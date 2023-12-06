GOP debate fact check: Live look at what Haley, DeSantis are getting right (and wrong)

Four GOP presidential candidates are on stage tonight in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for their fourth and final debate of 2023.

Follow along here with the USA TODAY Fact Check Team as we dig into candidates' claims and add context on expected campaign themes, including the war between Israel and Hamas, the war in Ukraine, the trials of former President Donald Trump, election fraud, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and more.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all qualified for the debate and will participate. Trump is again skipping the debate to hold a campaign event.

This file will be updated throughout the debate.

Abortion sparks debate, misinformation after Roe v. Wade ruling

Abortion rights are likely to be a key issue for voters as the 2024 presidential election nears.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022, eliminating the constitutional right to have an abortion, more than a dozen states have banned, or attempted to ban, abortion. Meanwhile, progressive organizations and activists have scored seven straight victories in statewide ballots, most recently in Ohio.

Democrats have sought to use the issue to mobilize voters ahead of the 2024 election. Republican presidential candidates have generally been opposed to the procedure, but vary in how they would try to regulate it if elected.

Trump has suggested he would work with “both sides” of the abortion issue and has denounced total restrictions on abortions. He criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of legislation banning abortion after six weeks in his state.

At the third GOP presidential debate in Miami, Haley said she considers herself "pro-life" but believes abortion is “a personal issue for every woman and every man," while Christie has called for leaving the matter up to individual states.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has said he does not support a federal ban on abortion and believes the matter is a state issue but lamented the abortion referendum recently passed in his home state of Ohio.

Abortion has sparked a flurry of misinformation online:

– BrieAnna Frank & Hannah Hudnall

Election integrity remains focus for GOP candidates

The next election is less than a year away, but the fight over the results of the last one continues.

A key issue for the four candidates on the debate stage remains whether they trust the election process in the U.S.

Allegations of voter fraud from Trump and his allies are at the root of two indictments against the former president, who is accused of trying to steal the 2020 election. His claims have resonated throughout the Republican Party and eroded confidence in the process, even as state-level reviews of the 2022 midterm elections found no indication of systemic problems with voter fraud.

Some of the candidates taking part in the debate have made moves in their states to enhance the integrity of elections.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis created Florida’s Office of Election Crimes and Security. A year ago, his administration accused 20 felons ineligible to vote of illegally casting ballots in 2020 and charged them with third-degree felonies.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as governor signed a law in 2011 that requires South Carolina voters to show photo ID.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie vetoed a bill in 2016 that would automatically register New Jerseyans to vote when they obtain or renew their driver’s license, calling it “a cocktail of fraud,” NJ.com reported.

Misinformation has circulated about the integrity of the elections. Here are some that have been debunked:

– Joedy McCreary

