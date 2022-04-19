GOP Gov. Slams Trump-Backed Frontrunner To Replace Him: 'Seek Help'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) said a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who is the frontrunner to replace him should drop out of the race and “seek help” amid accusations that he groped eight women.

Reporters on Monday asked term-limited Ricketts to comment on the raft of allegations, including one from a Nebraska state senator, that have been made against Conklin Company CEO Charles Herbster, which the Nebraska Examiner detailed last week. Herbster denies the allegations.

“I think he needs to apologize to the women, then I think he should seek help, then he should step out of the race,” Ricketts said Monday.

Ricketts dismissed Herbster’s claim that “the Republican establishment somehow created a conspiracy, that these eight women are somehow behind.”

Watch the video here:

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) says Charles Herbster, GOP candidate for governor, should "seek help" and drop out after allegations of groping by 8 women.



When asked if that logic applies to Donald Trump and his comments on the Access Hollywood tape, he says "it's very different." pic.twitter.com/YLv8lZPIej — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...