4th Republican presidential debate live updates: Just 4 GOP hopefuls to be onstage tonight

Four Republican presidential candidates are set to face off in Alabama during the fourth GOP primary debate Wednesday night.

The debate, which comes just weeks before the crucial New Hampshire primary and Iowa Caucus, is being held at the University of Alabama. The candidates are expected to make their pitch to GOP voters on America's economy, foreign policy and other debates facing the nation. They might even go head-to-head on a controversial college football snub.

The Republicans on stage in Alabama will not be joined by former President Donald Trump, who has refused to attend GOP primary debates, citing his lead in state and national polls.

How do I watch the debate tonight?

The fourth GOP presidential debate will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Viewers can watch and stream the fourth Republican debate on the NewsNation channel, app and website. Pre- and post-coverage by former CNN host Chris Cuomo will take place two hours before and after the debate.

The debate will also air on the CW in the Eastern and Central time zones, and on a delay in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. The GOP matchup will air on the CW from 7 to 9 p.m. Mountain time and 8 to 10 p.m. Pacific time.

A live stream of the debate will also be broadcast on Rumble.

− Haadiza Ogwude

What are Republican primary polls saying?

Former President Donald Trump has long led the crowded field of GOP White House hopefuls. In a Real Clear Politics average of national polls, Trump garners 61% support, compared to Ron DeSantis’ 13.5%.

Nikki Haley received 10.3% support, Vivek Ramaswamy received 4.9% and Chris Christie received 2.5%.

However, some of the candidates have dismissed national polls, saying that they’re focused on critical early voting states like New Hampshire and Iowa. Trump nevertheless leads the Republican candidates in a swath of state polls too.

– Marina Pitofsky

Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and other Republican hopefuls oppose student loan forgiveness

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loan debt for hundreds of Americans - a move that 2024 GOP candidates applauded and has become a contentious point of debate.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wrote on X that a president “cannot just wave his hand and eliminate loans for students he favors.”

Likewise, biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy supported the court’s decision.

“We have a bad habit in America of paying people to do the exact opposite of what we want them to do: more $$ to stay at home than to work, more $$ to be a single mother than married, more $$ for those who *fail* to repay loans than those who do,” Ramaswamy wrote on X. – Sudiksha Kochi

When is the Republican convention?

The candidates on stage tonight are gearing up for 2024's Republican primaries, when GOP White House hopefuls will compete state by state for support.

An official 2024 Republican nomination will be made next year at the GOP's national convention. It's scheduled for July 15 to July 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has become a crucial swing state for presidential election, and President Joe Biden won the state in the 2020 race for the White House

– Marina Pitofsky

Will Ron DeSantis joke about FSU football in Alabama?

Was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the reason the College Football Playoff selection committee decided to choose the University of Alabama over Florida State University for the college football's four-team playoff?

No. But former President Donald Trump has blamed him.

Trump in a recent post on his Truth Social platform, bashed DeSantis for the committee’s decision, and DeSantis had a harsh response for the former president.

“Stop being a keyboard warrior and let’s step up and debate one on one. He’s had a lot to say about me over the last year. Say it to my face. I’m game,” DeSantis said Tuesday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

– Sudiksha Kochi

Eliana Johnson, Megyn Kelly, Elizabeth Vargas are moderating

Talk show host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and The Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson will moderate the fourth GOP debate.

– Anthony Robledo

Will there be a Democratic primary debate?

Joe Biden probably won't take the debate stage with his Democratic rivals.

If an incumbent president is running, political parties usually rally around that person's reelection bid. There's no formal rule, but at this point, Biden is the de facto Democratic nominee.

– Marina Pitofsky

Where do Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and other Republican candidates stand on abortion?

Nikki Haley has often argued that leaders need to find consensus on the issue of abortion, including agreeing to not jail women who have the procedure. A self-described “pro-life” candidate, Haley said Republicans need to be honest about a national ban, which would require 60 votes in the Senate.

Most Republican candidates, including Chris Christie, has dodged the question by saying they would leave the issues to the states.

Ron DeSantis has touted his record on the issue as Florida governor, having signed a statewide six-week ban into law earlier this year.

– Savannah Kuchar

When is the fourth Republican debate?

The debate will start at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It’s scheduled to continue for two hours.

– Associated Press

When are the next Republican debates?

This is the last Republican debate of 2023, and no one knows how things will proceed in the actual campaign year of 2024.

The Republican National Committee, which organized all four GOP debates this year, is considering proposals to allow some non-RNC debates in 2024, especially in the days before the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15 and the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23.

Candidates are agitating for as much exposure as possible ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, and are hopeful that Donald Trump will participate. The RNC is expected to make an announcement next week.

“As has been the process throughout the entire year, the debate committee will meet to decide the details of future debates,” said Emma Vaughn, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

– David Jackson

Haley and DeSantis prepare for battle

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are already circling each other ahead of tonight's debate. In emails and social media posts, Haley and her aides are spotlighting her rise in the polls and reports of infighting within DeSantis' campaign.

"Ron DeSantis spent $100 million to lose half his support," the "Team Haley" account said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The DeSantis campaign, meanwhile, signaled he will stress that some of Haley's big financial contributions are coming from Democrats.

"Ron DeSantis is bearing the banner of conservatism in this nomination contest and will defeat the swamp, starting with Nikki Haley,” said DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin.

– David Jackson

Conservative Supreme Court could factor into debate

Seven years ago, during the first GOP debate of the 2016 election, the Supreme Court was criticized by several candidates.

“It's time that we recognize the Supreme Court is not the supreme being,” then candidate Mike Huckabee quipped.

What a difference a few years makes.

The nation’s highest court, which today is more conservative than it has been in decades, has already factored into the GOP primary. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have swiped at each other over whether the bench is conservative enough. Earlier this year, Vivek Ramaswamy released a list of candidates he said he would nominate to the court, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah.

– John Fritze

Who's in the debate tonight?

Four candidates will show up to the face off at the University of Alabama.

The Republican National Committee announced Monday that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy qualified for the debate.

To qualify, GOP candidates must have polled at least 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll and one poll from two separate early voting states recognized by the RNC, among other hurdles.

− Sudiksha Kochi

