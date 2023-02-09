GOP Gov. Chris Sununu jokes that Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'fur thing' at the State of the Union made her look like 'she belonged on the top of Mt. Washington'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia boos President Joe Biden during the State of the Union Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

NH Gov. Chris Sununu joked about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's State of the Union wardrobe choice.

He described her white coat with fluffy fur trim as a "fur thing."

"She looked like she belonged on the top of Mount Washington," he said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he's not sure what was happening with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's State of the Union wardrobe selection, describing her $495 Peruvian alpaca wool coat as a "fur thing."

The white coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor during a live interview Thursday with Politico as he mused about the recent low temperatures in the Northeast and noted that the wind chill reached negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

"Did you see Marjorie Taylor Greene?" Sununu, wearing a gray suit, asked the moderator. "What was she wearing there with that? She looked like she belonged on the top of Mount Washington."

"She had, like, this fur thing," he continued. "I don't know what was going on there. God bless her."

The far-right congresswoman's coat stood out during the speech, as she intended. Other critics compared the look to the Disney character Cruella de Vil and the wife of a deposed Russian oligarch. Her spokesperson told The Hill that she war it to draw attention to the white Chinese spy balloon that flew over the continental United States last week.

The "Regina" coat retails on Overland and the website says it is part of a collection supporting Peruvian artisans in earning fair wages.

Read the original article on Business Insider