GOP House, Gov. Cooper want long-delayed budget this week — without casinos

Both Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are ready to move forward on the state budget without casinos in it.

The Senate wants to include casinos in the state spending plan, and Moore said casinos are “the only thing holding up the budget.”

House Republicans met for several hours on Monday, until after 8 p.m., Moore told reporters on Tuesday morning. He said there are 30 House Republicans who will not vote for a budget that includes legalizing up to four new casinos as well as video lottery terminals in other locations.

The only way the House can pass a budget, Moore said, is if gaming is not included.

After two long meetings, “ the vote numbers have kind of settled where they are,” Moore said. “And I don’t think, I don’t believe they would change. I mean, they could. But I don’t I don’t foresee that. And I’ve served with these members for years.”

“From the House, we’re ready to move forward with a budget, that does not include gaming. Because there’s so many other great things in there, that frankly, need to be done for the people of North Carolina,” Moore said.

Cooper also told reporters on Tuesday morning that the budget should move ahead without casinos.

“You can’t let that one issue hold up investments in moving North Carolina forward,” Cooper said.

It is already two and a half months late, and the delay means teachers and state employees still haven’t gotten any raises this year. Plus, Medicaid expansion is tied to passage of the budget, so that’s on hold, too.

Cooper said casinos are an issue “that obviously needs separate consideration, particularly if it is going to be the issue that holds up the entire budget. And now is the time to get this budget done.”

Asked if he supports the proposed gambling expansion, Cooper said he would have to see the legislation.

“So whether I agree with it or not, is not the point here. The point is that it is holding up the entire budget and they need to take action on this budget,” Cooper said.

He said he’ll need to see the entire budget before deciding whether or not to veto it. If Cooper vetoes the budget, Republicans have enough votes on their own to overturn his veto.

Moore said he would meet Tuesday with Senate leader Phil Berger, a proponent of including casinos in the budget. Moore said he sees a pathway for a standalone bill on gaming, the same way that sports betting legislation passed earlier this year with bipartisan support.

“I always agreed (casinos) would be a part of the budget, if there were the votes there for it,” Moore said. “Now, there’s obviously a majority of the caucus to support it. But that’s only halfway there. In the end there still have to have 61 votes to see it enacted into law.”

Moore said it does not look like there will be a budget on Tuesday. It could still pass this week, he said, and he is willing to stay until the weekend to pass a budget.

Cooper said the delayed budget means Medicaid expansion is unlikely to happen before 2024, “just simply because of the start and stop and start and stop.”