GOP County Engineer quitting after Democratic challenger surfaces in November

The Franklin County Engineer Cornell Robertson, one of the few Republicans still holding county office in what has been an increasingly Democratic stronghold, will resign his four-year term in office with 11 months remaining effective at the end of Wednesday.

Robertson, who assumed office in 2017 when he was appointed by the Franklin County Republican Party to replace longtime engineer Dean Ringle, hasn't made himself available for comment on the decision over the last two days, but his departure was confirmed by his office spokesperson Carla Marable Wednesday morning.

"There is a season and a time for everything," and it was "time for me to focus on my family," Robertson said in a resignation letter he delivered to the Franklin County Commission, dated in late December.

Marable characterized Robertson's departure as a "retirement," even though his letter says it's a "resignation," and "I will be resigning." He gave no reason as to the timing of his departure, coming less than a year before the end of his elected term.

But he qualifies to receive a public pension, Marable noted, making it a retirement.

However, in resigning his elected post, Robertson has set in motion an official mechanism to replace him under state law.

Robertson ran unopposed in 2020, but this year a Democrat filed to oppose him, Adam William Fowler. Being on the Franklin County Democratic Party sample ballot has been a key element of campaign victory in recent years, with some candidates simply deciding to switch from being a Republican to being a Democrat rather than run against one.

Robertson was named acting engineer in June of 2017 when Ringle left office after 17 years of running the department responsible for maintaining 357 county bridges, 850 miles of streets and roads, and 259 miles of "county roadways," as well as other responsibilities.

Robertson, a licensed professional engineer and professional surveyor, has been with the engineer's office for over 32 years in several roles. His most recent position before taking over the elected post was chief deputy engineer, second in command at the office.

"We anticipate the (Franklin County) commissioners appointing Brad Foster to fill the vacancy tomorrow at their weekly briefing session at 9:00 a.m., and that Brad will be sworn in at that time" as acting engineer, said Tyler Lowry, a spokesperson for the commissioners, in an email Wednesday morning.

But under Ohio law, that acting appointment must be signed off on within 45 days by the political party that nominated the last occupant of the office as a candidate, in this case the Franklin County Republicans, who would be free to choose a different person. But in order to be eligible, the appointment must be fully licensed as both a "Registered Professional Engineer" and a "Registered Professional Surveyor," according to state law, limiting potential candidates.

Despite his office characterizing his departure as a retirement, it is unclear if Robertson will continue working - as did Ringle, who retired but then became executive director of the County Engineers Association of Ohio, a private entity, allowing him to to collect his government pension and a paycheck from the association simultaneously. Ringle still works there, according to the organization's website.

