GOP Gov Chris Sununu Surprises CNN Host With Bold Prediction About 2024 Candidates

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Thursday predicted the 2024 election won’t be contested by either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.

“Wow. Wow,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow responded to Sununu’s claim.

Trump was “very, very beatable” in the GOP primary and there was a “huge opportunity” for one of his rivals to break through, explained Sununu.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy “is exciting people,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum “is spending some money” and former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are “great individuals with amazing records,” he continued in a video shared online by Mediaite.

On Biden, Sununu predicted the president will go “through the primary process” and “collect all the delegates” before “a wild convention where he and his people start steering the delegates somewhere else.”

“I really believe that, sincerely,” he claimed. “I think it’s a health thing. I think it’s the Hunter Biden thing.”

“I don’t know whether it’s a grand scheme. I’m not a conspiracy theorist by any means, but I just think that’s the way it’s playing out. I don’t think Trump or Biden are on that ticket,” Sununu added.

