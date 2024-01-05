GOP lawmaker Amesty files suit against Orlando Sentinel

Republican state Rep. Carolina Amesty filed a lawsuit against the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday, claiming parts of its August story on her family’s university and finances were false and caused “permanent harm to her reputation.”

The Sentinel stands by its report, which was headlined, “Rep. Amesty leaves trail of falsehoods, unpaid taxes and bills, records show.”

“We have reviewed Rep. Amesty’s lawsuit, and it mischaracterizes our reporting, which we will vigorously defend,” said Sentinel Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. “We stand by our stories. Our reporters and editors were meticulous in their research and reporting and also offered multiple times to sit down with Ms. Amesty to hear what she had to say, but she declined. That offer still stands.”

The suit, filed in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County by Tampa attorney Paul Thanasides and additional legal counsel, claims that because Amesty “has stood with Governor Ron DeSantis regarding the State of Florida’s positions related to Walt Disney World … [It] has brought a high level of scrutiny from the Sentinel and others.”

The suit quotes a section from the story about how the list of faculty sent to the state by Central Christian University, an unaccredited school in Pine Hills run by Amesty and her father, “included the names and academic credentials of 10 professors. But three people on that list told the Sentinel that, while they spoke with Amesty about possible positions and provided her resumes, they were not hired.”

The suit claims that the allegations, “even if true,” do not count as false filings with the

state. It stated that “prospective academic programs are not required to have already retained

faculty, offered relevant courses, and otherwise have an existing program in place prior to approval.”

However, a video posted to the Department of Education’s website for new institutions seeking licensure says the faculty form “is used to identify all teaching faculty at a licensed institution.”

The lawsuit also claims that a statement in the Sentinel story that the state Commission for

Independent Education “did not respond to questions about whether it would take action against the university for providing false information” was a “classic ‘loaded question.’”

The Aug. 8 online story was updated and published in the Aug. 13 Sunday print edition, including Amesty’s statement following the initial story that the article was “a ‘hit job’ based on ‘misunderstandings.’”

The lawsuit contends that choosing to publish the story in print after Amesty’s “reasonable requests for a retraction [were] denied by the Sentinel” was “actual malice,” the standard for libel established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964.

Amesty did not respond to the Sentinel’s repeated attempts to reach her for comment on the August story.

Reporters called her, texted her, emailed her a detailed list of questions and requested to speak with her at the university campus and at her district office, where they left letters seeking an interview and printed copies of their questions.