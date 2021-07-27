  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If GOP won't defend the Capitol, the Constitution or themselves, what do they stand for?

Jonathan Allen
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Aquilino Gonell, a sergeant with the U.S. Capitol Police force, testified Tuesday that he put his duty to the Constitution ahead of the interests of his wife and son when he fought rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"This is how I'm going to die," he recalled thinking as his body was crushed in a violent scrum, "defending this entrance."

Of course, Gonell and other law enforcement officers were defending symbols of the republic that day — the Capitol, the Constitution and the sanctity of the ballot. But they were also safeguarding the physical security of the members of Congress, direct participants in republican governance, as well as then-Vice President Mike Pence.

It has been heartbreaking for Gonell and many of his colleagues on the Capitol and D.C. Metro police forces to watch Republican leaders in Congress pretend they weren't under threat.

"It was devastating and demoralizing for people, whatever the party is, to call this attack and continue to minimize it like nothing happened. It was an attempted coup that was happening in the Capitol that day," Gonell said in emotional testimony given under questioning by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who also fought back tears.

"We were fighting for our lives — to give you guys a chance to go home to your family, to escape. And now the same people we helped, the same people who — we gave them borrowed time to get to safety — now they're attacking us. They're attacking our characters," he continued. "It's a disgrace."

To review, Republican lawmakers continue to attack the police officers who defended their lives so they can defend a former president who put them at risk.

Those Republicans were not in the room. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his fellow GOP leaders decided not to appoint members to the select committee investigating the riot. They will neither defend nor condemn the Capitol riot in the historical annals of the Congressional Record.

They have chosen official silence — refusing to defend the indefensible while signaling tacit and docile support for former President Donald Trump and the rioters who stormed the Capitol in his name.

Former Rep. David Jolly, who left the GOP in 2018, said the Republican leadership is trying to divert public attention away from the hearings.

"The committee is set up to get to the truth about Jan. 6," Jolly said. "Republican opposition to its work is clearly an effort to obstruct that truth from reaching voters."

Still, by threatening to punish fellow Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Kinzinger, McCarthy has made clear to Americans that in his House Republican Conference, it is better to back a riot than to buck Trump.

Choosing not to send Republican allies to sit on the committee — McCarthy opted to abstain after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected two of his picks because they have spread lies about the riot — may be an act of political cowardice. But it is certainly a political miscalculation.

Now, the faces of the Republican Party's position on the committee are those of Cheney and Kinzinger. It is obvious both that they are the Republicans most willing to deal in reality and that they are in the extreme minority in a party still deeply riven by Trump.

Kinzinger said he accepted Pelosi's invitation to sit on the committee "not in spite of my membership in the Republican Party but because of it." His meaning was clear: He aims to heal both his party and his country by airing every detail of the riot.

Fellow Republicans may be able to question their fealty to the party or to Trump. But it will be difficult to assail their loyalty to the country. Cheney, the daughter of a former vice president, has served in the State Department and Congress. When it comes to matters of national defense, it is hard to find a harder line than hers. Kinzinger is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.

Both used portions of their time during Tuesday's hearing to note that they remain opposed to Democrats on just about everything but the importance of finding out more about the planning and execution of the riot.

“We may have our deep differences on other policy issues," Kinzinger said. "But we are all Americans today.”

Notably, that group only included only one other Republican House member: Cheney.

Several House Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is under FBI investigation, spent part of Tuesday outside the Justice Department protesting the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters in jail.

GOP leaders are so twisted around a political axle that McCarthy referred to Cheney and Kinzinger as "Pelosi Republicans" after a visit to the White House this week. Such phrasing has long been used to laud those who show wise independence from partisanship — think "Reagan Democrat."

With his actions and his words, McCarthy is creating more political space for Pelosi Republicans — or at least Biden Republicans and former Republicans — who put the sanctity of the republic ahead of Trump or the promise of winning power in the next election.

If Republicans won't defend the Capitol, the Constitution or even themselves, it's hard to see how they can claim to stand for anyone — or anything — else. That's what Tuesday's hearing was really about — for the Democrats, for the police who testified and for the two Republicans who said serving their party and the country aren't mutually exclusive goals.

McCarthy, facing a similar choice, has decided to follow Trump rather than the truth.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 rioters told Capitol Police sergeant ‘You’re not even an American’

    During the U.S. House select committee’s first hearing on the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said he was subjected to racist and xenophobic insults while he was fighting to protect the U.S. Capitol from violent rioters.

  • Jan. 6 hearing opens on Capitol Hill

    A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection opened its first hearing with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. (July 27)

  • How Many Republicans Does It Take to Tell a Crime From a Coup?

    REUTERSThe clouds of teargas hadn’t even cleared the battle-scarred hallways of the United States Capitol Complex before Republicans, led by House Minority “Leader” Kevin McCarthy, set about writing an alternate history of the insurrection their president and party had gleefully incited.An organized conservative disinformation campaign turned violent rioters into peaceful “tourists.” Republican lawmakers refused to even speak to D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone and other officers seriously wou

  • Political donor Ed Buck guilty on all counts related to 2 overdose deaths in his apartment

    Prosecutors have said Buck solicited men to consume drugs and perform sexual acts at his West Hollywood, California, home, where he injected the men with or without consent.

  • Republicans poised to rig the next election by gerrymandering electoral maps

    A supreme court justice described the last round of gerrymandering as ‘dishonoring US democracy’. Another round is about to start – will this be another ‘political heist’?How US politicians bend redistricting rules – a visual guide Ten years ago, Republicans pulled off what would later be described as “the most audacious political heist of modern times”. It wasn’t particularly complicated. Every 10 years, the US constitution requires states to redraw the maps for both congressional and state leg

  • Why Democrats get a fraction of the staff that GOP leaders employ at NC legislature

    A spokeswoman for NC House Democrats said the staffing levels are “comparative to boxing above your class with a corset on and ankle weights.”

  • The vaccine mandate 'tipping point': These entities are requiring vaccines as the Delta variant spreads

    As of Sunday, the CDC said 69% of American adults had received at least one shot, falling short of the Biden's goal of hitting 70% before July 4.

  • Judge weighs Kansas COVID-era emergency response enforcement as attorney general appeals

    The stakes surrounding the ruling have risen since the first hearing in mid-June.

  • Ryan Zinke: 'Trump enjoys being a kingmaker'

    While we were on the phone recently with former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, he noted that he talks with former President Donald Trump, who he said is having fun in his pre-2022 role.

  • Florida Court Hears Arguments On Voter Restoration Case For Ex-Felon Black Women

    Ultimately, the decision will be made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

  • A group of 500 San Francisco bars will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to drink inside

    Some municipalities are considering reinstating mask mandates as the Delta variant spreads.

  • Southwest Missouri COVID update: Major hospitals are treating almost 300 patients

    While at Mercy Springfield patients are down from last Tuesday, the chief administrative officer at the hospital said it was because of patient deaths.

  • Britney Spears says she won't perform again. Could she really retire on $60 million?

    As Britney Spears fights to be freed from her conservatorship, she says she wants to retire. But what would that cost at this stage of her career?

  • Landeskog, Grubauer and Hamilton among top NHL free agents

    The stars available at the top end of the NHL free agent market should make things interesting Wednesday afternoon. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog and goaltender Philipp Grubauer and Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not have deals to re-sign as of Tuesday evening and could stir up bidding wars if the other 31 teams can start negotiating with them. Two-time Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman is a lock to leave the Tampa Bay Lightning, and there will be no shortage of suitors interested in a gritty forward who can help get a contender over the hump.

  • Thousands evacuated as "erratic" wildfires rage in California

    The Dixie Fire is just 21% contained after burning for two weeks. It's one of 80 fires being battled in 11 Western states.

  • Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave extended through Aug 6

    Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended through Aug. 6 by MLB and the players' association while investigators check into sexual misconduct allegations.

  • The six surprising benefits of drinking alcohol

    A small glass of wine a day can reduce the risk of early death for heart attack or stroke patients, according to a new study from University College London. Scientists found among people who had suffered a stroke, heart attack or angina, those who consumed a modest amount of alcohol – approximately one unit, which is the equivalent of a small glass of wine or a single serving of gin and tonic – were 27 per cent less likely to die of a heart attack than teetotallers. “Our findings suggest people

  • Wisconsin GOP leader doesn't want another election probe

    The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly said Tuesday that he didn't know what a forensic audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results would prove, saying two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also did not commit to providing any additional resources to conduct a “comprehensive, forensic examination” that state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chairwoman of the Assembly elections committee, called for on Monday. “Certainly, if she wants to add extra resources from her two staff people in the office to be able to assist the investigators that we have ... we welcome everybody to offer whatever evidence that they have,” Vos said.

  • Kinzinger to Capitol Police officers: 'You guys won'

    Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans sitting on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, became emotional Tuesday while speaking to Capitol Police officers on the opening day of hearings into the Capitol riot. (July 27)

  • Peru's new first family leaves behind rural home

    The humble home of the Castillo family, located in one of the poorest districts of Peru's Andes mountains, feels empty now that the family has left for the capital of Lima, where Pedro Castillo will be sworn in as Peru’s president on Wednesday. (July 27)