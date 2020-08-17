GOP governors call Biden 'better way forward'

Two Republican former governors threw their support behind Joe Biden on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. (Aug. 17)

Video Transcript

JOHN KASICH: The stakes in this election are greater than any in modern times. Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we've been falling for the past four years. It's a path that's led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility, and growing vitriol between our citizens. Continuing to follow that path will have terrible consequences for America's soul, because we're being taken down the wrong road by a president who has pitted one against the other. He's unlike all of our best leaders before him, who worked to unite us, to bridge our differences, and lead us to a United America.

I'm a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country. That's why I've chosen to appear at this convention. Many of us can't imagine four more years going down this path. And that's why I'm asking you to join with me in choosing a better way forward.

I've known Joe Biden for 30 years. I know his story of profound grief that has so deeply affected his character. I know Joe is a good man, a man of faith, a unifier, someone who understands the hopes and dreams of the common man and the common woman.

Joe Biden is a man for our times, times that call for all of us to take off our partisan hats and put our nation first for ourselves, and of course for our children.

CHRISTINE TODD WHITMAN: What am I doing here? I'm a lifelong Republican. My parents were introduced at a Republican National Convention by their parents. That's how far back it goes. But this isn't about Republican or Democrat. It's about a person-- a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track, a person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn't that person. Joe Biden is.