, a dentist by trade who is perhaps most famous for six of his siblings opposing his last re-election bid, take the time and effort to spell that out, acrostic-like, about Jeffrey Epstein's death while in federal prison? He didn't say. But he did seem pleased with his effort — and his joke.









ll of the tweets pertained to today’s hearing.

est assured, they are substantive.

very one of them.

ll of them.



were brilliant.

was okay.











— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

"Area 51"? Get it? Apropos of nothing, the current salary for members of Congress is $174,000 a year.

