GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
A cold storage facility developer is nearing a construction start on a large project in York County.
Our readers also share thoughts on refugees, gas prices and cancer research.
The issues the GOP emphasized in the midterms are evaporating quickly.
“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona," the GOP consultant said.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesRepublicans co-opting Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes while pushing policy and supporting legislation directly in opposition to the Civil Rights leader’s wishes is just one example of the party attempting to rewrite history.In fact, there are so many examples of revisionist history happening these days, particularly among conservatives, that historian and University of Princeton professor Kevin M. Kruse felt the need to publish a boo
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. Ducey also cut taxes, vastly expanded school choice, restricted abortion and built a makeshift wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in defiance of a Democratic president, checking just about every conservative box. At a time when the conservative movement is almost singularly oriented around “owning the libs,” Ducey spent his two terms outmaneuvering Democrats to advance Republican priorities, reshaping his state in a decisively conservative direction.
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The battle for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination is guaranteed to be fierce. President Biden may have had a…
Gary Hahn made the callous reference to the migrant crisis in El Paso when mentioning the score of the Sun Bowl.
If Republicans lose, it'll be what they deserve for not supporting Trump, warned the author of an article the former president posted on Truth Social.
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.
House conservatives can dictate where Kevin McCarthy falls on the contested speaker continuum based on how long they drag out the leadership votes.
WCCO's Reg Chapman sat down with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara to talk about efforts to quell violence in the city.
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating.
Multiple New York City Police officers were stabbed near Times Square on New Year's Eve. The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old from Maine.
Save tons off big-name brands this weekend like Beats, Lenovo, Crest and more!
Brazil's acting president, Hamilton Mourao, on Saturday criticized outgoing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro for allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive in the wake of this year's election, in a veiled dig in a New Year speech. While defending some aspects of Bolsonaro's four years in power, such as leaving behind a strong economy, Mourao also criticized environmental backsliding after deforestation in the Amazon reached a 15-year-high under his watch. Vice president under Bolsonaro, Mourao delivered the New Year speech after taking over on Friday, when the outgoing president flew to Florida to avoid handing over the presidential sash to leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at his Jan. 1 inauguration.
Interoperability and decentralization have been major themes in tech this year, driven in large part by mounting regulation, societal and industrial pressure and the hype trains that are crypto and web3. The number of people on the Matrix network doubled in size this year, according to Matthew Hodgson, one of Matrix's co-creators -- a notable, if modest, boost to 80.3 million users (that number may be higher; not all Matrix deployments "phone home" stats to Matrix.org). Given the bigger swing in support of interoperability -- it's happening also in digital wallets and maps -- a closer look at Matrix gives some insight into how we got here.
One teacher totally schooled a student during a dance battle and the internet loves it. Yolanda Turner, 51, took the cafeteria dance floor to face off against her former student, 8th grader O'Rian, on Dec. 22 during a break between exams. The video has since garnered millions of views with celebrities like Ciara and Khloe Kardashian reposting the sweet moment on social media.
The donation came from We Build The Wall, which is now facing an indictment in New York.
Ihor Talalay was detained for months because a soldier at a checkpoint thought his boots looked out of place. Here's how he survived it.