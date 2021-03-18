Fury as Republican appears to glorify lynching in hearing on violence against Asian Americans
Republican US Rep Chip Roy raged at members of Congress for "policing rhetoric" during a hearing on Asian American violence and discrimination, held just days after several Asian American women were killed in a shooting rampage in Atlanta.
He referred to "Chi Coms" and his opposition to the "patently evil" Chinese Communist Party for the country’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, adding that he "shouldn’t be worried about having a committee of members of Congress policing our rhetoric” as a House Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing to discuss the rise in abuse and hate speech and attacks directed towards Asian Americans.
Mr Roy said that “victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice” but added that his “concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric in a free society, free speech, and away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys.”
"When we start policing free speech we’re doing the very thing that we’re condemning when we condemn what the Chinese Community Party does to their country," he said. "Who decides what is hate? Who decides what is the kind of speech that deserves policing?”
He also invoked a reference to lynching: “There’s an old saying in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys.”
Dear Rep @chiproytx: Unlike you, I served on active duty in the US military. I’m aware of who the bad guys are. But today’s hearing is about anti-Asian violence in the US. Americans who happen to be of Asian descent are being targeted. Get the difference?#StopAsianHateCrimes https://t.co/SnovDL6BP8
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021
Did Rep Chip Roy begin his remarks at today’s House Judiciary Cmtee hearing on violence against Asian Americans by joking abt Texas’ “justice” tradition of trees and ropes? Surely I misheard. pic.twitter.com/rluD6HvTVG
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 18, 2021
Committee chair US Rep Steve Cohen responded, saying that “being spat at, slapped in the face, lit on fire, slashed with a box cutter, and shoved violently to the ground ... that’s not speech.”
US Rep Grace Meng said that “this hearing was to address the hurt and pain in our community and find solutions, and I will not allow you to take our voice away from us.”
More follows...