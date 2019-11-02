GOP embraces impeachment fight in 2020 ads, betting Trump inquiry will backfire on Democrats

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump delivered a warning to Democrats during a raucous Minnesota rally last month: The impeachment inquiry, he predicted, would backfire in next year's election.

"The Democrats' brazen attempt to overthrow our government will produce a backlash at the ballot box," Trump said at the time. "We will defeat them."

Nearly a month later, as the White House prepares for the next phase of the investigation, the president's combative remarks in Minneapolis have emerged as a central theme in Republican advertising as groups loyal to Trump gamble that his woes will be an asset rather than a hindrance next November.

Far from avoiding the impeachment inquiry, or the president’s now infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Republican groups are hammering vulnerable Democrats in digital and television ads for abandoning pocketbook issues in favor of what they describe as a relentless drive to remove Trump from office.

Republican political strategist Ron Bonjean said GOP groups are moving away from attacking the impeachment process to accusing Democrats of playing politics.

“You’re either defining this environment right now or you’re going to get defined by it politically,” Bonjean said.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Morristown, New Jersey, in September 2017. More

Trump camp spends heavily

Trump’s campaign spent more than $1 million on Facebook ads in October that mentioned “impeachment,” according to an analysis by Bully Pulpit Interactive, a Democratic group.

But while the Trump campaign was the largest player, it was far from alone.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the campaign arm of Senate Republicans spent nearly $200,000 on Facebook ads referring to impeachment during that same time.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to House GOP leaders, launched a new digital ad campaign soon after the House voted Thursday to formalize the impeachment investigation. The ads, aimed at Democratic-held districts Trump carried in 2016, tell voters that “your member of Congress just voted for impeachment!"

Explainer: What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

With a sepia-toned photo of an angry-looking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the ads slam Democrats for focusing on impeachment at the expense of health care, the economy and infrastructure. The ad fails to mention the Trump administration made little progress on health or infrastructure during its first two years, when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress.

The anti-tax group Club for Growth, meanwhile, is running digital ads focused on impeachment in House districts in Virginia, California, Illinois and New Mexico. Those ads have embraced the theme that Democrats are giving up on “real problems” to focus instead on “impeachment, all the time."

"There’s a reason Pelosi has been hesitant to make impeachment official," said David McIntosh, the group's president. "She knows the evidence doesn’t meet their charges and it will be a political liability."

Underscoring that they believe the politics of impeachment are on their side, aides at the campaign arm for House Republicans sent packing boxes to House Democrats this week. The boxes were adorned with bows and a message that read "Get packing!"

President Donald Trump More