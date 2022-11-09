GOP Governor DeSantis Wins Re-Election in Florida
(Bloomberg) -- Incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the election for Florida governor, CBS and NBC said.
DeSantis, who was first elected in 2018, pursued a conservative agenda during his first term as governor and is frequently mentioned as a potential US presidential candidate for 2024.
