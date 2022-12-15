GOP Governor: Want Biden To Win Again? Nominate Trump In 2024.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) used his share of sharp words to criticize the possibility of the Republican Party getting behind former President Donald Trump as its presidential candidate in 2024.

Hutchinson, who told CNN last week that Trump isn’t a “ticket to victory” for the party, continued to downgrade the former president’s chances on the campaign trail in an interview with The Associated Press and deemed a matchup between President Joe Biden and Trump as “really the worst scenario” for the GOP.

“That’s almost the scenario that Biden wishes for. And that’s probably how he got elected the first time,” Hutchinson said.

“It became, you know, a binary choice for the American people between the challenges that we saw in the Trump presidency, particularly the closing days, versus Biden.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has previously criticized Trump and said he isn't a "ticket to victory" for his party.

The Arkansas Republican, who is set to leave his post as governor in January, also went after Trump’s recent comments in which he called for the termination of articles of the Constitution.

Hutchinson said that the comments were “so out of line and out of step with America that it almost does not deserve a response.”

He added: “It hurts our country, I mean, any leader, former president that says ‘suspend the Constitution’ is tearing at the fabric of our democracy. And so we want to make sure that the people know that it’s Republicans that support the rule of law.”

Hutchinson, who has previously toyed with the idea of running for president in 2024, told the news service that he plans to decide if he’ll run for president early next year but he didn’t rule out throwing his support behind Trump if he becomes the GOP nominee.

Trump has reportedly been in isolation since his 2024 campaign announcement and, as a number of Republicans blame him for contributing to GOP losses in the midterm elections, a recent poll suggests support for Trump is dwindling within the party.

A majority of Republican and Republican-leaning voters favor Trump’s policies but want a different GOP figurehead to adopt them in 2024, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll.

Polls of registered Republicans found that the number of GOP voters who wanted the former president to run for office after losing in 2020 dropped from 60% in July to 47% in December.

