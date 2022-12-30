GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona

TechCrunch

Interoperability and decentralization have been major themes in tech this year, driven in large part by mounting regulation, societal and industrial pressure and the hype trains that are crypto and web3. The number of people on the Matrix network doubled in size this year, according to Matthew Hodgson, one of Matrix's co-creators -- a notable, if modest, boost to 80.3 million users (that number may be higher; not all Matrix deployments "phone home" stats to Matrix.org). Given the bigger swing in support of interoperability -- it's happening also in digital wallets and maps -- a closer look at Matrix gives some insight into how we got here.