GOP debate fact check: Live look at what DeSantis, Haley are getting right (and wrong)

Two Republican presidential candidates are on the stage in Des Moines tonight for the final debate before the Iowa caucuses begin.

Debate background: Supreme Court will rule on Trump ballot dispute

Misinformation has spread online about removing candidates from ballots, including in a claim that wrongly compares Trump’s situation to Abraham Lincoln’s in 1860. Our fact check notes Lincoln was not removed from any ballots.

The same can't be said for former President Donald Trump at this stage, though plenty of legal challenges await.

In late December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump would not be allowed to appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of his role inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to hear arguments in February, before most states hold their primaries.

Maine became the second state to remove Trump from its primary ballot after the state's top election official, a Democrat, decided the "insurrectionist ban" in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution applies to Trump – the same reason he was removed from the ballot in Colorado. In response, Trump sued, calling the official a "biased decisionmaker."

There have been efforts in other states to remove Trump from the primary ballot, including Illinois and Massachusetts. California's top election official, though, has said Trump will remain on the ballot there, and Michigan's highest court rejected an appeal after a lower court decided political parties can put whichever candidate they choose on primary ballots.

Prior fact checks: Haley debate claims cover track record, policy

As we count down to the start of the debate, here’s a look back at what we’ve debunked in prior debates.

Haley’s claims in the four GOP debates in 2023 ranged from her tenure as South Carolina’s governor to domestic policy to foreign affairs.

She misleadingly claimed 87,000 IRS agents are “going after middle America,” misstated the nature of a survey that suggests TikTok is driving a surge of antisemitism and overstated how far South Carolina’s unemployment rate fell during her governorship.

Haley also falsely claimed DeSantis banned fracking in Florida, and she overstated the known casualty count in Ukraine.

But she correctly stated that the national debt increased by about $8 trillion during Donald Trump’s presidency, that 11 European countries have given more aid to Ukraine in terms of GDP than the U.S., and that fentanyl has killed more Americans than the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Prior fact checks: DeSantis’ debate claims stem from record as Florida governor

DeSantis made an array of claims during the four GOP debates in 2023, many focusing on his record as governor of Florida.

In touting his record as the state’s top elected official, DeSantis falsely claimed he has delivered on all of his campaign promises, repeated a false claim that crime in his state is at a 50-year low and said his COVID-19 policies “led the country out of lockdown.”

He also mischaracterized Haley’s proposed reforms for legal immigration and wrongly claimed the Biden Administration wants to get rid of cash.

In addition, DeSantis has twice brought up an anecdote about a toddler who died after being exposed to fentanyl at an Airbnb property in Florida and referenced his executive order that directed the state to help Americans in Israel who were stranded due to the conflict with Hamas.

But he did not claim to have been a Navy SEAL, contrary to a social media post that includes an image from liberal group Occupy Democrats.

