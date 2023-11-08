GOP debate live updates: Republican presidential hopefuls head to Miami – without Trump

Five Republican presidential candidates are set to face off in Miami, Florida, during the third Republican presidential primary debate.

The Republican National Committee announced that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott all qualified for the third debate, a smaller crowd from the previous two events.

Former President Donald Trump is skipping the debate, citing his major lead in state and national polls. The former president has also said he wouldn’t sign the Republican “Beat Biden” pledge to support a GOP nominee, even if it isn't him.

Donald Trump's vice president pick: Tucker Carlson?

Some Republicans gathered in South Florida are already talking about who Trump might pick as a running mate if he goes on to win the GOP nomination - and pre-debate chatter centered on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

While he and Carlson have clashed over the years, Trump had nothing but nice things to say when asked on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show whether he would consider him for running mate.

"I like Tucker a lot - I guess I would - I think I'd say I would because he's got great common sense," Trump said.

Trump and his aides have also said it's way too early to discuss running mates, and he is not likely to talk down any possibility.

− David Jackson

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are feuding

The 2024 Republican presidential campaign trail is becoming increasingly icy, and it’s not because of dropping temperatures.

Amid their battle for second place in the GOP primary race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have heightened attacks against one another on everything from their foreign policy stances to footwear choices.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu described the frosty relationship between the two candidates as getting “a bit chippy” after appearing with Haley at an event.

But the campaign jabs aren’t necessarily scoring the candidates any wins with voters in early primary states. Voters USA TODAY spoke with said they haven't paid much attention to the back-and-forth between the two candidates.

− Karissa Waddick

Donald Trump holds rally opposite Republican debate

To no surprise, former president Donald Trump will not attend the third GOP primary debate in Miami.

Instead the Republican frontrunner will hold a rally Wednesday night at a stadium in Hialeah, Florida, just about a half-hour drive from the debate stage in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

− Anthony Robledo

What are the stakes for tonight's Republican debate?

Republican White House hopefuls not named Donald Trump will assemble in Miami this week for the third presidential primary debate. But what does each candidates need to do to break out? Here's a look at a few contenders:

Nikki Haley: Given how much the world stage has consumed the country, Washington and campaign trail, expect Haley's quick-witted acumen to seize the microphone when America's standing and role in the world comes up.

Ron DeSantis: DeSantis will have to stiff arm Haley while also making the case that something has changed enough for him to be a serious threat to Trump.−

Vivek Ramaswamy: The biggest challenge for Ramaswamy, whose ideas and rhetoric might excite some in the GOP base, will be showing a more personal side that can close that likability gap with those same voters.– Phillip M. Bailey

Where is the Republican debate tonight being held?

The Republican debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

– Haadiza Ogwude and Anthony Robledo

Conservative Supreme Court could factor into debate

Seven years ago, during the first GOP debate of the 2016 election, the Supreme Court was criticized by several candidates.

“It's time that we recognize the Supreme Court is not the supreme being,” then candidate Mike Huckabee quipped.

What a difference a few years makes.

The nation’s highest court, which today is more conservative than it has been in decades, has already factored into the GOP primary. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump have swiped at each other over whether the bench is conservative enough. Earlier this year, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy released a list of candidates he said he would nominate to the court, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah. – John Fritze

Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and others oppose student debt forgiveness

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loan debt for hundreds of Americans - a move that 2024 GOP candidates applauded and has become a contentious point of debate.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wrote on X that a president “cannot just wave his hand and eliminate loans for students he favors.” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has supported legislation prohibiting Biden from cancelling student loan debt.

Likewise, biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy supported the court’s decision.

“We have a bad habit in America of paying people to do the exact opposite of what we want them to do: more $$ to stay at home than to work, more $$ to be a single mother than married, more $$ for those who *fail* to repay loans than those who do,” Ramaswamy wrote on X.

– Sudiksha Kochi

Will GOP election losses take center stage at tonight's Republican debate?

Most of the pre-debate buzz in Miami centers on Republican reversals in Tuesday's off-year elections - and debaters plan to argue that they are the answer to the party's ills.

Haley and her aides cite her strong poll numbers against President Joe Biden and stress that Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections.

"Isn't it time we had a Republican who can win a general election?" the Haley campaign said in a statement.

DeSantis, meanwhile, cites the fact that he won re-election as governor of Florida in a landslide, and has turned a former battleground state into a Republican-leaning one.

Trump, who is holding a competing rally near the debate site, is being blamed for some of the GOP losses, But he is laying it on establishment Republicans like Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.

Citing the GOP candidate who lost the Kentucky's governor race, Trump said on Truth Social: "Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn’t alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell."

Of course, Trump also endorsed Cameron.

– David Jackson

Republican primary polls ahead of the third GOP debate

All of the candidates on the debate stage Wednesday night are trailing former President Donald Trump in state and national polls.

According to a Real Clear Politics average of GOP primary polls, Trump leads the crowded Republican field with 58.3% support, followed by DeSantis at 14.6%. Haley has garnered 9.4% support, while Ramaswamy has received 4.4%.

During the debate, the Republican White House hopefuls will be looking for breakout moments to connect with voters and potentially boost their support across the country.

– Marina Pitofsky

Who is moderating the next Republican presidential primary debate? Kristen Welker, Lester Holt and Hugh Hewitt

"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt and radio host Hugh Hewitt will moderate the third GOP primary debate Wednesday night.

– Anthony Robledo

Is there a debate tonight? Who is in the Republican debate?

Five Republican candidates qualified for the third Republican debate tonight, a smaller field than the previous events. They include:

