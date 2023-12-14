GOP expected to select ex-IDF soldier to fill Santos' seat: officials

TechCrunch

The political deal clinched by European Union lawmakers late Friday over what the bloc is billing as world's first comprehensive law for regulating artificial intelligence includes powers for the Commission to adapt the pan-EU AI rulebook to keep pace with developments in the cutting edge field, it has confirmed. Lawmakers' choice of term for regulating the most powerful models behind the current boom in generative AI tools -- which the EU Act refers to as "general purpose" AI models and systems, rather than using industry terms of choice, like "foundational" or "frontier" models -- was also selected with an eye on futureproofing the incoming law, per the Commission, with co-legislators favoring a generic term to avoid a classification that could be chained to use of a specific technology (i.e.