Republican primary debate: Live updates as just 4 GOP candidates take stage in Alabama
Former President Donald Trump — the Republican frontrunner — will again not be participating.
The fourth Republican presidential primary will take place Wednesday night in Alabama, where just four GOP candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — will take the stage in one of the last opportunities to make their case to voters before next month’s Iowa caucuses.
Tim Scott of South Carolina, who was onstage at the last GOP debate in Miami, suspended his campaign in November. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, will once again not take part in the debate. He participated in a Fox News town hall on Tuesday.
The primetime debate, which is being held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, will air on the cable news channel NewsNation and its network television partner, the CW, and will be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website as well as on Rumble.
Moderators include Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News anchor who has her own show on NewsNation; Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and NBC News anchor; and Eliana Johnson, editor in chief of the Washington Free Beacon.
Yahoo News will be providing live updates and analysis of Wednesday night’s debate. Tune in here beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.
How to watch the debate
There are essentially three ways:
• Cable television: The debate will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NewsNation.
• Network TV: It will also air on NewsNation's broadcast television partner, The CW.
• Livestream: The debate will be livestreamed on NewsNation's website as well as on Rumble.
Workers install a sign at the University of Alabama on Tuesday ahead of the fourth Republican presidential debate. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
Why Trump isn't there tonight
ABC News explains why the former president is skipping tonight's debate:
"Trump did not attend the first three debates, indicating he saw no point given his large polling lead — and it appears he won't participate in the fourth one either.
'President Trump's statement was that he would not attend the debates," adviser Chris LaCivita said in the days following the second debate. "Plural. And that's his position until it's not."
Haley taunts Trump
Appearing on Fox News on the eve of the debate, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that former President Donald Trump owes it to Republican voters to participate.
"He needs to get on the debate stage. He needs to confront us," Haley said. "He needs to let us, you know, talk about the differences and go forward."