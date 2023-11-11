GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson hails temporary plan to avert shutdown next weekend

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday he will seek to avoid a government shutdown next weekend with a "two-step" temporary spending plan that extends operations into early next year.

"This bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded-up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess," Johnson said in a written statement.

The current spending plan expires at midnight Friday, and certain government operations will halt if House Republicans cannot agree on a plan that also gets approval from President Biden and the Democratic Senate.

Mike Johnson

It is not known whether enough House Republicans will back Johnson's two-step plan - designed to extend the government until Jan. 19 and then again until Feb, 2 - while they negotiate long-term spending plans.

Johnson issued his statement after a House Republican conference call.

House Republicans who control the majority have disagreed about how to move forward, with some arguing for major spending cuts that would never win sign-offs from Biden and the Senate.

The plan puts Republicans "in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our southern border," Johnson said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes temporary plan to avert shutdown