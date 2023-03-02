The GOP’s Deficit Plan: Spoil the Rich, Starve the Kids

5
Wajahat Ali
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

I often criticize the modern GOP for its radicalized and weaponized cruelty. In the interest of being fair and balanced, let me pay them a rare, pseudo-complement. I grudgingly admire their relentless consistency around one issue which has the ability to unite both RINOs and MAGAs: they will never miss an opportunity to starve the poor in order to fatten and butter up the rich.

The latest example of Republicans’ comic book villainy is their ongoing attempt to weaken SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, which help feed nearly 41 million low-income Americans who receive an average of over $230 each month for groceries.

Kevin McCarthy Learned What Happens When You Dance With Arsonists

Cosplaying as deficit hawks, the GOP seeks to to gut SNAP, along with other popular government programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, under the guise of reducing America's $31 trillion dollar debt they helped create (and which they only show concern over when they’re out of the White House). It doesn’t take much to see through the GOP’s cheap spandex and mask to reveal they’re economic terrorists currently hijacking the debt ceiling, and thereby potentially harming the global economy, just so they can cut popular welfare programs to give tax cuts to the wealthiest one percent.

The GOP’s ultra-rich donor base must be placated and pleased regardless of who suffers. As such, sacrifices must be made.

Enter poor families and their children. They have always served as reliable tributes, rarely missed and easily forgotten. The expansion of SNAP benefits, one of the last standing COVID relief programs, serves as a lifeboat for these impoverished Americans who are barely surviving in a difficult economy with low wages, inflation, the lingering damages wrought by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

According to a report from the nonprofit research group, The Urban Institute, SNAP benefits kept 4.2 million people out of poverty and reduced poverty rates for children by 14 percent in the final quarter of 2021. The expanded benefits have already ended in 18 states, negatively affecting nine million people.

In an email to Axios, Moody’s economist Mark Zandi wrote that SNAP benefits have an overall positive impact on the economy, because they give money to families to buy groceries, and cutting them will have only a marginal impact on inflation. Specifically, “every $1 spent on SNAP currently generates about $1.42 in GDP. (The number is higher when the economy is weaker.)” Cuts in SNAP, according to Zandi, will only reduce CPI inflation by a measly .07 percent.

Surely, the GOP can find something else to trim so our children can eat bread?

Perhaps a small little tuck from the defense budget is in order, considering the U.S. has the world’s most awesome and expansive military? Nope. Last year, Congress passed an $858 billion bill and increased the defense budget by eight percent.

Democrats Can Seize the ‘Pro-Life’ Label and Win the Culture War and the Election, or Get Crushed

The “pro-life-as-long-as-you’re-in-the womb” GOP cares little for child poverty and homelessness, insisting that poor kids should pull themselves from their BabyBjorn bootstraps and stop whining and asking for “handouts,” such as the Child Tax Credit, which temporarily helped reduce the child poverty rate by 12 percent until it was iced by Republicans and moderate (obstructionist) Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

These supposed GOP “deficit hawks,” under the leadership of the spineless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are allegedly so zealous about “balancing the budget” that they have no problem adding $3 trillion to the deficit to reward their gilded and privileged donor base—whose wealth has, historically, never “trickled down” but instead stayed at the top for the one percent. Not only do Republicans want to extend Trump’s expiring $2.7 trillion tax cuts, which did nothing to juice the economy, but the new House majority already passed a bill that increased the deficit by $114 billion and helps the rich pay less on their taxes.

If Republicans still needed street credibility to bolster their reputations as heartless class warriors, Rep. Matt Gaetz called for new “work requirements as a feature for welfare reform,” even though many states already have such requirements to receive food stamps. Last month, the GOP proposed more draconian restrictions that would limit needy families from accessing food stamps.

If your family has more than one vehicle, well, best of luck to you, because you’ll no longer be eligible. Also, the GOP wants to restrict what foods people will be able to buy with food stamps: no white grains, no baked, refried, or chili beans, no fresh meats, no sliced, cubed, or crumbled cheese, and definitely no American cheese. However, don’t fret, your child can eat canned meat and 100 percent whole wheat bread, brown rice, and 100 percent whole wheat pasta—no white bread. What child doesn’t love canned spam on wheat bread? Even Marie Antoinette let the poor eat cake, but the GOP says, “Hold the flour!”

No such cruel, restrictive conditions have even been placed on the rich to receive more tax cuts.

This utter contempt for the poor is a feature, not a bug, of the GOP which also proclaims itself to be the party of God and uses Jesus as a gun-toting, white nationalist mascot instead of actually following his example of feeding the poor and helping the sick. This is a sickness that has contaminated the entire party, including its alleged “moderates,” such as Sen. Mitt Romney. Recall in 2012, when Romney was the Republican presidential nominee, he was caught on tape telling wealthy donors that he believes “47 percent” of Americans are “dependent upon government…believe that they are victims…believe the government has a responsibility to care for them…these are people who pay no income tax.”

Don’t Act Surprised, We Knew the Right Was Stoking Violence

Fast forward to 2023 and several Republican lawmakers were openly boasting about killing Social Security until President Biden called them out during his State of the Union address, though he politely declined to name them. But the public fallout was so intense that it forced Sen. Rick Scott to amend his disastrous economic policy, which originally called for cutting Social Security and Medicare.

While the GOP’s proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare have now been exposed and used to shame them towards relative moderation, the majority is still unaware of how many Americans are on the verge of slipping into hunger and food scarcity. It’s up to Democrats to continue hammering Republicans publicly about their transparent plans to starve American children just so they could continue feeding the rich.

More awareness and relentless messaging about the GOP’s cruelty, especially their food restrictions for families, will not only help save SNAP benefits from cuts, but also be a winning Democratic talking point ahead of the 2024 election.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • Blizzard conditions continue in Sierra as snow reaches low elevations in California

    A stretch of Interstate 80 remains closed this morning due to dangerous conditions.

  • GOP Sen. Mike Lee's 'based' personal Twitter account briefly suspended after he tweeted at Japanese prime minister

    The Utah senator had tweeted an ultimatum at Japanese PM Fumio Kishidia via his personal account, known by the handle "Based Mike Lee."

  • 2 Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 11%. Are They Buys Now?

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) have been beaten down so far that the stocks now offer eye-popping dividend yields above 11%. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns 444 hospitals and acute care facilities spread across 31 states and 10 countries. Rather than run its own hospitals, this REIT generally has hospital operators sign long-term net leases that transfer the variable costs of building ownership away from the REIT and onto the operator.

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar Points Out That Pedro Pascal Was Once On ‘Buffy’

    The two had strong chemistry during a sweet scene in the show's fourth season, but pesky vampires ruined everything.

  • This 11-Minute Ritual Could Reduce Your Risk of Cancer

    UnsplashWhat if I told you there was a pill you could take every day that would lower your risk of heart disease, prevent multiple types of cancer, and even reduce your odds of an early death? That pill doesn’t exist (yet), but in one of the largest studies to date, Cambridge University researchers found the next-best thing: 11 minutes of daily physical activity.You read that correctly. Just over 10 minutes of walking, jogging, playing sports, exercising, or otherwise being active—basically anyt

  • Lawyer in abortion pill case responds to forum shopping accusations

    Lawyers who filed a lawsuit challenging the FDA's approval of a popular abortion drug respond to critics who say filing the suit in Texas is forum shopping.

  • There are only two ways to fix Social Security: cut benefits or raise revenues

    In part, that’s a good thing, because Social Security benefits cost more than the income rolling in (see Figure 1). Read: What’s behind Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security? Since Social Security is forbidden by law to spend money it doesn’t have, benefits will be cut automatically across the board — that means both current and future beneficiaries will take a huge hit.

  • Hasan Minhaj Brutally Roasts Racist ‘Dilbert’ Creator on ‘The Daily Show’

    Comedy Central“This is the American dream, baby!” Hasan Minhaj said at the top of his first episode as guest host of The Daily Show Monday night. “I worked here for five years just so I could substitute-teach for a week.”The former correspondent and host of Netflix’s Patriot Act began by explaining that he should probably be talking about pressing issues like the war in Ukraine, the train derailment in Ohio, or the earthquake in Turkey. “But apparently, the biggest story in the newspaper is on t

  • Most Social Security Recipients Think This Year's 8.7% COLA Will Fall Short

    Many consumers spent 2022 battling rampant inflation. In 2022, Social Security recipients got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Now the good news is that 2023's Social Security COLA came in at 8.7% -- a significant jump from 5.9% and the largest raise to come down the pike in decades.

  • Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Free Speech Crusade Would Cancel Fox News

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayWhen Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed the Florida legislature to join his crusade against “wokeness” in public schools, First Amendment experts warned that like many of the anti-“critical race theory” laws around the country, the bills were written so broadly that they could be reasonably interpreted as de facto prohibition on anything other than specifically state-sanctioned speech.Even critics of “wokeness” have argued that pr

  • Drink ‘thousands of varieties of wine’ to boost immunity and improve mental health

    Mixing up wine varieties could help boost health, a leading expert has said.

  • Fed officials debate higher vs. just longer after January inflation jump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve officials were divided Wednesday over whether recent high inflation data and a continually hot jobs market will require even more restrictive interest rates, or just patience in maintaining tight monetary policy for a longer period of time. In remarks to a business event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he was inclined "to push up my policy path" after a recent government report showed the Fed's preferred inflation index accelerated in January to a 5.4% annual rate, more than double the Fed's 2% target and slightly faster than the month before. Kashkari, a voter on Fed rate policy this year, said he had not made a final call yet on a new projection for the target federal funds rate.

  • Winterset tornado deadliest in Iowa since 2008. Here's a look at storm history in the state.

    A tornado that ripped through Winterset on Saturday killed six people, including two people under that age of 5. Another person was killed in Lucas County.

  • Will Eagles find a Miles Sanders replacement early in draft?

    The Eagles might need to replace Miles Sanders this offseason. Is there a chance they'll do it in the draft? By Dave Zangaro

  • Bipartisan Senate Group Mulls Social Security Investment Fund, Higher Retirement Age

    Raising the retirement age would be highly controversial and Congress is not likely to do so anytime soon.

  • The conservative battle against 'woke' banks is backfiring

    Conservatives have long held that the government should avoid interfering with private business decisions. But over the last two years, Republican state treasurers and attorneys general in Texas, Florida and other states have sought to blacklist banks that factor climate risks and social concerns into their investment decisions. Now the backlash is coming.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. In Republican strongholds such

  • Two key former Ohio State players are NFL cut candidates this offseason

    Two key former Buckeyes are NFL cut candidates #GoBucks

  • Mets farm system ranked No. 5 by Baseball America ahead of 2023 season

    In the latest farm system rankings by Baseball America, the Mets come in at No. 5.

  • VinFast officially delivers first VF 8 City Edition vehicles to U.S. customers

    LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach - 2 March 2023 - Today VinFast delivered the first 45 VF 8 City Edition all-electric SUVs to U.S. customers at its 9 stores across California, which signals the co...