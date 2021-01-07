GOP Gov. Phil Scott calls on Trump to resign after Capitol break in

Matthew Choi

Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, a Republican, demanded that President Donald Trump resign after the president called on his supporters to challenge the 2020 election results and pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

“President Trump has orchestrated a campaign to cause an insurrection that overturns the results of a free, fair and legal election,” Scott said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. “President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

Scott is the first Republican governor to openly call for the president’s resignation. Several Republican staffers and members of Congress have blamed Trump for the violent break-in on Wednesday, and the events renewed calls among Democrats for Trump’s impeachment.

Many of the president’s allies had urged Trump to publicly denounce the rioters, and President-elect Joe Biden demanded he go on national television to order them to stand down. Instead, Trump issued statements for the rioters to be peaceful, while doubling down on his false claims that the election was stolen from him and telling the rioters, “We love you!” A number of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, removed the president’s posts shortly after.

Latest Stories

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Indonesian police kill 2 suspected militants in raid

    Members of Indonesia's anti-terrorism police squad on Wednesday shot and killed two suspected militants who they believe were connected to a deadly suicide attack at a Roman Catholic cathedral in the southern Philippines, and arrested 18 others, officials said. The two men, Muhammad Rizaldy, 46, and his son-in-law, Sanjai Ajis, 23, were fatally shot by police after they resisted arrest by wielding a machete and an air-rifle during a raid at a house in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, said National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan.

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.

  • Staff saved electoral ballots from Senate floor before mob burned them

    Pro-Trump rioters use ‘chemical irritants’ to get access to US Capitol building

  • France 'two months behind UK' on new Covid variant as vaccine delays blamed on logistics mess

    France is "two months behind England" regarding the spread of the new Covid variant, according to a top expert, as the country's sluggish vaccination rollout was on Wednesday blamed on a woeful lack of logistical foresight. France officially has registered between 10 to 15 cases of the new, more contagious variant that is ravaging the UK. However, Yazdan Yazdanpanah, a member of France’s scientific council, which advises the government, said: “The true number is probably far higher than the 10 to 15 announced.” “True carriers are no doubt dotted around the country,” he told Le Figaro, even if he said that he didn’t think the variant’s presence was “very high” at present. He added: “France is roughly two months behind England." That said, he added, "it is still too early to say for sure whether it will take hold in our country. That depends on measures taken to limit its spread".

  • Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday. In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they spurned four years ago — refusing even to hold hearings when a Supreme Court vacancy arose — but Biden is banking on Garland's credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure confirmation.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

    If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.> If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership. > > The following shift from ranking to chairman> > Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs: Sherrod Brown > > Budget: Bernie Sanders > > Finance: Ron Wyden > > HELP: Patty Murray > > Appropriations: Patrick Leahy> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2021There have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Vermont Republican Jim Jeffords to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott will ‘likely’ vote against Pennsylvania’s Biden electors

    U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will “likely” vote against the certification of the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Florida’s junior senator announced Wednesday morning.