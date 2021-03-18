Fury as Republican appears to glorify lynching in hearing on violence against Asian Americans

·2 min read
(House Judiciary Committee)
(House Judiciary Committee)

Republican US Rep Chip Roy raged at members of Congress for "policing rhetoric" during a hearing on Asian American violence and discrimination, held just days after several Asian American women were killed in a shooting rampage in Atlanta.

He referred to "Chi Coms" and his opposition to the "patently evil" Chinese Communist Party for the country’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, adding that he "shouldn’t be worried about having a committee of members of Congress policing our rhetoric” as a House Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing to discuss the rise in abuse and hate speech and attacks directed towards Asian Americans.

Mr Roy said that “victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice” but added that his “concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric in a free society, free speech, and away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys.”

"When we start policing free speech we’re doing the very thing that we’re condemning when we condemn what the Chinese Community Party does to their country," he said. "Who decides what is hate? Who decides what is the kind of speech that deserves policing?”

He also invoked a reference to lynching: “There’s an old saying in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys.”

Committee chair US Rep Steve Cohen responded, saying that “being spat at, slapped in the face, lit on fire, slashed with a box cutter, and shoved violently to the ground ... that’s not speech.”

US Rep Grace Meng said that “this hearing was to address the hurt and pain in our community and find solutions, and I will not allow you to take our voice away from us.”

More follows...

Recommended Stories

  • Trump campaign staff lash out at reporters over criticism of Jared Kushner’s $24,000 hotel bill

    The president’s son-in-law visited Israel to attended a ceremony at the US Embassy in Jerusalem

  • Asian American lawmaker reveals racist voicemails she received following Trump’s Covid slurs

    ‘Hey, you look like a Chinese virus, you fat slob,’ is heard in one recording

  • Rep. Grace Meng Shares The Horrific Anti-Asian Messages That Filled Up Her Voicemail

    "I just feel so sorry for the Asian American community," the New York Democrat told CNN's "New Day."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ignores deadly mass shooting in her own state to post transphobic tweet

    Greene complained Democrats would not consider amendment to arm women against abusers

  • ‘Screaming out for help’: Asian American lawmakers condemn tide of discrimination from ‘highest levels of government’

    Asian American lawmakers condemned the nation’s history of racism and xenophobia during a House Judiciary subcommittee on the rising tide of hate and violence at Asian Americans, held just two days after the killing of six Asian American women in Atlanta. US Rep Doris Matsui said the rhetoric has been amplified by the “highest levels of government” over the last year, as former president Donald Trump and his allies have invoked “racist slurs like ‘China virus’ to spread xenophobia and cast blame in innocent communities” for the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • Jan. 6 commission stalls, for now, amid partisan dissension

    Legislation creating an independent, bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is stalled, for now, with Democrats and Republicans split over the scope and structure of a review that would revisit the deadly attack and assess former President Donald Trump’s role. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed for the commission, which would be modeled after the panel that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington. It’s a symptom not just of the partisan tensions that run high in Congress but of a legislative branch reeling from the fallout of the Trump era, with lawmakers unable to find common ground, or a common set of facts, even after a mob smashed into the Capitol and threatened their lives.

  • Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

    The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades, but Washington has said the Alaska talks will be a one-off, and any future engagement depends on China improving its behavior.

  • Domestic Violent Extremists Pose ‘Elevated Threat’ to U.S. in 2021, Intelligence Agencies Say in New Report

    An unclassified summary of the new report was released this week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Justice Department, and DHS.

  • Trevor Noah Goes To Town On Accused Massage Spa Shooter’s Reason For Killing

    “If there’s anyone who’s racist, it’s a motherf**ker who killed six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words," said "The Daily Show" host.

  • Apparel Company Behind Georgia Cop’s Racist T-Shirts Got PPP Loan

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos Getty/FacebookA Georgia company behind racist t-shirts hyped on Facebook by Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jay Baker received a coronavirus-related Paycheck Protection Program loan weeks later.Deadline Apparel, LLC, which is owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County and hawked the t-shirts on its website, received $15,600.00 in May 2020. According to business records, the store, which promotes fully customizable gear, received the PPP loan after reporting that their 2019 expenses were approximately $74,880.Baker, the law-enforcement official who was assailed after suggesting the horrific attacks in Georgia that killed eight—including six Asian women—on Tuesday were the result of a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day,” promoted the racist shirts just weeks earlier.Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on FacebookSeveral photos on Baker’s page show the official was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” The shirts, which until the company’s website went offline were being advertised by Deadline Apparel for $22, include a yellow biohazard symbol.Deadline Apparel first came under fire after Facebook posts from Baker’s personal page suggested the official had obtained his shirts from the company.The apparel brand did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. But in several photos on Baker’s personal Facebook page, the sheriff’s spokesperson tags Deadline Apparel, promotes their website, and personally thanks the company’s founder while encouraging his followers to purchase the racist t-shirts.There is only one Deadline Apparel LLC registered in the state of Georgia, and the information attached to the PPP loan matches that in the incorporation documents of the business owned by the former deputy. While the loan—which provides monetary support to allow businesses to keep their employees during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—is relatively small, it was glaring given the company’s apparent willingness to produce racist products.“The company has reported itself as a White male veteran-owned business, and employed at least four people during the applicable loan period,” read federal records spelling out the loan, adding that the total loan was given toward the paying employees “an estimated average yearly compensation of $18,720.”Experts and advocates say the anti-Asian racism behind shirts like the ones Baker promoted has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans—a threat starker than ever after Tuesday’s mass-shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. That a law-enforcement official involved in that very investigation has been connected to the same racism only made the situation more urgent.“Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.In another April 2020 post, in which he mentions the Deadline Apparel website, Baker writes: “Love my shirt...Get yours while they last.”Deadline Apparel was also selling a T-shirt that featured a bat spreading its wings alongside the words: “Eat less bats.” Behind the bat: an open white takeout box with a pair of red chopsticks inside with the phrase “No thank you” written at the top. The “Eat less bat” t-shirt was also sold on the company’s site for $22.The store also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff’s Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post.The apparel company’s website and all social media platforms had been shut down or placed on private since Wednesday.Authorities have said Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in this week’s massacre, insisted he was not intentionally targeting Asian people during his deadly rampage. But police say he targeted massage parlors and killed six Asian women, and the horrific acts could still be prosecuted as a hate crime.“He was pretty much fed up and had been kind of at the end of his rope,” Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department on Thursday. “Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Blacklisted Chinese firms eye lawsuits after Xiaomi win against Trump ban

    Chinese companies targeted by a sweeping investment ban imposed by former President Donald Trump are considering suing the U.S. government after a federal judge on Friday suspended a similar blacklisting for Beijing-based smartphone maker Xiaomi. Lawyers familiar with the matter said some of the banned Chinese companies are in talks with law firms including Steptoe & Johnson and Hogan Lovells, emboldened by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras' preliminary order halting Xiaomi's inclusion on a U.S. list of alleged Communist Chinese military companies that are subject to an investment ban. The Trump administration's move to blacklist Xiaomi Corp, which knocked $10 billion off its market share and sent its shares down 9.5 percent in January, would have forced investors to completely divest their stakes in the company.

  • 'Stingy men' take on Nigeria's dating etiquette

    Frustrations about the cost of dating have raised serious questions about romantic relationships.

  • Florida Man Charged For Attacking Cops During Capitol Riot While Wearing 'Trump' Flag Jacket

    Robert Scott Palmer, known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket, was arrested by the FBI following a HuffPost investigation revealing his identity.

  • Trump Supporters Turn On Him Over COVID-19 Vaccine In Uncomfortable CNN Segment

    One Trump voter slammed him as "a liberal New Yorker" when asked about the coronavirus shot.

  • Official probing spa shooting appeared to promote racist shirt

    A Facebook post, appearing to come from Cherokee County sheriff's office official Jay Baker, showed a t-shirt calling COVID-19​ an "IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

  • Sharon Osbourne Calls ‘The Talk’ Fight About Piers Morgan the ‘Biggest Setup Ever’ (Video)

    Sharon Osbourne said her recent fight with Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth on “The Talk” was “the biggest set up ever.” She told “ET” on Tuesday that “The Talk” showrunners told her CBS executives had co-hosts blindside her with tough questions about defending Piers Morgan in the wake of unkind comments he made about Meghan Markle. As Osbourne told “ET’s” Kevin Frazier, she arrived late to “The Talk” studio last Wednesday. When she bumped into one of the showrunners, the woman asked her, “Hey, do you want to clear up the Piers thing again?” To which Osbourne says she replied, “If you want me to, I will.” Osbourne then says with eight minutes to showtime, the showrunner told her that “Maybe one of [the co-hosts] doesn’t agree” with you. But Osbourne says what unfolded on TV was much more than that, and believes the questions asked were written for Underwood and Welteroth on their index cards, but were not on her own. Also Read: Sharon Osbourne Accused of Using Racist and Homophobic Slurs by Former 'The Talk' Co-Host Leah Remini Osbourne says she was not prepped for that line of questioning, which violated a pact the co-hosts made last year. “And I’m like, ‘I’ve been set up,'” she recalled to Frazier. “And I went like, how DARE you all do this to me! I’m your sacrificial lamb.” Osbourne told Frazier Underwood would not talk to her during the next commercial break when she asked for an explanation. Osbourne says she’s privately apologized to Underwood for comments she made after that, but Underwood has not responded to her. Also Read: 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Marks 52 Straight Weeks as Top-Rated Daytime Talk Show Among Women Osbourne says she’s not mad at Underwood or Welteroth, but is “so angry” at CBS, where she’s worked at for 11 years. “I think that CBS was so horrified with Piers for the things he was saying. Because remember, Harry and Meghan– it’s a CBS interview,” she said. “I had sided with Piers, so, it’s the cancel culture isn’t it? ‘Throw her under the bus.'” Piers Morgan said he didn’t “believe a word [Markle] said” in Oprah Winfrey’s CBS interview of her and Prince Harry. Some critics believe Morgan’s words where racially motivated (Markle, whose mom is black, is biracial). Osbourne defended her friend Morgan and said she has never known him to be racist. Also Read: 'The Talk' Cancels Upcoming Live Shows Amid CBS Review Yesterday, Leah Remini accused Osbourne of using racist and homophobic language at “The Talk.” Days earlier, Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne had her fired from the show for being “too ghetto.” Osbourne denies those accusations. “People who are let go along the way get pissed off,” Osbourne said. “I’m the big girl with the big mouth, so they fire at me. But I’m not a fool. Don’t accuse me of something that’s a lie.” Osbourne says she is not sure if she will return to “The Talk” when it returns from hiatus next week, pending an investigation into the incident. “I wish that we could go on and have an adult conversation, calmly, and work it out but I don’t know whether we can,” she said. “I don’t know whether it’s gone past that. But I don’t know whether I even want to go back. I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.” Watch the video above. Read original story Sharon Osbourne Calls ‘The Talk’ Fight About Piers Morgan the ‘Biggest Setup Ever’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • Chrissy Teigen’s Reaction to Her Son Interrupting a ‘Thirsty’ Topless Photo Is So Good

    Love this family.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Senate poised to confirm Xavier Becerra as HHS secretary despite Republican opposition

    The Senate is poised to confirm Xavier Becerra as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Thursday despite nearly unanimous opposition from Republicans, who have tried to brand him as a radical and unqualified. Becerra, currently the attorney general of California, would be the first Latino to lead the department. If he is confirmed, Becerra will take the helm of an agency currently battling the coronavirus pandemic and helping to address the influx of migrant children crossing over the United States border with Mexico.