GOP donor accuses former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of unwanted sexual advances

Corey Lewandowski. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trashelle Odom, a Republican donor, has accused Corey Lewandowski, who once served as former President Donald Trump's campaign manager, of making unwanted sexual advances toward her during a charity event in Las Vegas over the weekend, Politico reports.

In a statement to Politico, Odom — who is married to Idaho construction executive John Odom — said Lewandowski "repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful." Four people who were at the event and witnessed the interactions first-hand backed up Odom's allegations, and one attendee told Politico that Odom gave a detailed retelling of the incidents after the event, during which she described growing "fearful for her personal safety as Lewandowski described incidents of violence that took place earlier in his life." Lewandowski also allegedly claimed that he is "very powerful" because of his close connection to Trump and "can destroy anyone."

Lewandowski did not reply to Politico's requests for comment, and his attorney said he would not "dignify" the "accusations and rumors ... with a further response." Read more at Politico.

