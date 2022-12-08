GOP Governor Digs Into The 'Cost' Of A Trump Endorsement

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) didn’t hold back on why he believes former President Donald Trump isn’t a “ticket to victory” for Republicans during a CNN interview on Wednesday.

Hutchinson told CNN anchor Erin Burnett that he believes there’s a “diminishing” number of fellow lawmakers in his party who believe a Trump endorsement would lead them to an election win. (You can watch the video below).

“There’s a cost that comes with his endorsement, we saw this time and time again in the midterm elections,” Hutchinson said. “And whenever candidates talk about common sense conservative values and address the challenges of inflation and energy costs, they win on the Republican side because the voters trust Republican principles and ideas.”

Hutchinson added, “They just don’t want to get trapped into the past and the debate over the last election and conspiracy theories...”

His comments follow Republican Herschel Walker’s loss in Georgia’s Senate runoff election to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) on Tuesday, a loss that solidified President Joe Biden as the first president who saw zero members of their party lose in a Senate race during a midterm.

A number of Republicans, including Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), have already tied the party’s midterm failures to Trump following Walker’s loss. Hutchinson explained that the former president’s endorsement isn’t desired by GOP lawmakers if they’re seeking a victory.

You can watch more of Hutchinson’s comments, including his thoughts on why he believes Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) won against the state’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams this year, below.

H/T Mediaite

