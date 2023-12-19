GOP Governor Slams Trump Ad For 'Misleading' Voters In Her State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) has accused GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump of “misleading” voters in her state after his campaign released a new ad that features old footage of her praising him.

“It’s misleading and it’s not fair to Iowans,” Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the 2024 race, told Fox News on Monday.

The campaign spot shows Reynolds enthusiastically heaping praise upon Trump, but she said the footage “dates back to 2016.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (second from left) joins Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (third from left) during a rally in Iowa last month.

“It’s a different day. It’s a different time,” she told Fox News, addressing her current feelings toward Trump after backing him in 2016 and 2020.

“It’s OK for Iowans to say, ‘Thank you for what you did,’ and move on. We need somebody that can win. We need somebody that can follow through with what they said they were going to do.”

The former president has taken hits at Reynolds in recent months and branded her as “disloyal,” first after she said she would stay neutral in the 2024 Iowa caucuses ― as the state’s governors tend to do ― and then when she reversed that stance and publicly endorsed DeSantis.

“I believe he can’t win,” she said of Trump last month, “and I believe Ron can.”

Reynolds has slammed a Trump 2024 campaign ad that shows her praising the former president in old footage. Reynolds has endorsed another GOP candidate.

She repeated that belief Monday while suggesting that if Trump won next year, he could be a “lame duck on day one” since he would be barred from seeking a third term in office.

“Not only can he serve four years, but he can serve eight years,” she said of DeSantis.

A little more than half of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers have named Trump as their pick for 2024, according to a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll released earlier this month. That same poll placed DeSantis in second place, with 19% of support, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in third, with 16%.

