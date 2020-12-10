The GOP is driving itself mad

Damon Linker

On Wednesday afternoon, the phrase "civil war” was trending on Twitter.

I'm not surprised.

I work hard to understand the right and to engage seriously with conservative ideas, some of which I agree with. But I'm a liberal by upbringing and sensibility, and I live in the deep-blue Philadelphia suburbs. Let me tell you that following the news since the election has felt more than a little like going about my life handcuffed to a madman.

Yes, Red America, I'm talking about you.

This doesn't mean Democrats are blameless for where we've ended up. Go ahead and quote the late John Lewis calling President Trump illegitimate. Mock MSNBC for pushing Russiagate conspiracy theories. Have fun ridiculing a poll from nearly three years ago showing a lot of Democrats convinced that the 2016 election was tampered with.

All of it points to a tit-for-tat escalatory spiral to which Democrats have contributed and that's very bad for the country.

But nothing comes close to what we're seeing now from Republicans.

Limiting ourselves merely to the last day or so, we have the following: The president of the United States continuing to assert, over and over again and without evidence, that the election was stolen from him and that his ultimate aim is overturn the results; South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggesting, also without evidence, that Democrat Stacey Abrams "'conned the Republican leadership in Georgia' into helping Joe Biden win by abetting voter fraud"; and worst of all, attorneys general from 17 Republican-controlled states filing an amicus brief in support of a frivolous lawsuit brought by Texas against four states that voted for Biden (Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin). (Trump has invited these Republican state officials to the White House for a celebratory lunch on Thursday afternoon.)

Will the lawsuit, filed directly to the Supreme Court, succeed? No, it won't, any more than dozens of others have, with the most recent defeat coming at the Supreme Court earlier this week, when the court denied a requested injunction without dissenting comment from any of the court's conservatives. The efforts of the president and his party to reverse the results of the election with a blizzard of litigation over the past month has been an utter failure.

This has led some to insinuate that it's been foolish to worry about Trump's ongoing coup attempt. He was never going to succeed in his effort to remain president. Biden was always going to take office on Jan. 20. America is stronger than the anxious among us suppose. We'll be fine. Our institutions held.

This is incredibly short-sighted.

What is an institution? It's a bunch of people in positions of power following a formal or informal series of rules. It's true that this time, the institutions have (so far) held, because enough of the people who inhabit them have followed the rules. But how long is that likely to last, with an overwhelming majority of Republican voters thinking Trump is the rightful winner of the election and an overwhelming majority of congressional Republicans tacitly backing the Trump-led insurgency against our democratic institutions?

Abiding by rules even when they go against one's own interest is far from automatic in human affairs. A country needs to cultivate people who are willing to do what's right even when it's costly. It does this by encouraging and rewarding acts of honorable sacrifice for the good of the political community. At the moment, Republicans aren't doing anything like this. In fact, they're doing the diametric opposite — deliberately saying and doing idiotic, incredibly irresponsible things for the sake of the adulation of an ignorant mob, which is itself made ever-more ignorant and hate-filled by the words and deeds inspiring the applause.

It's a closed circuit of demagoguery and demotic adulation that inculcates and reinforces habits fundamentally incompatible with self-government in politicians and people alike. Both sides are locked in, doing everything they can to drive each other to and over the edge of civic madness.

Right-wing talk-show host Rush Limbaugh was the apparent reason for the trending of "civil war” on Wednesday. On his radio show, he said the following:

I actually think that we're trending toward secession. I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? I see a lot of bloggers — I can't think of names right now — a lot of bloggers have written extensively about how distant and separated and how much more separated our culture is becoming politically and that it can't go on this way. There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can't be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.

Rush is right. The country is coming apart in increasingly alarming and unsustainable ways.

But here's the thing: This wasn't inevitable. It is being done intentionally by the right, by Limbaugh himself, and by people for whom Limbaugh is an incredibly influential, trusted authority.

Biden won the election and Trump lost. That is a fact. It is reality. The president could have accepted it and conceded the race. Or if he didn't, his party could have stood against him, in defense of truth instead of lies.

Some will reply that in this case Trump's supporters would have stuck by him and turned on the traitors. This is probably true about some, or even many, of them. But many others might have paused in their headlong plunge into derangement if people like Limbaugh and Graham and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and Greg Kelly and many others hadn't actively, aggressively, intentionally chosen to spread a miasma of lies.

They made a choice. They make it every day.

A country in which millions of people are being actively cultivated to reject democracy, to cheer on tyranny, to exult in conspiracies and outright lies is a country deliberately careening toward a precipice. The next time it won't just be a show of nonsense lawsuits thrown out of court. It will be several states tossing out thousands or millions of votes in order to bestow a victory on the loser of a free and fair election.

I don't know if we're heading toward authoritarian kleptocracy or a civil war, or if we'll somehow manage to turn the wheel just before we reach the cliff's edge. But I do know this: If any of the worst-case scenarios unfold, it will be because some among us made a conscious decision to cultivate madness.

More stories from theweek.com
Why Trump supporters won't accept election results
7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree
Trump gets a judicial reality check

Latest Stories

  • What Saudi Arabians want from Antony Blinken, Biden's pick for secretary of state

    On Jan. 20, the Biden administration will inherit a relationship with Saudi Arabia that is as troubled as it has ever been, and it will likely be up to Antony Blinken, the president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, to help sort it out.

  • Should Trump receive a COVID vaccine? Health experts say it's a 'no-brainer'

    Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and President-elect Joe Biden each say that they would be willing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 on camera in order to instill confidence in the American public that it is safe and effective. Is President Trump willing to do the same?

  • 'Very low' rates of coronavirus in schools, British study finds

    A study that analyzed school reopenings across the United Kingdom last spring and early summer found “very low” rates of infection, as well as a lack of major outbreaks, at all education levels.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell refused to say if he had sex with a suspected Chinese spy who slept with 2 mayors for an intelligence campaign

    Fox News' Tucker Carlson said Swalwell's office declined to comment when his show asked about a claim that he had sex with a suspected Chinese spy.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mexican Senate approves law limiting U.S. agents

    Mexico’s Senate has approved a proposal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. It requires all foreign agents, from any country, to share all information they gather with Mexican authorities. The law passed in the Senate Wednesday on a 72-14 vote with only minor modifications, including a vague promise to keep confidential any information shared with Mexico.

  • Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

    Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

    China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Beijing will also implement reciprocal sanctions against some U.S. officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organisations, and their family members, over their "vile" behaviour on Hong Kong, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference.

  • Judge dismisses St. Louis prosecutor from McCloskey case

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday disqualified the St. Louis prosecutor and her office from the case involving Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters marching on the private street near their home in June. Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, citing two campaign fundraising emails around the time she filed felony gun charges against the couple in July. “In short, the Circuit Attorney’s conduct raises the appearance that she initiated a criminal prosecution for political purposes,” Clark wrote.

  • Biden's latest Cabinet picks slammed for lack of relevant experience

    President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he'll nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and will name Susan Rice his head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And while both of the nominees have lots of Washington experience, they're receiving criticism for their lack of experience in the departments they've been named to.McDonough was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and was reportedly chosen for his skill in crisis management and deep experience in government operations, a source familiar with the choice tells Military Times. And while he did handle the aftermath of the Obama administration's VA wait times scandal, McDonough isn't a veteran, and wasn't known for his work in veterans issues under Obama. AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told Military Times he was "surprised by this pick," while others were more explicit with their criticism.> I’ve met McDonough and have always been impressed by him. But there’s no world in which I would have ever envisioned him as @DeptVetAffairs Sec. For an incoming Biden administration that says representation is a priority, this pick is the ultimate opposite of that commitment.> > — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) December 10, 2020Rice was meanwhile ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser under Obama. She was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist, and was also expected to be a top contender for secretary of state. But Rice has long been the target of Republican opposition, perhaps influencing Biden to pick her for a spot that doesn't require Senate confirmation. Still, the decision is surprising considering Rice has spent her career in foreign policy and doesn't have high-level experience in domestic policy roles.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • UK GDP growth slows to six-month low

    The British economy will likely shrink in the final three months of the year. Data out on Thursday (Dec 10) showed the economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October as a surge in coronavirus cases hammered the hospitality sector. That was as public authorities in much of the UK barred people from socialising in pubs and restaurants, ahead of a broader four-week partial lockdown across England in November. Gross domestic product rose 0.4% in October after expanding 1.1% in September. That's the weakest growth since output collapsed in April during the first lockdown. Some glimmers of hope arrived this week with a limited rollout of a COVID vaccine. And potential for a rebound in consumer spending in 2021. But many businesses will face new headwinds from trade restrictions with the European Union that come into force on January 1st. Britain and the EU have given themselves until Sunday to seal a new trade pact that would limit some of the damage. One economist told Reuters that the economy is in for a difficult few months. Britain has Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19. It also suffered the biggest economic hit of any major economy after GDP shrank by an unprecedented 19.8% in the second quarter of this year. And government forecasters do not expect the economy to regain its pre-COVID size until the end of 2022.

  • Beirut silos at heart of debate about remembering port blast

    Ghassan Hasrouty spent most of his life working at the silos in Beirut’s port, unloading grain shipments to feed the country even as fighting raged around him during the 1975-90 civil war. In a horrific instant, a burst of power ravaged Beirut. Hasrouty’s son, Elie, wants justice for his father and thinks the silos should stay as a “mark of shame” and reminder of the corruption and negligence of politicians that many Lebanese blame for the tragedy.

  • Sasse Predicts Supreme Court Will Toss ‘PR Stunt’ Texas Election Lawsuit

    Senator Ben Sasse on Thursday said he expects the Supreme Court to throw out a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's election victory."I'm no lawyer but I suspect the Supreme Court swats this away," Sasse said in a statement."From the brief, it looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit - as all of its assertions have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas's own solicitor general isn't signing on," the Nebraska Republican said.Eighteen states joined the lawsuit, filed Monday in the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which seeks to block presidential electors in four battleground states from casting their votes for Biden.The lawsuit argues that the electoral vote should be delayed in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania as investigations into voting irregularities continue. Texas and the other states are requesting an emergency order to invalidate millions of ballots in the four swing states.The legal claims in the Texas lawsuit have largely been heard already in lower courts over the course of various cases filed by the Trump team and its allies since the election. All 50 states have already certified their election results.On Wednesday, the attorneys general of seventeen states Trump won last month filed an amicus brief in the case. The red states that joined that brief are Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.Arizona's Republican attorney general Mark Brnovich filed his own brief expressing his support for the lawsuit despite Biden's victory in Arizona.The lawsuit comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's rejection on Tuesday of a similar lawsuit from Pennsylvania Republicans seeking to invalidate the state's presidential vote results.Sasse has been critical of the Trump campaign's refusal to concede the presidential race and was one of the first Republican senators to recognize Biden as president-elect.

  • CDC director allegedly ordered staff to delete email from Trump administration official trying to change COVID-19 report

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark, Moscow cries foul

    A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday, prompting a strongly-worded response from Moscow. The Russian, whose name, age and gender was not released, is suspected of providing "information about, among other things, Danish energy technology to a Russian intelligence service" for payment, the Danish prosecution service said in a statement. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said it considered the actions by the Danish prosecutor "a mistake" and called for impartiality in the justice process.

  • Canada says 2 citizens held in China have not been tried

    Canada said Thursday that it has confirmed with China that two Canadians held for two years in China in a case linked to a Huawei executive have not been put on trial, contrary to remarks by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson. Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined by China since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant.