GOP debate fact check: Live look at what Haley, DeSantis are getting right (and wrong)
Four GOP presidential candidates are on stage tonight in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for their fourth and final debate of 2023.
Follow along here with the USA TODAY Fact Check Team as we dig into candidates' claims and add context on expected campaign themes, including the war between Israel and Hamas, the war in Ukraine, the trials of former President Donald Trump, election fraud, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and more.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all qualified for the debate and will participate. Trump is again skipping the debate to hold a campaign event.
This file will be updated throughout the debate.
Abortion sparks debate, misinformation after Roe v. Wade ruling
Abortion rights are likely to be a key issue for voters as the 2024 presidential election nears.
Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022, eliminating the constitutional right to have an abortion, more than a dozen states have banned, or attempted to ban, abortion. Meanwhile, progressive organizations and activists have scored seven straight victories in statewide ballots, most recently in Ohio.
Democrats have sought to use the issue to mobilize voters ahead of the 2024 election. Republican presidential candidates have generally been opposed to the procedure, but vary in how they would try to regulate it if elected.
Trump has suggested he would work with “both sides” of the abortion issue and has denounced total restrictions on abortions. He criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of legislation banning abortion after six weeks in his state.
At the third GOP presidential debate in Miami, Haley said she considers herself "pro-life" but believes abortion is “a personal issue for every woman and every man," while Christie has called for leaving the matter up to individual states.
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has said he does not support a federal ban on abortion and believes the matter is a state issue but lamented the abortion referendum recently passed in his home state of Ohio.
Abortion has sparked a flurry of misinformation online:
Claim: Nebraska teen charged with a felony after using abortion pills faces five years in prison (Partly false)
Claim: The abortion pill caused 28 maternal deaths and over 4,200 adverse events (False)
Claim: Texas teen got 96 years in prison for crossing state lines for abortion (Satire)
Claim: A California ballot measure would ‘extend abortions up to 9 months’ (False)
Claim: A 12-year-old girl who gets an abortion in Alabama is thrown in prison for life (False)
Claim: Planned Parenthood clinics are shutting down all over the country (False)
Claim: Biden proposed a constitutional amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade in 1982 (Partly false)
Claim: Abortions were banned before AR-style semi-automatic rifles (Missing context)
Claim: Roe v. Wade marked the end of women dying from abortions (False)
Claim: Mike Johnson said women have ‘a duty’ to give birth to ‘at least one able-bodied worker’ (False)
– BrieAnna Frank & Hannah Hudnall
Election integrity remains focus for GOP candidates
The next election is less than a year away, but the fight over the results of the last one continues.
A key issue for the four candidates on the debate stage remains whether they trust the election process in the U.S.
Allegations of voter fraud from Trump and his allies are at the root of two indictments against the former president, who is accused of trying to steal the 2020 election. His claims have resonated throughout the Republican Party and eroded confidence in the process, even as state-level reviews of the 2022 midterm elections found no indication of systemic problems with voter fraud.
Some of the candidates taking part in the debate have made moves in their states to enhance the integrity of elections.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis created Florida’s Office of Election Crimes and Security. A year ago, his administration accused 20 felons ineligible to vote of illegally casting ballots in 2020 and charged them with third-degree felonies.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as governor signed a law in 2011 that requires South Carolina voters to show photo ID.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie vetoed a bill in 2016 that would automatically register New Jerseyans to vote when they obtain or renew their driver’s license, calling it “a cocktail of fraud,” NJ.com reported.
Misinformation has circulated about the integrity of the elections. Here are some that have been debunked:
Fact check roundup: False claims about election fraud, candidates swirl amid 2022 midterms
Claim: Maricopa County, Arizona, officials admitted to breaking the law, improperly certifying machines that failed during election (False)
Claim: Arizona task force found Gov. Katie Hobbs interfered in 2022 election as secretary of state (False)
Claim: Douglass Mackey was sentenced to prison for 'making memes disparaging Hillary Clinton’ (False)
Claim: A software company's contract allows officials to override election results (False)
Claim: Malware, remote access caused printer problems; 200,000 'ejected' ballots in Arizona (False)
Claim: A chart shows election fraud in the Michigan AG’s race (False)
Claim: Georgia is Democrats' test site for 2024 'private takeover of election offices’ (False)
Claim: Blackout in live stream in Nevada points to election theft (False)
Claim: Fraud due to Texas voting machine adding voters as polls close (False)
Claim: Photo showing ballots from 2022 midterms in the trash is evidence of fraud (False)
Claim: Democrats used 47 million mail-in ballots to steal every election (False)
Claim: Joe Biden did not legally win the presidential election (False)
– Joedy McCreary
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republican debate fact check: What candidates get right (and wrong)