GOP Gov. Baker orders COVID vaccine mandate for Massachusetts state employees

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) issued an executive order Thursday that state workers must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination on or by October 17.

Why it matters: Baker's order comes as other Republican governors push back on vaccine and masks mandates.

Democratic governors in Minnesota, Washington, California, Illinois and New York, among others, have mandated vaccination for state employees.

The big picture: Massachusetts officials will roll out more information about the verification process in the coming weeks, Baker's office said in a press release.

The policy applies to both on-site and remote employees and failure to comply will be "subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination."

Exemptions will be granted for medical or sincere religious reasons.

Of note: Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention establishes guidelines for booster shots, employees will be required to receive those as well, the press release notes.

