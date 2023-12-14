All GOP House members vote to authorize Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
House Republicans voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, claiming he profited from his family's foreign business deals.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
President Biden on Wednesday met in person for the first time with family members of some of the eight Americans believed to still be held hostage by Hamas. Here's what we know about them.
The Ohtani contract keeps getting weirder and weirder.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.
All 30 teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams that league sources expect to be in play for the game, though no decision has been made.
While a court ruling Wednesday could lead to unrestricted athlete transfers, NCAA leaders are pushing back on the idea.
Roethlisberger has walked back critical comments on the Steelers in the past.
GM has introduced a smattering of EVs in the past two years: the GMC Hummer SUV and its companion pickup truck, the Cadillac Lyriq and the Silverado EV pickup truck. To say the pressure is on for GM and the new Chevrolet Blazer EV — a vehicle designed to satiate Americans' never-ending appetites for SUVs — is a bit of an understatement. The weight of GM's EV success doesn't rest entirely on the all-electric midsize SUV; the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra pickup and Cadillac Escalade IQ, all of which are expected in 2024, share that burden.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to rumors that no. 1 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola could flip his commitment from the University of Georgia to Nebraska.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
Striking deals with AI companies could provide a brand new revenue source for publishers who are currently going through the worst year for the media business in decades.
iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.
“To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”
Shohei Ohtani's new Dodgers jersey beat the records set by soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo