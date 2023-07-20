GOP Governor Who Promised Gift Cards For Donations Clears Threshold For First Debate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, the former software company CEO who promised $20 gift cards to supporters, said Wednesday he had secured the 40,000 unique donors needed to appear at next month’s first Republican presidential debate.

Burgum unveiled the unusual — and potentially problematic — fundraising strategy earlier this month, pledging to mail donors the gift cards if they simply donated $1 to his presidential campaign.

“People are hurting because of Bidenflation, and giving Biden Economic Relief cards is a way to help 50,000 people until we get in office and fix this crazy economy for everyone!” he said at the time.

The governor told CBS News on Wednesday that his strategy was merely an “entrepreneurial approach” to a presidential candidacy.

“When nobody knows you and you’re getting started, you know, you put a product out there and you offer it for a discount and try to get people to know who you are and what kind of service you provide,” Burgum told CBS News host Major Garrett. “We just said, ‘Hey, it’s, it’s a check box.’ We’ll check it. It’s a goofy rule, and it’s a goofy rule because it favors people that have held national office. It favors people that are from large states.”

North Dakota Gov. Burgum has crossed the threshold of 40,000 unique donations to his presidential campaign, one of the qualifications to get on the debate stage, by giving $20 gift cards to donors. He tells @MajorCBS it was an "entrepreneurial approach" to meeting the criteria. pic.twitter.com/pAIMbBCZpo — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 19, 2023

The Republican National Committee mandates that presidential candidates must have at least 40,000 donors, including 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, to appear on the first debate stage. Candidates must also secure at least 1% support in three qualifying polls.

A dozen Republicans are running for the nomination, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who have all cleared the donor hurdle.

The first GOP primary debate is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Burgum announced his long-shot presidential bid last month, and his effort is likely to focus on the economy and energy production. During his time in office, the governor has signed a restrictive six-week abortion ban and a bill that bars gender-affirming care to transgender minors.

Burgum, who sold his software company to Microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001, is one of several ultra-wealthy Republicans running for the White House. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has also largely self-funded his campaign thus far, said earlier this month he had secured enough individual donations to appear at the first debate.

