GOP congressmen sign letter warning of 'hyper-politicization' of Capitol riot prosecutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Wartman, Cincinnati Enquirer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie speaks at a second amendment rally outside the Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky. on Friday. Jan. 31, 2020.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie speaks at a second amendment rally outside the Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky. on Friday. Jan. 31, 2020.

Two Republican congressmen fear "hyper-politicization" will mean unfair treatment for some of the suspects in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Thomas Massie, the Republican congressman who represents Northern Kentucky, and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, outlined their concerns in a May 13 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"Those that damaged property and assaulted police officers on January 6th should rightfully face justice," Massie and Roy wrote in the joint letter. "However, the public outcry and hyper-politicization of the events on January 6th may incentivize prosecutors to use overly aggressive tactics, overcharge, and abuse the power of the federal government in order to satisfy favored political groups."

On the day of the riot, the threat posed by the crowd concerned Massie enough that he grabbed his gun and barricaded himself and a few staffers in his office in the Capitol complex.

Read more: How the mystery man in the Carhartt cap was identified as a Kentuckian

More than 400 people across the country face federal charges for the attack on the Capitol following a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6.

In the letter, Massie and Roy said they had "reports" federal prosecutors can't make plea deals without permission from "political appointees" at the Department of Justice. The letter doesn't cite the reports or name the political appointees.

The Enquirer reached out to Roy, Massie and the DOJ seeking clarification.

“Mr. Roy’s office has spoken with attorneys handling these cases and we can’t comment any further than that,” said John Kennedy, Massie's spokesman, in a statement.

Messages to Roy and the DOJ on Monday weren't immediately returned Monday morning.

So far, federal prosecutors have reached one plea deal. Jon Ryan Schaffer, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Schaffer is a member of the Oath Keepers, which the FBI described as a paramilitary organization.

Related: FBI arrests another man in Louisville in connection with deadly U.S. Capitol riot

Prosecutors say Schaffer, armed with bear spray and wearing a tactical vest, put himself at the front of a crowd that pushed past four Capitol Police officers into the building.

Prosecutors have offered plea deals to more defendants, the New York Times, Associated Press and other agencies have reported.

Massie and Roy also questioned some of the tactics of federal agents in the arrests and raids of suspects related to the Jan. 6 riots.

"There are disturbing reports of heavily armed teams of federal agents bursting into family homes to arrest individuals with no history or likelihood of violence, and even one report of federal agents raiding the wrong home," Massie and Roy wrote.

Massie and Roy didn't cite any more examples. The one incident related to raiding the wrong home might refer to a raid on the home of a woman in Homer, Alaska. FBI agents briefly handcuffed the woman and told them they were looking for Nancy Pelosi's laptop, the Associated Press reported. The woman claimed they had the wrong house and person. News reports have been unable to confirm whether authorities targeted the right person.

Massie and Roy asked for Garland to brief Congress by May 30 on the approval of plea agreements and use of force in raids surrounding the Jan. 6 riot.

"Please give this matter your immediate attention," they wrote. "We look forward to hearing from you."

Read the full letter below:

Roy DOJ Ltr Capitol Events 05.13.21 by Scott Wartman on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Capitol riot: Rep. Thomas Massie warns of prosecutorial overreach

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day

    Freshman Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert was clowned on social media Tuesday after declaring that she’ll use Congressional metal detectors for target practice “when” she becomes Speaker of the House. On Newsmax Monday night, Boebert was asked about her dedication to carrying a firearm in the nation’s capital and whether she was concealed-carrying at that moment. “I am in my office so I don’t have to conceal anything in here!” she declared, earning laughter and a “yes!” from host Benny Johnson. “In the Congressional complex, I am my own security all throughout the complex until I get into Pelosi’s house — it’s certainly not the people’s house — right there in the House chambers where we have to go through the metal detectors,” she went on, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the metal detectors that were installed after the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6. She went on to say that “when” she’s Speaker, she’ll consider using them for target practice, which caused Johnson to burst out in raucous giggles. Responses to the clip were full of reminders that she promoted the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot, tweeting the day of the insurrection that it was “1776” and would go down in history. She also tweeted that day when Pelosi was removed from the House chamber for security. “She will NEVER become speaker of the House. She belongs in jail,” said one observer. Author Brian O’Sullivan mused that even in his fiction, he “couldn’t come up with this level of bullsh–” while humorist Paul Rudnick suggested her aversion to metal detectors could stem from her being a robot. Amid all the dunks came an endorsement from none other than embattled GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who said the Colorado lawmaker and gun enthusiast “would make a fantastic Speaker of the House.” Lauren Boebert said today that when she becomes Speaker of the House, her first act will be to take the metal detectors installed outside the House Chamber and use them for target practice. pic.twitter.com/AyXDY5Bw9m— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2021 Read original story GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day At TheWrap

  • Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own. Senators who attended the meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they discussed how infrastructure investment would be paid for. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican effort, announced a counter-proposal of $568 billion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-unveil-568-bln-infrastructure-package-counter-bidens-23-trillion-2021-04-22 in April, far short of Biden's $2.3 trillion plan.

  • Federal prosecutors worried that Rudy Giuliani would destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses if he knew he was under investigation

    In a new court filing, Giuliani's defense lawyer said the allegation that he would tamper with witnesses or evidence "strains credulity."

  • The Reagan Foundation demanded the 'Trump Train' bus remove an image of Ronald Reagan in a MAGA hat, according to a report

    A recent photo of the "Trump Train" showed a doctored image of Reagan in a red hat. The bus tours the US gathering support for Trump.

  • Problem Solvers Caucus, a key bipartisan group, backs congressional inquiry into January 6 US Capitol riot, as members of the GOP defect from McCarthy's stance

    More than 75% of the group's 58 members supported the call to form a commission that would examine the lead up and response to the insurrection.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

    Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials in the state's most populated county eliminated evidence. The claim of deleted databases was amplified by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who believe conspiracy theories about election irregularities. Ben Cotton, founder of a computer forensics firm working on the audit, told key senators that he had recovered all data.

  • Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

    A journalist in Bangladesh known for her strong reporting on official corruption was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrets act which carries a possible death penalty, authorities said Tuesday. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press. Islam is known for reporting on corruption involving the Ministry of Health and others.

  • Meghan Markle's first boyfriend says 'she could run for US president'

    Joshua Silverstein said a lot of young girls are now looking up to Meghan.

  • GOP opposes Jan. 6 panel, McConnell hits 'pause'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says he will oppose a proposal to form an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "pushing the pause button." (May 18)

  • Why a House Democrat wants to change how elections are done in America

    Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said he will push the Democratic Party to elect the House leadership in 2022 by ranked-choice voting, and that he plans to make this reform central to his agenda going forward.

  • Bipartisan pair of U.S. senators call for reauthorization of Voting Rights Act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two U.S. senators, a Republican and a Democrat, asked Congress on Monday to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, as Republican-controlled state legislatures pass measures imposing new curbs on voting. Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Lisa Murkowski noted in a letter that the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices, was last reauthorized in 2006 with a bipartisan Senate vote of 98-0. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key portion of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, saying that Section 4, the formula used to determine which states and localities were subject to additional federal scrutiny, was outdated.

  • Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie confirms he's mulling a 2024 presidential bid and won't 'defer' to Trump

    "I think if you say you're deferring to someone, that's a sign of both weakness and indecision," Christie said on the "Ruthless" podcast.

  • Justice Department secretly seized phone records of three Washington Post journalists

    In the early months of the Trump administration, the Justice Department secretly obtained phone and email records belonging to three Washington Post reporters who were covering the federal probe on ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett weighs in on what the federal government was looking for in those records, how this may affect journalists' ability to do their job and how the Biden administration is handling leaks.

  • Pastor asks for money to help Circle of Hope owners fight ‘false, demonic accusations’

    “I know that prayer is where this battle is going to be won,” wrote Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s pastor. “... But we need your help financially.”

  • GOP-led Arizona board of supervisors calls for end to "sham" election audit

    The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said in a letter Monday that the Arizona state Senate's GOP-led audit of its 2020 presidential election results should be called off.Why it matters: The letter underscores divisions in the GOP between loyalists of former President Trump and those denouncing baseless election claims, which saw Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ousted last Wednesday as the third-highest ranking House Republican after speaking out on the matter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe county officials said in the letter that the audit had left Arizona "a laughingstock." "Worse, this 'audit' is encouraging our citizens to distrust elections, which weakens our democratic republic."The big picture: The Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, whose chief has supported unfounded voter fraud claims, is recounting ballots from the election.Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers (R) said at a public meeting Monday he would not be responding to "any more requests from this sham process," per the Washington Post.Trump said Saturday, without evidence, that the "entire Database of Maricopa County" had been deleted, prompting county recorder Stephen Richer to tweet that the claim was "unhinged," adding: "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer." Per WashPost, Richer told the meeting: "Every file the Senate has asked for is there. No files from the 2020 election have been deleted."The other side: State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Petersen (R) tweeted that he was "disappointed to hear that the County has said they will not show to answer questions" at a meeting scheduled on the matter for Tuesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trial for Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter in shooting of Daunte Wright could start in December; city OKs sweeping changes in policing

    The case against a white, former police officer who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man in Brooklyn Center will proceed, a judge ruled.

  • Schumer: "I want to see a ceasefire"

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Monday he wants to "see a ceasefire reach quickly and mourn the loss of life."Why it matters: Schumer is a staunch defender of Israel and has maintained that Israel should be able to defend itself. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and 28 Senate Democrats also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Sunday."I agree with the statement put out by Sens. Murphy and Young last night in its entirety," Schumer told reporters in the Capitol.The violence has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Schumer did not answer a reporter's question on whether he supports the U.S.'s $735 million arms deal with Israel.The big picture: Israeli officials said Sunday a ceasefire is not on the table right now.The U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has been holding extensive talks with both Israel and Hamas in an effort to restore peace.White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday would not commit to calling for a ceasefire when asked. "Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel, also with other countries in the region, is the most constructive approach we can take," she said. Go deeper... In photos: Israel-Hamas aerial bombardments enter second weekLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • PCSO with 'unhealthy interest in rape' jailed for sharing thousands of 'sickening' child abuse images

    Jonathan Plummer, 35, from Wakefield, was imprisoned for two years.

  • House Republicans stage rebellion over mask rules

    GOP members are challenging Speaker Nancy Pelosi over mask rules in light of the CDC guidance released last week.