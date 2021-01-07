GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold

Tim O'Donnell

The push to object to the Electoral College certification process led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) appears to be fizzling after President Trump's supporters breached the Capitol earlier Wednesday.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who were already opposed to the plan, enhanced their criticism, with Paul calling it "a big mistake" and Cotton urging his colleagues — and Trump — to drop their objections.

Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who was originally on board with the plan, just released a statement suggesting otherwise, apparently changing his mind after the incident. "We will not let today's violence deter Congress from certifying the election," he said.

And Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he thinks Wednesday's events "changed things drastically," despite objecting to Arizona's electoral votes earlier in the day.

In the House, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) said she'll no long object to the results and encouraged Trump to do the same. There were many more representatives than senators who were prepared to object, but the upper chamber has to be involved for objections to have any life.

    There is a straight line between the Republican Party's failure to confront Trump when he first emerged in the GOP primary in 2015 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

    "That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue," said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • In Mike Pence, US evangelicals had their '24-karat-gold' man in the White House. Loyalty may tarnish that legacy

    Mike Pence has remained one of the only constants in the often chaotic Trump administration.Variously described as “vanilla,” “steady” and loyal to the point of being “sycophantic,” he is, in the words of one profile, an “everyman’s man with Midwest humility and approachability,” and in another, a “61-year-old, soft-spoken, deeply religious man.”But that humility and loyalty are being tested as his tenure as vice president draws to an end. “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” Trump told supporters at a rally on Monday, seemingly under the mistaken belief that Pence can overturn the election result as he presides over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress today. Balancing the ticketThroughout the past four years, the vice president has offered a striking contrast to the mercurial, abrasive temperament of his commander in chief. Indeed, in his acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Pence joked that he’d been chosen because Trump, with his “large personality,” “colorful style,” and “lots of charisma,” was “looking for some balance on the ticket.” Commentators have attributed Pence’s steadiness to his Hoosier roots and his “savvy political operator” skills. But it is his religious beliefs that perhaps inform his politics and style more than anything else; as Pence has oft repeated, he is “a Christian, conservative and Republican – in that order.” In a 2011 profile during Pence’s run for Indiana governor, noted state political columnist Brian Howey remarked, “Pence doesn’t just wear his faith on his sleeve, he wears the whole Jesus jersey.”It isn’t a characterization that Pence has shied away from. “My Christian faith is at the very heart of who I am,” Pence said during the 2016 vice presidential debate.Richard Land, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and current president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, told the Atlantic in 2018, “Mike Pence is the 24-karat-gold model of what we want in an evangelical politician. I don’t know anyone who’s more consistent in bringing his evangelical Christian worldview to public policy.” But as a scholar of U.S. religion and culture, I believe that Pence’s faith and political identities are more complex than these statements suggest. In fact, one can trace three distinct conversion experiences in his biography. Three-point conversionGrowing up in an Irish Catholic family with five siblings, working-class roots and Democratic political commitments, Pence attended Catholic school, served as an altar boy at his family’s church, idolized John F. Kennedy and was a youth coordinator for the local Democratic Party in his teens.It was as a freshman at Hanover College in 1978 that Pence experienced an evangelical conversion while attending a music festival in Kentucky billed as the “Christian Woodstock.”For some years afterward he remained active in the Catholic Church, attending Mass regularly, serving as a youth minister and seriously considering joining the priesthood. At the same time, he and his future wife Karen were part of a demographic shift of Americans who “had grown up Catholic and still loved many things about the Catholic Church, but also really loved the concept of having a very personal relationship with Christ,” as a close friend put it.By the mid-1990s he was a married father of three who identified as a “born-again, evangelical Catholic,” an unusual term that has caused some consternation among both evangelicals and Catholics.In subsequent interviews, Pence has spoken freely about how his 1978 conversion gave him a “personal relationship with Jesus Christ” that “changed everything.” But he has tended to avoid labeling his religious views when pressed, referring to himself as a “pretty ordinary Christian” who “cherishes his Catholic upbringing.” He has attended nondenominational evangelical churches with his family since at least 1995. Pence’s political conversion was more clear cut. Though he voted for Jimmy Carter in the 1980 presidential election, he quickly came to embrace Ronald Reagan’s economic and social conservatism and his populist appeal. In a 2016 speech at the Reagan Library, Pence credited Reagan with inspiring him to “leave the party of my youth and become a Republican like he did.” “His broad-shouldered leadership changed my life,” he said. Pence has frequently compared Trump to Reagan, arguing that they have the same “broad shoulders.”Pence ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1988 and 1990, and the second bruising loss precipitated a third conversion, this time in political style. In a 1991 published essay titled “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner,” he described himself as a sinner and wrote of his “conversion” to the belief that “negative campaigning is wrong.” Between 1992 and 1999, Pence honed his blend of family values and fiscal conservatism in an eponymous conservative talk show.The show’s popularity provided a springboard to a successful run for Congress in 2000. During his six terms in the House, Pence acquired a reputation for “unalloyed traditional conservatism” and principled opposition to Republican Party leadership on issues like No Child Left Behind and Medicare prescription drug expansion. Religious actsIn addition to his “unsullied” reputation as a “culture warrior,” he also attracted attention for following the “Billy Graham Rule” of avoiding meeting with women alone and avoiding events where alcohol was served when his wife was not present. During the 2016 vice presidential debate, Pence said that his entire career in public service stems from a commitment to “live out” his religious beliefs, “however imperfectly.”One of those beliefs is his opposition to abortion, grounded in his reading of particular biblical passages. As a congressman in 2007, he was the first to sponsor legislation defunding Planned Parenthood, and did so repeatedly until the first defunding bill passed in 2011. “I long for the day when Roe v. Wade is sent to the ash heap of history,” he said at the time.In 2016, over the objections of many Republican state representatives, he signed the most restrictive set of anti-abortion measures in the country into law, making him a conservative hero. Among other things, the bill prevented women from terminating pregnancies for reasons including fetal disability such as Down syndrome. Although opponents succeeded in getting the bill overturned in the courts, Indiana is still seen as one of the most anti-abortion states in America.As vice president, Pence also cast the tie-breaking Senate vote to allow states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood in 2017.Pence has also been an outspoken opponent of LGBTQ rights. He opposed the inclusion of sexual orientation in hate crimes legislation and the end of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. He likewise supported both state and federal constitutional amendments to ban same-sex marriage, and expressed disappointment at the 2015 Obergefell decision, which required all states to recognize such unions.At the same time he has been a strong supporter of “religious freedom,” particularly for Christians.In March 2015, as Indiana governor, he signed the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act “to ensure that religious liberty is fully protected.” The act ignited a firestorm of nationwide controversy: Critics alleged that it would allow for individuals and businesses to legally discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. Under pressure from LGBTQ activists, liberals, business owners and moderate Republicans, Pence signed an amendment a week later stipulating that it did not authorize discrimination. Staked reputationPence’s religious and political biography mirrors key political and religious shifts over the past 40 years, from the rise of the religious right and its growing influence in the Republican Party to the conservative coalition of evangelicals and Catholics across denominational lines, to the legacy of the “outsider” celebrity president.These threads converge in Mike Pence, whose “24-karat,” “unalloyed” conservative credentials were instrumental in rallying evangelical voters behind Trump in the 2016 election and who has staked his political future on continuing to defend him.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Deborah Whitehead, University of Colorado Boulder.Read more: * Why Trump’s Senate supporters can’t overturn Electoral College results they don’t like – here’s how the law actually works * What’s next for American evangelicals after Trump leaves office?Deborah Whitehead does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

    In a scathing op-ed, the Kansas City Star editorial board let Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) know that because of his "actions in the last week," he "has blood on his hands" and "deserves an impressive share of the blame" for the violence in the Capitol.Hawley was the first senator to say he would oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, and "that action, motivated by ambition, set off much that followed," the editorial board wrote. "The rush of his fellow presidential aspirant Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other members of the Sedition Caucus to put a show of loyalty to the president above all else."As Congress debated the Electoral College results on Wednesday, supporters of President Trump descended, storming the Capitol and causing destruction along the way as they smashed glasses and broke into offices. Hawley — who sent out a fundraising email tied to his objection right before the chaos began — released a brief statement saying "the violence must end." The editorial board mocked him for being "so modest" and "failing to note your key role in inspiring one of the most heartbreaking days in modern American history."Trump, the editorial board said, "did not manage this madness on his own" — he was assisted by Republicans like Hawley, who knew there wasn't any election fraud but backed up Trump anyway. The board also had harsh words for citizens who "have excused all of the brazen lawlessness of this administration," saying they "can take a little bit of credit for these events, too. They couldn't have done it without you."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

    A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico's social security institute IMSS. The health ministry's initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis.

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

    Tuesday, the IRS issued new measures that will help people determine whether they will get their payments soon or be required to request the money on their 2020 tax return. A date when a physical payment was mailed out. IRS says it may take three to four weeks to get the payment.

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

    A mysterious series of letters and numbers are appearing on the door frames of houses across the country. It may look like a string of code, or a particularly complicated scientific equation, but those worrying that the end is nigh, fear not – this is merely the resurrection of a centuries-old Christian tradition, currently being touted as ‘Holy graffiti’. The trend for ‘chalking the door’ – a blessing which is believed to have originated in, and spread from, Central Europe at the end of the Middle Ages – has seen an uptake in recent weeks as Britons look for a sense of community in a bid to lift spirits. Those partaking in the trend chalk their doors with the names or initials of the three wise men, or Magi, and the numerals of the New Year, connected with a series of crosses. The initials C, M, and B commemorate the Magi (Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar), but also stand for the Latin prayer-request Christus Mansionem Benedicat: “May Christ bless this house.” In this way, this year doors are being marked with the commemoration: 20+C+M+B+21. The so-called ‘Holy graffiti’ has seen huge growth in England amid Covid-19 restrictions as Christians use the chalk to mark their doorway in a traditional Epiphany celebration. Rev Arwen Folkes, the Rector of St Peter’s in East Blatchington, Seaford, East Sussex, said she began the tradition in her parish last year, but said that this year it has become particularly poignant.

    U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will "likely" vote against the certification of the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Florida's junior senator announced Wednesday morning.

    The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said - a move that could inflame tensions with Beijing days before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Defense Department officials, who oversee the designations, have not yet finalized plans to add the companies and are also discussing adding other Chinese firms, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private. If added, Alibaba and Tencent would be subject to an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in November, which bans U.S. investors from buying shares of the blacklisted firms starting in November, 2021.