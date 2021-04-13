GOP edges back from filibuster cliff on hate crimes bill

Nicholas Wu
·2 min read
Democrats say a bipartisan effort is underway to amend their party's anti-hate crime legislation in the Senate — signaling that the GOP could be edging back from its first filibuster opportunity of Joe Biden's presidency.

The bill, a modest piece of legislation from Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) aimed at addressing a spike in hate incidents against Asian Americans during the pandemic, has faced headwinds in the Senate as Republicans weigh whether to mount a formal filibuster. Ahead of a likely vote Wednesday on whether to open debate, some in the GOP argue that the bill is unnecessary and a potential government overreach.

But Republicans have not yet decided as a party to block the bill, which would stoke the already simmering debate within Biden's party over whether to try to weaken or kill the legislative filibuster. And if the GOP were to agree to start debate on the hate crimes bill, both parties are discussing an amendment that would attach separate, bipartisan legislation on the issue, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

"We are open to strengthening the bill," he said.

The current effort could lead to a spark of bipartisan collaboration in the 50-50 chamber, with Schumer's encouragement. Republicans are increasingly inclined to get on the bill, according to one GOP source.

Republicans may seek “an opportunity to engage in a discussion about how to make it better, how to improve it," Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said of the bill.

The potential amendment would improve hate crimes reporting at the state and local level and is spearheaded by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). A version of the legislation also has bipartisan backing in the House.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a pivotal moderate, said Tuesday that she would support the bill if the bipartisan amendment were attached and the bill was adjusted with language not explicitly linking hate crimes to Covid.

Schumer told reporters Tuesday that Democrats would be open to "germane" amendments, including those addressing Collins' concerns.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged that any hate crimes legislation would likely have to go to conference given the changes made in both chambers of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is set to mark up its companion to Hirono's legislation next week and then will pass the measure soon after, Pelosi said.

Burgess Everett contributed reporting.

