GOP has contested primary for county commissioner

Jan. 12—ANDERSON — Through the first two days of filing for the May 7 primary election, only two Democrats have filed for state or county offices.

There is only one contested party nomination for a county office. Filing for the primary election ends on Feb. 9 at the Madison County Clerk's office.

As expected, Devin Norrick and current Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner are running for the Republican Party nomination for the District 2 seat on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.

Norrick lost a bid for a seat on the Madison County Council in 2022 in a close primary race with Diana Likens.

Gardner is completing his second term as auditor and previously served on the Madison County Council. He was the party's candidate for mayor of Anderson in 2019, losing to incumbent Thomas Broderick Jr.

Incumbent Commissioner Darlene Likens has not announced whether she will seek a second term.

Republican Lisa Wittkamper Rinker has filed for the party's nomination for the District 3 Commissioner position.

Incumbent John Richwine has not announced his intentions for this year, but is leaning toward seeking another term.

Democrat Phil Girt has filed to run against incumbent Republican Elizabeth Rowray for the District 35 seat in the Indiana House.

Longtime Anderson City Councilman Ollie H. Dixon has filed for the Democratic nomination for the commissioner position in District 2. He lost to Likens in the 2020 election.

Republicans Max Engling and Chuck Goodrich have filed for the party's nomination in the 5th Congressional District.

Incumbent Victoria Spartz announced last year that she would not seek a third term.

Todd Culp, the chief deputy in the Madison County Auditor's office, has filed for the GOP nomination for the position.

Incumbent County Councilman Mikeal Vaughn is seeking a second term in the Republican Party primary for one of the three at-large positions.

Kristi Grabowski has filed for a county council nomination on the GOP ticket.

Charles Kurt Shepherd has filed for the Republican Party nomination for county surveyor.

Incumbent Lori Goss-Reaves has filed to return to the Indiana House from District 31 in the GOP primary.

