GOP counsel Steve Castor brought a reusable grocery bag instead of a briefcase to an impeachment hearing

At the Monday hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the Republicans' counsel, Steve Castor, raised some eyebrows with his unique choice of a bag to transport his documents.

A clip of the hearing from C-SPAN showed Castor entering the room with what appeared to be a reusable shopping bag from the grocery chain Fresh Market, setting it on the table, and removing some folders and other materials.

Internet commentators were both bewildered and slightly amused by Castor bringing a shopping bag to the hearing, with some initially identifying it incorrectly as a Whole Foods bag.

