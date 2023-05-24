GOP Donor Says Donald Trump Should ‘Drop Out’ For 2 Reasons

Texas investor Hal Lambert this week became the latest Republican donor to publicly dump former President Donald Trump.

Lambert told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday that he’d now do “everything I can” to help Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to launch his 2024 campaign in a live stream with Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday, win the GOP presidential nomination and then the White House.

“Number one, Donald Trump can only serve one term,” said Lambert, who served on Trump’s inaugural committee. “He’ll effectively be a lame duck almost on day one if he were to win.”

Watch the video here:

GOP mega-donor Hal Lambert (@MAGAindex) on his decision to back Governor DeSantis over Donald Trump in 2024. pic.twitter.com/iSvCflNa2C — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) May 23, 2023

“But I don’t think he can win the general. That’s the number two reason,” he explained. “There’s states that matter and we all know what those are. It’s gonna be things like Nevada and Arizona and Virginia, Wisconsin. I don’t see Trump winning any of those states. And we can’t win if we don’t win those states.”

Lambert claimed DeSantis, who in recent months has passed a number of extremist policies in Florida, has done “an amazing job as governor” and offered America a “vision forward, not looking back.”

“I think Donald Trump should drop out the race, quite frankly, for the better of the country,” he added of the GOP frontrunner. “I think he should drop out of the race."

