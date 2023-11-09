GOP debate in Miami: The attacks, the claims, Donald Trump's rally, and who won the debate

Republican presidential candidates gathered in Miami for the third GOP primary to try once again to distinguish themselves from each other, define their plans for the presidency, get some attacks in, and rise above the pack.

Meanwhile, the leading GOP presidential candidate was speaking in front of a cheering rally 11 miles away, mocking them.

Here's how the night went.

Which candidates were at the third GOP presidential primary debate?

The candidates on stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Why wasn't Trump at the Miami Florida GOP debate?

Former president Donald Trump, who is currently far ahead of the other candidates despite facing numerous large court trials and 91 felony counts in connection with hush money payments, classified document mismanagement and obstruction, and election interference, has refused to appear at any of the three debates or sign the required pledge to support the eventual party nominee.

Instead, Trump held a rally 11 miles away in Hialeah, with comedian Roseanne Barr, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo and county commissioner Kevin Cabrera.

After appearing an hour and a half after the scheduled time, Trump wasted no time attacking “Crooked Joe Biden,” “Ron DeSanctimonious” and the "fake news media," declaring that no one was watching the debate, and vowing to destroy the "deep state," ban critical race theory in schools nationwide, deny funding to any school requiring vaccines and keep men out of women's sports.

If he doesn't win the election, Trump promised the country is "going to Hell."

Who won the third GOP presidential primary debate in Miami?

Everyone got some digs in. Haley and DeSantis sparred over Social Security, fracking, and China. As the candidates all demanded a ban on TikTok, Ramaswamy took a shot at Haley, saying she should “take care of her family first” as her daughter uses the social media service.

Haley shot back: “Keep my daughter out of your voice… you’re just scum.”

Ramaswamy also called Haley "Dick Cheney in three-inch heels." And all of the candidates spoke out against Trump, if in qualified ways that still showed their respect.

DeSantis and Christie were the strongest on the former president, with DeSantis claiming he'd done everything Trump had just said he would do and Christie remarking that Trump would be too busy trying to stay out of jail to run for president.

All the candidates were against China, for helping Israel, divided on helping Ukraine and united against abortion but varied in how they thought it should be approached.

The ad at the top of the second break of the debate was... odd. A scene of two men complaining about gas prices at a gas station switched to migrating whales, somehow drew a connection and blamed it on President Joe Biden.

Are you ready to vote in the presidential primary in March 2024?

