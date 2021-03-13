GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans on introducing a resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, according to a tweet he posted Friday night.

"Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets," McCarthy said of his fellow Californian. "Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee."

Swalwell has been a constant target of GOP lawmakers since a December 2020 Axios report said a suspected Chinese intelligence operative helped fundraise for the California Democrat during his 2014 reelection campaign. According to the report, Christine Fang, or Fang Fang, allegedly targeted politicians – primarily in California but also including two Midwestern mayors – before leaving the country in 2015, when she became the subject of a federal investigation.

In his tweet, McCarthy was referring to a classified briefing he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were reportedly given about Fang after the Axios report was published.

.

Swalwell first met Fang in 2012, when he served on the Dublin City Council, according to Politico.

However, U.S. officials found nothing illegal in Fang's fundraising for Swalwell and don't believe she received or passed on any classified information, according to the Axios report. And when federal investigators, alarmed by Fang's activities, debriefed Swalwell in 2015 on their concerns about her, Swalwell immediately cut all ties to her, the report said.

"Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person – whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years – to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story," Swalwell's office told Axios in response to the report.

McCarthy's call to remove Swalwell comes a month after he vowed to retaliate against Democrats when the House stripped freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her committee assignments after old videos and posts emerged of her making racist comments and promoting conspiracy theories.

The GOP leader said Democrats would "regret" removing Greene and named several of his Democratic colleagues that Republicans would remove if they controlled the House, including Swalwell.

In order to remove him, Republicans would need at least six Democrats to vote with them, which is very unlikely.

A senior Democratic aide told CBS News that McCarthy's resolution is a "waste of time" and would either be tabled or dismissed.

While Swalwell didn't reply directly to McCarthy about removing him from the committee, he hit back with a stinging reply to a tweet minority leader posted about President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.

"Let’s just say the quiet part out loud: there is no dumber man in America than this loser," Swalwell tweeted Friday.

COVID relief: How $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill aims to help Black and socially disadvantaged farmers

McCarthy's push to remove Swalwell isn’t the first-time members of the GOP have called for the Democrat to be removed from the Intelligence Committee. After the Axios report published in December, members of the GOP immediately called for Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee.

Several House Republicans went as far as sending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter asking her to remove Swalwell from the committee, stating that his relationship with Fang, although unintentional, had created "an unacceptable national security risk."

Pelosi refused to remove Swalwell, later adding that she didn’t have any concerns about him.

“I don’t have any concerns about Mr. Swalwell," Pelosi said during her weeklynews conference. "In terms of Mr. Swalwell, in the spring of 2015, the leadership of the House and the committee were informed that overtures from a Chinese person were being made to members of Congress. When that was made known to the members of Congress it was over.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin McCarthy to call for Eric Swalwell's removal from top committee

Recommended Stories

  • House GOP leader tries to kick Democrat off House Intelligence Committee

    McCarthy slammed Rep. Eric Swalwell for previous interactions with an alleged Chinese spy, though Swalwell says he cut off contact after being told who she was.

  • Democrats are giving average Americans a load of cash, setting up a clash with Republicans over the social safety net

    Democratic measures for stimulus relief are temporary. The GOP opposes making checks to parents permanent but that could be "political suicide."

  • Tim Scott is doing the Republican Party a huge favor. The rest of us, not so much | Opinion

    Dear Sen. Tim Scott:

  • Future Responds to Fan's Bold Claim That 'Hndrxx' Could've Stopped Michael Jackson's Rise

    Future was apparently flattered by a fan's recent tweet involving the King of Pop: "If 'HNDRXX' woulda came out in 1982 MJ woulda never blew up."

  • Nixon's White House counsel, who played a key role in the Watergate scandal, says Trump could get indicted by the Manhattan DA within days

    John Dean, who turned on Nixon and became a key witness in the Watergate coverup, was commenting on Michael Cohen's latest activity.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep his honorary degree after the board of a New York college didn't count enough votes to rescind

    Alums urged St. John Fisher College to revoke his degree after Giuliani peddled baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Exclusive: North Korea unresponsive to behind-the-scenes Biden administration outreach - U.S. official

    North Korea has not responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden's administration, including to Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on Saturday. The disclosure of the so-far unsuccessful U.S. outreach, which has not been previously reported, raises questions about how Biden will address mounting tensions with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

  • Nancy Pelosi opens door to House nullifying Iowa election result

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • GOP Wants to Pay Bodyguards With Donations. FEC: Not So Fast

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAttorneys for the two Republican national congressional fundraising committees expressed “serious concerns” this week about what they call the Federal Election Commission’s “inadequate” response to a request that would clear officeholders to use campaign donations to hire bodyguards without violating the prohibition on personal use.The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) appealed to the regulator in late January for an emergency ruling on the issue. That request cited “concrete threats of physical violence against Members and their families” in light of events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, which have forced some officials to consider further steps to protect themselves.Last week the FEC published a draft ruling in response to the request which would allow officeholders to hire security details with campaign funds, but only under certain circumstances: if they are targets of specific threats, or if US Capitol Police have advised personal protection for individual members; but not under hypothetical future scenarios. That response rankled Republicans who had sought permission to muscle up before direct threats emerged. In a letter to the FEC on Wednesday, the GOP groups said that the FEC appeared to be “side-stepping” the question.“The Draft purports to recognize this concern, but the standards proposed for both residential and personal security personnel would prohibit any proactive action,” the attorneys wrote.Though the Jan. 6 attack primarily targeted Democrats, Republican lawmakers have also navigated serious threats to their safety in recent months, particularly those who broke with Trump amid his efforts to block the ratification of Electoral College votes. Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the process, was threatened with lynching on Jan. 6, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accosted in an airport by Trump supporters after he refused to challenge the votes. CNN reported in January that some of the ten Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach the then-president had been afforded personal protection after receiving death threats.Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)., told MSNBC after his vote to impeach that he and some of his GOP colleagues may invest in body armor. “It’s sad that we have to get to that point, but you know, our expectation is that someone may try to kill us,” he said. More than 30 House members have petitioned leadership to allow them to use taxpayer-funded expense accounts for safety measures, such as hiring personal protection and buying “security items” to keep at home.The GOP’s initial emergency request pointed to a number of recent threats, including an Associated Press report about “plots to attack members of Congress during travel to and from the Capitol complex” during Trump’s second impeachment trial. It also cites the Jan. 19 arrest of a Queens man who had called on allies to “slaughter” lawmakers, chiefly but not limited to Democrats.‘He Won’t Last Until the Primary’: Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Getting Death Threats“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats. Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will, [sic]” the man wrote in an online post, according to an FBI affidavit. Another post reads more broadly: “We need to go back to the U.S. Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these motherfuckers.”Republicans argue that if the FEC prohibits proactive measures, the decision would de facto scrap the “most valuable” part of its own 2017 advisory opinion, which legalized expenses for electronic home security systems, regardless of threats. That ruling stemmed from an attack that June, when a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) opened fire on Republican representatives practicing for a charity softball game, seriously wounding Louisiana’s Steve Scalise. Officials from both parties have since taken advantage of the option.But the Republican groups now argue that the threat environment “has, by nearly all accounts, significantly worsened” since then. They cite acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman’s March 3 testimony that ‘there has been a 93.5% increase in threats to members in the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year,’” and that “threats have more than doubled overall—by about 119 percent—from 2017 to 2020, with most suspects living outside the Washington region.”“Yet, the Draft proposes a different, far more burdensome standard for personal security personnel than has been afforded to residential security for the past four years,” the letter says.The FEC already allows candidates and elected officials to dip into donor contributions for personal security in response to specific, immediate threats incurred in the course of carrying out their official duties, though filings indicate this is relatively rare. For instance, the campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) paid $1,300 for protection at a July 2019 town hall amid a flurry of threats against her and minority colleagues that month. And then-candidate Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) received police protection after “specific threats” in September, and tapped his campaign account for more than $20,000 the week before the election amid allegations that "punks" had destroyed campaign signs at his Asheville home.In late 2020, the campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reported “personnel service/equipment” expenses to security firm Atlas Glinn, whose website showcases a photo of a protective team accompanying Cruz at a parade in July 2018. The Cruz campaign paid the company $46,000 between October and December last year, most of it after the election.The window for comment on the new draft ruling will close on March 18, and the FEC plans to vote on the issue on March 25. Democrats have not filed a similar request.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Robert Downey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst film nods

    Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani landed on the list of nominees on Friday for Razzie Awards, an annual shaming of what voters consider the year's worst films and performances. Downey Jr. was in the running for worst actor for playing the title role in "Dolittle," a movie remake about a doctor who can talk to animals. It will compete with Netflix's Polish erotic drama "365 Days," which also received six Razzie nods.

  • Lost recording of Trump pressuring a Georgia election official was uncovered in an investigator's trash folder, report says

    In the call, Trump pressured a Georgia investigator to look into nonexistent election fraud to ensure the "right answer comes out."

  • Daily Mail owners complain to Sussex interview producers about 'doctoring' of headlines

    Associated Newspapers has complained about the “deliberate distortion and doctoring” of newspaper headlines used in a montage during the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. Lawyers for the group, which owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, wrote to US producers Viacom CBS warning that many had been “either taken out of context or deliberately edited” to support the Sussexes’ narrative. During the interview, the Duke, 36, said racism from the tabloid press that filtered through to the rest of society was a "large part" of why they had left the UK. He claimed such newspapers were "bigoted" and had created a "toxic environment" of "control and fear". The Duchess, 39, said social media had made the relationship with the press like "the wild, wild West". But a Telegraph analysis of more than 30 headlines shown during the two-hour programme revealed that foreign celebrity gossip magazines comprised a third of examples pertaining to show biased British coverage about the Duchess. Many headlines used to illustrate racist overtones were taken out of context, with some of the British stories actually exposing such “offensive” remarks. Of the 23 examples from British news organisations, around 14 were published online only and did not make print editions.

  • 10 observations: Blackhawks bounce back with win over Stars

    The Blackhawks bounced back with a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Here are 10 observations from the win.

  • Daylight-saving time starts on Sunday. Some US senators are trying to get rid of the clock-change ritual.

    At 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, daylight-saving time will start in most of the US. After clocks change, car accidents and heart attacks increase.

  • ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ First Reactions Praise ‘Pulse Pounding Action’ and Depth

    “WandaVision” has come and gone; now it’s onto the next new Marvel show. And first reactions to the series premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are looking mighty positive. The newest Marvel series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 19, and will explore the odd couple relationship between Captain America’s two best friends. With Cap gone, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will reluctantly team up to continue their best friend’s heroic antics. On Thursday, Marvel released an exclusive clip of the new series. Watch a brand-new official clip from Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Start streaming in one week on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/IL64Lwrano — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 12, 2021 In it, we get another look at some of the humor of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” as Bucky brags about having read “The Hobbit” when it first released in 1937. From everything we’ve seen in previews so far — plus their history in “Captain America: Civil War” — little snipes like this are set to be a Hallmark of Sam and Bucky’s relationship. But if first reactions are anything to go off it, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will offer just as much heart as it does humor. Critics are praising the series for digging deeper into these characters, much like “WandaVision” did for Wanda and its heroes. Don’t worry though, this is still a Marvel series. Its signature action and incredible CGI will be present in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” from the jump. The Wrap’s own Umberto Gonzalez dubbed it “very cool,” while Fandango’s Erik Davis went so far as to call it “the best Falcon action we’ve seen yet.” I saw the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and dug it! The opening action sequence is very cool, has a surprise appearance, and I like where the story is going as we get deeper into Sam And Bucky's backstory. pic.twitter.com/J2XOv5UKzt — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 12, 2021 I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021 Check out more reactions to the series premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” below, and stream the episode on Disney+ on Friday, March 19. Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 12, 2021 Got to watch #FalconAndWinterSoldier Episode 1 – about 40 min long! Great to see the focus on Sam & Bucky who are both excellent. Lots of Action,Political Thrillermore political than #Marvel’s ever been. Total 180 from #WandaVision Embargo lifts Thurs 3/18 pic.twitter.com/V4Hv9krlLa — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 12, 2021 All I can say is that the opening 10 minutes is in my personal favorite top 5 Marvel action sequences ever 🚫🧢. The remainder of the episode is an engrossing examination of Sam and Bucky's humanity. I'm hype for people to see it next Friday! #FalconAndWinterSoldier https://t.co/TsVQwXtrKU — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) March 12, 2021 With #WandaVision and now #FalconAndWinterSoldier, Marvel's Disney+ projects are delivering the MCU stories I've been looking for: quieter, character-centric pieces that flesh out the title character, while peppering in some of that classic Marvel action. — Meagan Damore (@metathor) March 12, 2021 #FalconAndWinterSoldier feels like the proper sequel to The Winter Soldier in the best ways imaginable. It’s Sam’s time to shine! Incredible pulse pounding action sequences, topical & character driven w/many quiet human moments that show the REAL life & struggles of a hero. pic.twitter.com/Eu971uMt3W — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 12, 2021 #FalconAndWinterSoldier is absolutely fantastic. Top notch action sequences and the emotional depth of Bucky Barnes make me definitely interested to see more. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) March 12, 2021 The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021 The first episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier is exactly what I expected a Marvel TV show to be pre-#WandaVision – and that's not a bad thing! I do hope they invest in letting us get to know Sam (esp Sam) and Bucky better more than big CGI sequences. So far it's a good time! — Trish (at the holidays) (@MeggoInc) March 12, 2021 Read original story ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ First Reactions Praise ‘Pulse Pounding Action’ and Depth At TheWrap

  • In light of Cuomo allegations, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests Dems have a double standard when it comes to allegations of sexual harassment

    Whitmer said she supported New York AG Tish James' investigation, and shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault, according to Politico.

  • Texas Dem Blasts Biden Delegation’s Border Visit: ‘They Didn’t Talk to Anybody’

    Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) on Friday blasted the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.–Mexico border crisis, calling out a delegation from the White House for failing to speak to anyone when they visited the border this week. “Any president should come down [and] really spend time with border communities,” Cuellar told Fox News. “You know, the president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House. They didn’t talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here.” Earlier this month, Cuellar told National Review that while he is a Democrat who supports the administration, as he supported the Obama administration, that “sometimes I think they need to do more and listen to the border communities.” The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report. An anticipated CBP report this week is expected to show there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions last month. The influx comes as Biden has terminated several policies that the Trump administration had put in place in response to a 2019 crisis at the border. The new administration has ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” program, which forced migrants to await their hearings in Mexico. Officials have also severed a number of agreements with Central American countries. Cuellar told Axios that he hopes the administration continues using the Trump-era Title 42 public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families during the pandemic. He has also expressed concern that some immigrants are being allowed into the country without receiving a COVID-19 test first. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar reportedly told the outlet last month. While the administration has denied that the situation at the border qualifies as a “crisis,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday sent an email to staff asking for volunteers for a “Volunteer Force” to help CBP at the border as it faces an “overwhelming numbers” of migrants. “You have likely seen the news about the overwhelming numbers of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border,” he said. “President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system while continuing to balance all of the other critical DHS missions.” Biden’s eye toward creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants and implementing other laxer immigration policies is likely encouraging migrants to attempt to cross the border, experts say.

  • Despite their differing approaches, California and Florida have experienced almost identical outcomes in COVID-19 case rates

    Nearly a year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the nation’s first statewide shutdown because of the coronavirus, masks remain mandated, indoor dining and other activities are significantly limited, and Disneyland remains closed. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited municipalities from fining people who refuse to wear masks. “This is going to be an important question that we have to ask ourselves: What public health measures actually were the most impactful, and which ones had negligible effect or backfired by driving behavior underground?” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

  • 7 ways to get money from Biden's new COVID relief bill

    Checks are nice, but they’re not the only assistance now available to Americans.

  • ‘A Perfect Storm’: COVID Law Could Send IRS Rage Into Overdrive

    REUTERSWith a stroke of his pen on Thursday, President Joe Biden ushered in a series of sweeping pandemic relief measures: checks of $1,400 or more to individuals and families, a new child tax credit hailed as a revolutionary anti-poverty measure, and a major tax break for millions of people who took unemployment benefits last year.In an instant, however, the $1.9 trillion relief bill created a crushing amount of work for the government agency tasked with making its lofty programs a reality: the Internal Revenue Service.The perennially overworked and widely loathed tax agency had already been struggling to achieve its main annual goal—processing income tax filings—even before the American Rescue Plan passed. As of Thursday, it is sending out tax refunds 32 percent slower than it did last year, according to the agency’s weekly tax seasons statistics report. In February, the IRS’s internal watchdog said that only one out of every 11 calls to the agency were even getting an answer.Now, in the middle of tax-filing season, the IRS’ mission has ballooned thanks to the pandemic relief plan. First, it must send out another round of stimulus checks to a large share of the country’s population. Then, the agency has to work through the bill’s changes to unemployment insurance taxation: with Democrats making the first $10,000 in benefits tax-free, many recipients who already filed their taxes will want to access that benefit, and the IRS has to figure out how to facilitate that. On top of that, the agency is responsible for readying a sweeping expansion of the child tax credit, which will now come in the form of a $300 monthly payment per child, to help millions of families in the coming weeks and months.Looming over all of this, of course, is the filing deadline on April 15. Some lawmakers have called for the IRS to extend the filing period as it did last year, but there’s no indication yet that will happen. The IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Among tax policy experts and lawmakers who closely watch the IRS, these mounting duties, and the tight deadline, are creating serious anxiety. “I would never say never when it comes to the IRS and its ability to implement new legislation, new challenges, but, boy—this is going to be difficult,” said Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. “There will presumably be SNAFUs along the way.”A lobbyist on tax issues put it to The Daily Beast another way: “It’s a perfect storm.”Supporters of the relief plan are in the somewhat awkward position of defending the bill’s ambitious programs while acknowledging the strain those same programs are placing on the agency that is supposed to somehow make it all work.“It’s quite predictable that we’re going to be challenged moving forward, implementing this bill that is desperately needed,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who chairs a sub-panel of the House Oversight Committee with jurisdiction over the IRS. “We’re asking the IRS, which is a tax collection and auditing agency, to become a benefit payment agency as well. That’s a big change. That’s quite a mission creep.”Postmaster General Plans More Mail Delays, Price HikesFew are expecting that the IRS will totally crash and burn in the coming months or become unable to carry out its key duties. But the widely-held suspicion is that it will simply move more slowly and that the quality of service to taxpayers will decrease.“What’s going to happen is that the IRS is good at doing whatever is the priority of the moment that has to be done, and then will therefore sacrifice something else,” said Charles Rossotti, a former IRS commissioner under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.What may go on the backburner, necessarily, are other important but less-urgent functions of the IRS, putting it on an even worse long-term footing. Experts are concerned that the agency will backslide in achieving its core mission of compliance—ensuring people who owe taxes pay them—than it was before. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told lawmakers in February that the agency did not collect some $570 billion in taxes that were owed in 2019. A study that same year from the National Bureau of Economic Research found the so-called “tax gap” could grow to $7.5 trillion over a decade.Democrats blame Republican cuts to the IRS budget for this sorry state of affairs. “Republicans spent the last decade gutting the IRS, so the agency has struggled when it comes to enforcement and staffing,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the IRS.When they took the House majority in 2010, tea party Republicans practically reveled in slashing the IRS budget, which they viewed as emblematic of wasteful government spending. The emergence of the Affordable Care Act—a program the IRS essentially enforced due to the centrality of the law’s tax penalty for not having health insurance—made it even more of a GOP target.Over the course of the decade, the IRS budget was cut by 20 percent, said Holtzblatt, and its workforce has been slashed by nearly a quarter since 2010. Modernization efforts have lagged: The agency relies on technology systems that were introduced in the John F. Kennedy administration. Even before the pandemic, these factors contributed to refund delays; President Donald Trump, whose first budget request called for $250 billion cuts to the IRS, eventually relented, asking for more money for tax enforcement in 2019.When the pandemic hit last year in the middle of tax filing season, the IRS had to process returns and refunds while figuring out how to issue the first round of stimulus checks—170 million of them—included in the CARES Act. That effort was largely successful, but there were delays: As of October, 12 million Americans still had not gotten their checks. And by December, the IRS still had 1 million tax returns to process from 2019, well after the extended July 15 filing deadline.Outrage from Capitol Hill was so general that special hotlines that the IRS set up to deal with lawmaker complaints were totally overwhelmed, Rettig told Connolly’s committee in October.“We had a phone line for Congress that got essentially overrun with the volume…. and then it was my bright idea to create an email box such that our folks could work it around the clock on emails received,” said Rettig. “We received, I think, over a hundred thousand emails from a house.gov or senate.gov [email account]. And so my bright idea really overran us as well. But it was an effort to try to get there.”For Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), who chairs the House Ways and Means subcommittee that oversees the IRS, the agency’s situation is remarkably similar to that of another public institution suffering from structural issues exacerbated by the pandemic: the U.S. Postal Service. “It’s not like the IRS is running a fine-tuned machine here,” Pascrell told The Daily Beast. “The IRS reminds me of the Post Office and how it’s run.”Now that they control the White House and both chambers of Congress, Democrats are optimistic they can do more to get the IRS out of the hole with increased funding. The final year of the Trump administration even saw improvements; the IRS fiscal year 2021 budget increased by $409 million from 2020, for a total funding allotment of nearly $12 billion.In his statement to The Daily Beast, Wyden pointed out that the American Rescue Plan includes $2 billion to help the IRS implement various programs. “We can’t ask the IRS to do more and more and not provide adequate resources,” he said, adding, “the solution here is not one-time funding.”“It’s much harder for the IRS to build the plane while flying it,” continued Wyden. “We need sustained funding over the long-term so the IRS can build and maintain these systems over the long-term.”In the short term, experts are confident that the IRS will promptly issue the next round of stimulus payments, having had two opportunities already to improve the process.Biden Signs Massive $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill Into LawBut the duty to help eligible taxpayers access a major tax break on their past unemployment benefits may be tricky. Many will have to amend tax returns they already filed, and the IRS will have to figure out how to help them to do it quickly and accurately. “I am hoping that since last Friday when this got announced, that the IRS and Treasury lawyers have been working nonstop on guidance to taxpayers on what to do,” said Holtzblatt. “It’s not any easier for the IRS if taxpayers are confused.”Many tax experts, like Holtzblatt, say it’s highly unusual for the government to change tax laws retroactively so late in the filing season. Despite all the converging challenges and the promise of delays, it’s unclear if the IRS will extend the tax filing deadline, as they did last year. “It’s a no-brainer to me,” said Pascrell. “The passage of massive stimulus this week is a huge win for America, but part of the [IRS] responsibility, as well as the administration’s, is to follow up and understand the consequences of what we enacted.”Rossotti, the former IRS commissioner, told The Daily Beast the IRS has taken the position that an extension is “not a good idea.”“It does not simplify things to change the filing season,” he said. “Any taxpayer can get an extension... There is a whole system geared to a set of dates, it ripples through a lot of things.”Whatever the path ahead, it will not be an easy one for the IRS. Rettig is set to testify in front of the House Ways and Means Committee next week, and Pascrell said he “better” have answers about how they plan to maintain adequate service to taxpayers.His colleague, Connolly, was not quite ready to heap blame on Congress for the situation. But he offered a reflection: Legislative bodies like Congress, he said, “do not often pay attention to implementation and delivery. They believe when they passed the bill, they solved the problem.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.