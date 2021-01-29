GOP lawmaker demands AOC apologize to Cruz for tweets

Texas Rep. Chip Roy objected to claims N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in her Twitter back-and-forth with Ted Cruz.

A Texas Republican congressman sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday calling for her to demand an apology from his fiery Democratic colleague, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Chip Roy objected to allegations Ocasio-Cortez made in a Twitter back-and-forth she had this week with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy testifies before a 2019 House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on “The Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy: Substantiated Allegations of Mistreatment.” (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“It has come to my attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet a few hours ago in which she accused Senator Ted Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder,” Roy, who once served as Cruz’s chief of staff, wrote in a letter he shared to his official webpage.

“As a member of this body who disagreed with ‘objections’ to the electors and who has expressed publicly my concerns about the events leading to January 6th, it is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution,” Roy stated. “I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments.”

The tweet that Roy was referencing came after Cruz agreed with Ocasio-Cortez in her post blasting the Robinhood app for blocking consumers from trading GameStop stock in a buying and selling spree that shocked Wall Street earlier this week.

Cruz retweeted the missive, writing “Fully agree,” before an emoji pointing down at the message.

Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground,” she tweeted, “but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime, if you want to help, you can resign.”

She added that another Capitol Police officer had committed suicide in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

“You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to,” wrote AOC, “from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress. In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks.”

Other Republicans condemned her strong remarks, with one House candidate tagging President Joe Biden, asking: “how’s that “United America” thing working for you, bruh?”

Roy’s letter concluded with a vague threat.

“If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” it read. “It is my sincere hope that we all stop this heightened rhetoric and move forward to actually do the work the American people sent us here to do.”

