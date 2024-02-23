GOP lawmaker admits some colleagues were ‘a little oversauced’ in Biden bribery claims
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) joins CNN Abby Phillip and responds to GOP lawmakers’ uncorroborated bribery claims against President Biden as the former FBI informant indicted for lying about the Bidens and their alleged dealings in Ukraine has been re-arrested.