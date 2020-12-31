GOP governor cancels his inauguration amid threats over mask order

Chris Sununu administers the oath of office to the NH state legislature in December (REUTERS)

A Republican governor has cancelled his inauguration ceremony amid threats from armed protesters who have appeared outside his home in anger at a mandate on mask wearing.

Chris Sununu, who was due to be sworn in again as New Hampshire’s governor on 7 January, 2021, announced the mask mandate to stop Covid-19’s spread on 22 November.

One person was arrested on Monday outside Gov. Sununu’s home with ammunition, Newsweek reported, in what was said to be the third demonstration against his mask mandate in the past month.

Nine other individuals were issued with summonses by police under an anti-picketing ordinance passed by the local select board, on which the governor’s brother sits.

Mr Sununu said on Wednesday that he had cancelled his inauguration ceremony as a matter of safety for his family and those who were invited.

His inauguration will now take place without the public, in a smaller ceremony with the leaders of both houses of the New Hampshire legislature. Other lawmakers will be able to attend virtually.

The Republican governor said in a press release that it was his primary responsibility to ensure the safety of his family and citizens.

“For weeks, armed protesters have increasingly become more aggressive, targeting my family, protesting outside my private residence, and trespassing on my property," he wrote.

“An outdoor public ceremony simply brings too much risk. We do not make this decision lightly but it is the right thing to do."

Police described a previous protest outside the governor’s home as “very boisterous and disturbing” and caused many residents to complain.

THREAD: Today I announced that the 2021 outdoor Inaugural Ceremony has been cancelled amid ongoing public safety concerns. My first responsibility is ensuring the safety of my family and our citizens. 1/ — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) December 30, 2020

Frank Staples, a founder of the Absolute Defiance group who were behind the protests, said Gov. Sununu’s property was “the Statehouse”, because he had allegedly shut down the state.

Still, the governor has avoided imposing tougher coronavirus restrictions in New Hampshire, which has recorded more Covid-related deaths in December that any point since the pandemic began.

The Republican ordered masks to be worn in public spaces as Covid-19 cases were rising last month, while restaurants and other businesses have remained open.

The mask mandate is due to end on 15 January.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

