GOP demands accountability over Afghan failings

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday described the Biden administration's handling of the evacuation as "probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime." (Aug. 31)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-In call before Afghan collapse, Biden pressed Ghani to ‘change perception’

    In the last call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Afghanistan counterpart before the Taliban seized control of the country, the leaders discussed military aid, political strategy and messaging tactics, but neither Biden nor Ashraf Ghani appeared aware of or prepared for the immediate danger of the entire country falling to insurgents, a transcript reviewed by Reuters shows. On August 15, Ghani fled the presidential palace, and the Taliban entered Kabul. Since then, tens of thousands of desperate Afghans have fled and 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during the frenetic U.S. military evacuation.

  • Weather forecaster explains what's fueling Hurricane Ida after it made landfall

    Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center in Florida, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain why Hurricane Ida hasn't lost strength despite making landfall in Louisiana earlier in the day as a Category 4 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

  • Former Michigan State football DL Malik McDowell makes Browns’ roster

    Malik McDowell completes his comeback story, getting a second chance at an NFL career

  • Biden administration takes step to resume drilling auctions in setback to climate agenda

    The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled more than 16,500 acres (6,700 hectares) it plans to auction to oil and gas drillers early next year as it seeks to comply with a U.S. federal court order directing the government to resume its leasing program. While the acreage offered is tiny compared to auctions under previous administrations, the move represents a setback for Democratic President Joe Biden's plans to fight climate change, which included a campaign vow to end new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. Biden had paused drilling auctions after taking office in January pending an analysis of their impacts on the environment and value to taxpayers.

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz placed on COVID-19 list as close contact

    Colts QB Carson Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.

  • "The algorithm fired me": California bill takes on Amazon's notorious work culture

    AB 701, headed to a Senate vote this week, is the first legislation in the U.S. that would regulate warehouse performance metrics.

  • Beijing has a new legal architecture for sweeping control over user data

    Beijing wants to govern data as a key national asset within its borders, while trying to further unlock data's potential.

  • Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

    With the final roster deadline looming, we're tracking the Bears' cuts as they trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

  • Saudi TV: Drone attack on airport wounds 8, damages plane

    A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday crashed into an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported, the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in neighboring Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen blamed the assault on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, saying it was the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. An earlier ballistic missile attack scattered shrapnel across the tarmac but caused no casualties.

  • China's economy under pressure, growth slows

    China's businesses and the broader economy came under increasing pressure in August.Factory activity expanded at a slower pace.While the services sector slumped into contraction.The data raises the likelihood of more near-term policy support to boost growth.The world's second-biggest economy staged an impressive recovery from the global health crisis.But momentum has weakened recently due to fresh outbreaks and high raw material prices.Slowing exports and tighter measures to tame hot property prices and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions have also weighed.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index fell to 50.1 in August, from 50.4 in July.It held just above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.The manufacturing PMI showed demand slipped sharply, with new orders contracting.Some analysts expect most of the weakness to reverse with relaxing of restrictions.But warn that tight credit conditions and weakening foreign demand will continue to weigh on China's economy.Higher raw material prices, especially of metals and semiconductors, have also pressured profits.Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month.

  • Delta Force sniper memorialized for heroism in Somalia

    A U.S. Army special forces soldier who died while performing a rescue of a downed helicopter crew in Somalia was immortalized Monday with a memorial in his hometown. Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, a native of Lincoln, Maine, pleaded to be allowed to protect the helicopter crew members against a mob in Mogadishu in 1993. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who attended Monday's event, said the "integrity, devotion to duty, and courage that Master Sergeant Gordon demonstrated in Somalia nearly three decades ago were forged right here in Lincoln, in his family and in this community.”

  • ‘Nobody in British Government’ helped me get into Kabul airport, claims Pen Farthing

    A former Royal Marine has claimed that "nobody in the British Government" helped him get into Kabul airport with his cats and dogs as he hit back at criticism of his campaign on Monday.

  • Man wanted after Mesa sex assaults arrested

    Police say Carl L. Creamer, 44, was arrested Sunday night on multiple counts of sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, sex abuse, and attempted sexual assault.

  • Tow truck driver dies after SUV knocks him off overpass to Dallas freeway, police say

    A driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter after the tow truck operator’s death, Dallas police said

  • Pentagon Shifts Blame for Failure to Prepare for ISIS-K Bombing, say British Officials

    According to Tory MPs and U.K. government officials, the Pentagon is attempting to point a finger at the U.K. for last week’s attack outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

  • Get a First Look at Ariana Grande — and Her 'Thank U, Next' Buzzer! — Coaching on The Voice

    "I’m super moved by how brilliant the performers are," the star says in a first look of The Voice's upcoming season 21

  • The Fries Estate, once owned by Paramount Pictures, seeks $25 million

    In Beverly Hills, a 90-year-old mansion owned by Paramount Pictures and movie producer Charlie Fries is up for grabs at $25 million.

  • North Korea seems to be ramping up its nuclear arsenal by restarting a reactor that's been inactive for years, UN says

    A former State Department official said the activity at the reactor means the North Korean nuclear program needs to be a higher priority for the US.

  • In Ida's wake, Louisiana residents could face a month without power

    Residents in southern Louisiana braced for weeks without electrical power and disruption to their water systems in the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast. By early Tuesday, about 1.3 million customers in the region were without power about 48 hours after the storm made landfall, most of them in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage https://poweroutage.us, which gathers data from U.S. utility companies. The storm killed at least two people in the state, officials said, a death toll that may have been much larger if not for a fortified levee system around New Orleans, which had been devastated by Hurricane Katrina 16 years earlier.

  • 'I need help': Louisiana man rides out Storm Ida in destroyed home

    Sitting on his front porch, 70-year-old Theophilus Charles was still visibly in shock as he described Sunday night when Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, ripped through Louisiana and destroyed his home. At least one person was killed in Louisiana and more fatalities were expected, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters as Ida grinded north as a tropical storm. Virtually no one in Louisiana has electricity and many water systems are also out, Edwards said.